French squad strikes Toyota Racing Series alliance

The two squads have struck a three-year deal to join forces in the New Zealand series, and will run under the 'mtec Motorsport - Engineered By R-ace GP' banner.

The deal coincides with the introduction of the new FT-60 technical package in TRS, underpinned by the same chassis and tyre package used in Formula Renault Eurocup – which is currently being led by R-ace driver Aussie Oscar Piastri.

“It’s a long-term arrangement and the aim is to provide mtec Motorsport and its drivers with the processes, knowledge and data that has been accumulated by R-ace GP running the Tatuus chassis and Hankook tyre combination in the Formula Renault Eurocup,” explained mtec boss Bruin Beasley.

“It’s an agreement which puts mtec Motorsport ahead of the game and should help ensure we are in the box seat come January.”

The mtec outfit has been a regular in TRS over the past three seasons, while R-ace GP has run the likes of Nyck de Vries, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in Formula Renault since being formed in 2011.