Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Race in
13 Hours
:
59 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Qualifying in
15 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Sunday in
05 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
39 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Indianapolis / Race report

Kyle Busch holds off Allgaier for Indianapolis Xfinity win

shares
comments
Kyle Busch holds off Allgaier for Indianapolis Xfinity win
By:
Sep 7, 2019, 10:00 PM

Justin Allgaier tried to deny him, but Kyle Busch made it a fourth trip to Victory Lane in the Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Busch got a good jump on the field on a restart with four of 100 laps remaining in Saturday’s Indiana 250 and Allgaier stayed close but could not catch him to attempt a pass. 

Allgaier’s most recent win in the series had come in this race one year ago.

The win is Busch’s fourth in the series this season in just seven starts and 96th of his career.

“It was really tough to pass even when you had a run on a guy. You could pass the guys who were set up for long-runs on the straightaways but some of those other guys like (Christopher Bell, Brandon Jones) and the JGR guys, they were stupid fast,” Busch said.

“We got back in traffic and just really fought the handling of this thing and got stuck around fourth-place. I’m real proud of this team. This Toyota Supra was awesome today and glad we got to take it to Victory Lane.”

Noah Gragson ended up third, Jeb Burton finished a career-tying fourth and Justin Haley completed the top-five.

John Hunter Nemechek slammed into the Turn 1 wall on Lap 78 to bring out a caution. All of the lead-lap cars elected to pit with Haley the first off pit road thanks to a two-tire pit stop. 

On the restart on Lap 85, Haley was followed by Allgaier, Tyler Reddick, Busch and Christopher Bell.

Reddick got around Haley to take the lead through Turns 3 and 4. One lap later off Turn 4, Bell used a similar move to move into the lead on Lap 87.

Brandon Jones spun after contact with Austin Cindric on Lap 88 to bring out another caution. The race returned to green with eight laps remaining.

Coming off Turn 2 after the restart, Reddick and Bell made contact racing for the lead, sending both crashing into the wall and bringing out another caution. Busch inherited the lead as NASCAR displayed a red flag to clean the track of debris.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 97 with Busch out front, followed by Allgaier, Burton, Cindric and Gragson.

Stage 2 

Allgaier got around Busch with seven laps remaining and held him off to take the Stage 2 win.

Reddick was third, Burton fourth and Jones rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, most of the lead-lap cars elected to pit for tires and fuel but Busch stayed out and retook the lead.

On the restart on Lap 36, Busch was followed by Gragson, Allgaier, Bell and Haley.

Brandon Brown spun out in Turn 3 on Lap 36 and several cars dove to the pit entry lane to avoid wrecking. “I’m not even sure what happened out there,” Brown said over his radio. “The car just jumped out.”

Bell went to pit road under the caution to check on damage from contact with Gragson on the previous restart.

On the restart on Lap 41, Busch was followed by Allgaier, Gragson, Haley and Nemechek.

With 10 laps remaining in the second stage, Busch held a small but steady lead over Allgaier. Burton was third, Gragson fourth and Reddick fifth.

On Lap 53, Allgaier got around Busch on the inside to take the lead for the first time in the race. 

 

With five laps to go in the stage, Allgaier quickly opened up more than a second lead over Busch.

Stage 1 

Jones held off Cindric in a four-lap shootout to the finish to take the Stage 1 victory. It’s his third stage win of the 2019 season.

Gragson was third, Busch was fourth and Custer ended up fifth. Ryan Sieg spun on the last lap of the stage but was able to continue on.

Busch, who started on the pole, took command early and maintained a small but steady advantage over Bell through 10 laps. Jones ran third, Reddick fourth and Allgaier fifth.

On Lap 13, Austin Dillon fell way off the pace on the backstretch with what his team believed was a fuel pressure problem.

NASCAR eventually put out a caution on Lap 14 when it looked like Dillon would not be able to make it back to pit road unassisted. Some lead-lap cars elected to pit but Bell remained on the track and took over the lead on the restart on Lap 20.

