Kyle Busch hangs on for Texas Xfinity win in overtime
NASCAR XFINITY / Nashville Race report

Kyle Busch holds off Allgaier at Nashville for 100th Xfinity win

By:

Kyle Busch had to hold off a determined Justin Allgaier but still managed to win Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway in overtime.

Busch got by Allgaier on Lap 160 of 188 while the two were racing hard for the lead and Busch then was able to successfully fend off Allgaier on three more restarts.

The victory in the Tennessee Lottery 250 was the 100th of Busch’s Xfinity career. He was already the series’ all-time wins leader.

 

“I remember growing up as a kid and watching Mark Martin win every week, you know, in that No. 60 car. You just look at the domination that he had,” Busch said.

“Just phenomenal years of being able to have such an association with Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota. It’s so cool to have M&Ms on board for my 100th win here in the Xfinity Series. They’ve been my longest and best and best sports sponsor there is in my opinion.

“I want to give a shoutout to Rowdy Nation. I saw a lot of stand up with Allgaier took the lead and a lot of you sat back down when I took the lead. Pretty awesome day.”

Asked what he would do with the Gibson guitar awarded to the race winners at Nashville, Busch quipped, “Everybody’s getting a piece tonight!”

Harrison Burton finished third, Josh Berry was fourth and A.J. Allmendinger rounded out the top-five.

“Running second sucks. When we took the lead from Kyle, I thought we were good,” Allgaier said after the race.

Completing the top-10 were Brandon Jones, Jeb Burton, Noah Gragson, Austin Hill and Riley Herbst.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, most of the lead-lap drivers pit but Gragson stayed out and inherited the lead.

On the restart on Lap 97, Gragson was followed by Busch, Daniel Hemric and Harrison Burton.

Busch quickly got around Gragson to reclaim the lead on the restart.

On Lap 141, Brandon Brown had a right-front tire go down, which did damage to his suspension and required a trip to the garage.

All lead-lap cars pit with Busch the first off pit road. On the restart on Lap 149, Busch was followed by Allgaier, Jones and Hemric.

After racing side-by-side with Busch for two laps, Allgaier finally cleared him for the lead on Lap 151.

On Lap 155, Jade Buford got into Joe Graf Jr. and both ended up wrecked off Turn 4 to bring out a caution.

When the race returned to green on Lap 160, Allgaier led the way followed by Busch, Hemric and Michael Annett.

As the Kyle Busch and Allgaier came off Turn 4 racing side-by-side after the restart, Annett got up and into Hemric, which triggered a multi-car accident that also collected Austin Cindric.

 

The race returned to green on Lap 169 with Busch out front followed by Allgaier and Jones.

Ryan Sieg spun off Turn 4 and made slight contact with Gragson and Justin Haley, which brought out the seventh caution of the race.

A handful of cars elected to pit, but Busch remained on the track and in the lead on the restart with nine laps remaining.

After contact from Ryan Sieg, Landon Cassill spun and hit the wall on Lap 182 to bring out another caution.

The race returned in overtime with Busch still in command followed by Allgaier, Jones and Harrison Burton.

Stage 2

Busch regained command of the race and held off Allgaier to claim the win in Stage 2.

Hemric was third, Harrison Burton fourth and Annett rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, all lead-lap cars pit with Cindric the first off pit road. Allmendinger was penalized during his pit stop for not entering pit road single-file and had to restart from the rear of the field.

On the restart on Lap 54, Cindric was followed by Busch, Hemric and Jones.

Busch powered around Cindric to retake the lead on the restart in Turn 1.

On Lap 70, Stefan Parsons wrecked on the frontstretch after contact with David Starr to bring out a caution.

 

Several drivers pit but Busch remained on the track and in the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 76.

With five laps to go, Busch had moved out to a 2.7-second lead over Allgaier with Hemric in third.

Stage 1

Cindric led every lap and easily held off Busch to take the Stage 1 win.

Hemric was third, Harrison Burton was fourth and Allgaier rounded out the top-five.

Busch started on the pole but Cindric got around him off Turn 4 to lead the first lap.

With 25 laps remaining in the first stage, Cindric held a 1.6-second lead over Busch as Harrison Burton ran third.

With 10 to go, Cindric’s lead over Busch had grown to more than 2 seconds.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Laps Led
1 54 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 189 2:20'48.237     122
2 7 United States Justin Allgaier Chevrolet 189 2:20'49.347 1.110 1.110 11
3 20 United States Harrison Burton Toyota 189 2:20'49.363 1.126 0.016  
4 8 Josh Berry Chevrolet 189 2:20'49.475 1.238 0.112  
5 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 189 2:20'49.740 1.503 0.265  
6 19 United States Brandon Jones Toyota 189 2:20'49.900 1.663 0.160  
7 10 United States Jeb Burton Chevrolet 189 2:20'49.986 1.749 0.086  
8 9 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 189 2:20'50.094 1.857 0.108 2
9 61 United States Austin Hill Toyota 189 2:20'50.324 2.087 0.230  
10 98 Riley Herbst Ford 189 2:20'50.533 2.296 0.209  
11 51 United States Jeremy Clements Chevrolet 189 2:20'50.563 2.326 0.030  
12 1 United States Michael Annett Chevrolet 189 2:20'50.701 2.464 0.138  
13 18 United States Daniel Hemric Toyota 189 2:20'51.403 3.166 0.702 1
14 26 United States Will Rodgers Toyota 189 2:20'51.539 3.302 0.136  
15 31 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 189 2:20'53.875 5.638 2.336  
16 39 United States Ryan Sieg Chevrolet 189 2:20'53.876 5.639 0.001  
17 36 Canada Alex Labbé Chevrolet 189 2:20'54.428 6.191 0.552  
18 6 United States Ryan Vargas Chevrolet 189 2:20'55.108 6.871 0.680  
19 11 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 189 2:20'57.252 9.015 2.144  
20 44 United States Tommy Joe Martins Chevrolet 189 2:20'58.588 10.351 1.336  
21 92 United States Josh Williams Chevrolet 189 2:21'01.774 13.537 3.186  
22 07 United States J.J. Yeley Chevrolet 189 2:21'11.077 22.840 9.303  
23 02 United States Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 188 2:20'55.816 1 Lap 1 Lap  
24 66 United States David Starr Toyota 187 2:20'55.354 2 Laps 1 Lap  
25 5 United States Matt Mills Chevrolet 187 2:20'58.794 2 Laps 3.440  
26 23 United States Natalie Decker Chevrolet 187 2:20'59.003 2 Laps 0.209  
27 78 United States Jesse Little Chevrolet 187 2:21'01.058 2 Laps 2.055  
28 47 United States Kyle Weatherman Chevrolet 187 2:21'08.634 2 Laps 7.576  
29 4 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet 182 2:13'47.589 7 Laps 5 Laps  
30 74 United States Bayley Currey Chevrolet 177 2:21'01.806 12 Laps 5 Laps  
31 2 United States Myatt Snider Chevrolet 165 2:20'57.806 24 Laps 12 Laps  
32 22 United States Austin Cindric Ford 160 1:50'48.597 29 Laps 5 Laps 53
33 48 United States Jade Buford Chevrolet 153 1:48'12.664 36 Laps 7 Laps  
34 17 Joe Jr. Chevrolet 152 1:43'26.704 37 Laps 1 Lap  
35 68 United States Brandon Brown Chevrolet 140 1:31'55.391 49 Laps 12 Laps  
36 99 United States Stefan Parsons Toyota 69 43'24.959 120 Laps 71 Laps  
Kyle Busch hangs on for Texas Xfinity win in overtime

