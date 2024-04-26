All Series
MotoGP Spanish GP

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Jerez this weekend for the fourth round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Jack Miller, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Pramac's Jorge Martin leads the championship on 80 points as MotoGP makes its first visit of 2024 to Spain, with Ducati rider Enea Bastianini his closest rival on 59 points.

Victory in the Americas Grand Prix has promoted Aprilia's Maverick Vinales to third in the standings, 24 points behind Martin.

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST 

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

14:00

 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

08:10

 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

08:50

 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

23:40

13:10

Race

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 26th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 27th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 28th April 2024

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 08:50 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 26th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CEST

Saturday 27th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CEST
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CEST
  • Sprint: 15:00 CEST

Sunday 28th April 2024

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 26th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 27th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 28th April 2024

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 03:50 ET / 00:40 - 00:50 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 26th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST

Saturday 27th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 28th April 2024

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 26th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 27th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 28th April 2024

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 26th April 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 27th April 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30 IST

Sunday 28th April 2024

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Rachit Thukral
