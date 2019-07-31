Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Other open wheel / Breaking news

French squad strikes Toyota Racing Series alliance

shares
comments
French squad strikes Toyota Racing Series alliance
By:
Jul 31, 2019, 2:06 AM

R-ace GP will make its Toyota Racing Series debut next season as part of an alliance with Australian team mtec Motorsport.

The two squads have struck a three-year deal to join forces in the New Zealand series, and will run under the 'mtec Motorsport - Engineered By R-ace GP' banner.

The deal coincides with the introduction of the new FT-60 technical package in TRS, underpinned by the same chassis and tyre package used in Formula Renault Eurocup – which is currently being led by R-ace driver Aussie Oscar Piastri.

“It’s a long-term arrangement and the aim is to provide mtec Motorsport and its drivers with the processes, knowledge and data that has been accumulated by R-ace GP running the Tatuus chassis and Hankook tyre combination in the Formula Renault Eurocup,” explained mtec boss Bruin Beasley.

“It’s an agreement which puts mtec Motorsport ahead of the game and should help ensure we are in the box seat come January.”

The mtec outfit has been a regular in TRS over the past three seasons, while R-ace GP has run the likes of Nyck de Vries, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly in Formula Renault since being formed in 2011.

Next article
New Toyota Racing Series car completes first test

Previous article

New Toyota Racing Series car completes first test

Next article

Bathurst winner Kelly to sample S5000

Bathurst winner Kelly to sample S5000
Load comments

About this article

Series Other open wheel
Teams R-ace GP , MTEC Motorsport
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa 01:57
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Hectic start at Spa

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000 04:08
Other open wheel

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao! 01:59
Other open wheel

Formula 2: Final lap at Portimao!

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test 03:06
Other open wheel

Michael Schumacher: Jerez development test

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet 01:37
Other open wheel

MSA Formula Ford Championship: Slippery when wet

Latest news

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000
Misc

Exclusive: We drive the wild V8-powered S5000

Barrichello signs on for opening S5000 round
Misc

Barrichello signs on for opening S5000 round

Garcia plans TRS assault to prepare for 2020 W Series
WS

Garcia plans TRS assault to prepare for 2020 W Series

Stanaway to make open-wheel return with S5000 test
Misc

Stanaway to make open-wheel return with S5000 test

High profile drivers tipped for S5000 test
Misc

High profile drivers tipped for S5000 test

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.