Busch was among those who elected to pit but had to come down pit road twice in order to make sure lug nuts on his tires were secure. He restarted 24th.

With 10 laps remaining in the first stage, Bell had a small advantage over Reddick as Jones ran third.

On Lap 21, Allgaier moved into the second spot and began trying to challenge Bell for the lead.

David Starr blew the engine in his No. 52 Chevrolet on Lap 53 to bring out another caution. Several more lead-lap cars elected to pit during this caution, including Bell and Allgaier.

On the restart on Lap 27, Jones led the way followed by Cindric and Gragson. Busch lined up fifth.

Before the race, four cars had to start from the rear of the field – Ronnie Bassett Jr., Josh Bilicki and B.J. McLeod all for unapproved adjustments, and Kyle Weatherman for an engine change.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 100 2:11'21.0 46
2 7 United States Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 100 0.132 24
3 9 United States Noah Gragson  Chevrolet 100 2.267 1
4 8 United States Jeb Burton  Chevrolet 100 2.562  
5 11 United States Justin Haley  Chevrolet 100 3.182  
6 19 United States Brandon Jones  Toyota 100 6.739 8
7 00 United States Cole Custer  Ford 100 7.650  
8 98 United States Chase Briscoe  Ford 100 7.673  
9 61 United States Austin Hill  Toyota 100 7.773  
10 39 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 100 8.493  
11 51 United States Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 100 8.901  
12 1 United States Michael Annett  Chevrolet 100 9.245  
13 08 United States Gray Gaulding  Chevrolet 100 10.139  
14 0 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 100 10.442  
15 90 United States Ronnie Bassett Jr.  Chevrolet 100 11.325  
16 4 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 100 11.515  
17 36 United States Josh Williams  Chevrolet 100 15.409 4
18 35 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 100 15.466  
19 99 United States Stefan Parsons  Toyota 100 15.479  
20 07 United States Ray Black Jr.  Chevrolet 100 15.657  
21 93 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 100 16.559  
22 15 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 100 16.841  
23 01 United States Stephen Leicht  Chevrolet 100 17.193  
24 66 United States Tommy Joe Martins  Toyota 100 17.393  
25 5 United States Matt Mills  Chevrolet 100 17.732  
26 78 United States Vinnie Miller  Chevrolet 99 1 lap  
27 22 United States Austin Cindric  Ford 98 2 laps  
28 86 United States Brandon Brown  Chevrolet 97 3 laps  
29 20 United States Christopher Bell  Toyota 92 8 laps 15
30 2 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 92 8 laps 2
31 23 United States John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 79 21 laps  
32 74 United States Mike Harmon  Chevrolet 42 58 laps  
33 13 United States Chad Finchum  Toyota 41 59 laps  
34 10 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 37 63 laps  
35 17 United States Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 35 65 laps  
36 89 United States Morgan Shepherd  Chevrolet 34 66 laps  
37 52 United States David Starr  Chevrolet 23 77 laps  
38 38 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 7 93 laps  
Next article
Briscoe: "We can surprise a lot of people" in Xfinity playoffs

Previous article

Briscoe: "We can surprise a lot of people" in Xfinity playoffs
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Indianapolis
Drivers Kyle Busch
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

NASCAR XFINITY Next session

Indianapolis

Indianapolis

5 Sep - 7 Sep

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rosberg 'bigger killer' than Hamilton - Villeneuve

Latest news

Kyle Busch holds off Allgaier for Indianapolis Xfinity win
NSXF

Kyle Busch holds off Allgaier for Indianapolis Xfinity win

Briscoe: "We can surprise a lot of people" in Xfinity playoffs
NSXF

Briscoe: "We can surprise a lot of people" in Xfinity playoffs

NASCAR Indianapolis complete weekend schedule
NAS

NASCAR Indianapolis complete weekend schedule

Hamlin disqualified from Darlington Xfinity race, Custer wins
NSXF

Hamlin disqualified from Darlington Xfinity race, Custer wins

Denny Hamlin goes from last to first in Darlington Xfinity win
NSXF

Denny Hamlin goes from last to first in Darlington Xfinity win

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.