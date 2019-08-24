Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
WU in
09 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Race in
02 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 4 in
00 Hours
:
50 Minutes
:
57 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
89 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR XFINITY / Road America / Race report

Christopher Bell takes Xfinity win at Road America

shares
comments
Christopher Bell takes Xfinity win at Road America
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 10:05 PM

Christopher Bell hasn’t considered himself a good road course racer. He can now.

Race Winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Ruud
Race Winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Ruud
Race Winner Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Ruud

Bell held off a wild charge from Austin Cindric on new tires following a restart with two of 45 laps remaining to take the win in Saturday’s CTECH 180 at Road America.

The victory is Bell’s first on a road course in his NASCAR career. The win is Bell’s sixth of the 2019 season and 14th of his Xfinity Series career.

“Man, I’m honestly in shock,” Bell said. “I really butchered qualifying and tore the crap out of the left-front. I felt like once we got in the race there, we’d be able to drive by those guys. Instead, they dropped the green flag and they were driving by me. That wasn’t much fun.

“Then I told Jason (Ratcliff, crew chief) I was really, really tight. We got those tires off and he said the left-front was hurt pretty bad. We got pretty good there when we put our new set of tires on.

“That strategy worked out well for us coming in there (with 14 to go) and then the yellow coming out. This car was really, really fast today. We’ve had a great road course season.”

In the three road course races so far this season, Bell has finished second, second and now first. Cindric, who finished second Saturday, won the two races in which Bell was runner-up.

In a last-gasp chance to make it three road course wins in a row, Cindric pit for his last set of new tires just before the final restart. He restarted 20th, was fifth with one to go and moved into second in the last turn of the last lap.

“In this kind of racing, you pretty much know that you’re going to be used up if you’re slower, so we wanted to go on offense,” Cindric said. “That was our strategy all day and we probably just needed one or two laps to get (car) in Victory Lane. 

“All in all, a good day, good points, p-2, it’s alright.”

Tyler Reddick finished third, Noah Gragson was fourth and Kaz Grala completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top 10 were Justin Haley, Chase Briscoe, Jeremy Clements, Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer.

With 20 of 45 laps remaining in the race, Matt DiBenedetto held a small but steady lead over Bell as Reddick ran in third. Cindric was fourth and A.J. Allmendinger completed the top-five.

Cindric was forced to pit on Lap 28 after sustaining damage from a run-in with Allmendinger on the track. 

After 30 laps, DiBenedetto maintained a small advantage over Bell as Allmendinger worked his way up to third.

With 14 laps to go, Bell was the first to make his final pit stop. 

On Lap 32, Brandon Jones blew a left-front tire that did extensive damage to his No. 19 Toyota and brought out a caution. Most of the lead-lap cars pit but Bell and Cindric stayed out as they were off sequence from the others. 

On the restart on Lap 35, Bell was followed by Garrett Smithley and Reddick.

Cindric powered around Bell in Turn 3 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Bell stayed closed and went to the inside of Cindric in Turn 3 with nine to go and came away with the lead.

With five laps to go, Gray Gaulding went off course in Turn 1, through the gravel pit and backed into the tire barrier, which brought out a full-course caution. 

“Brake pedal went to the floor,” Gaulding said over his radio.

 

Most of the lead-lap cars stayed out but Cindric – who had one new set of tires remaining – elected to pit to put them on.

On the restart with two laps to go, Bell led followed by Allmendinger, Reddick, Briscoe and Gragson. Cindric took the green flag in 20th.

Stage 2 

Briscoe held off Justin Haley to win Stage 2, his second stage win of the 2019 season.

Regan Smith was third, Clements fourth and Gragson completed the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, several more lead-lap cars elected to pit but Cindric remained on the track and took over the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 13.

Gragson was penalized for being too fast on pit road and had to restart from the rear of the field.

DiBenedetto jumped into the lead on the restart and Custer went off track in Turn 3, knocking down two sponsor signs in the process.

 

With five laps remaining in the second stage, DiBenedetto built up more than a 4-second lead over Grala as Bell ran third. Custer was forced to make yet another stop on pit road for repairs.

On Lap 17, Cindric made his first pit stop of the race. 

Allmendinger and Grala elected to pit on Lap 18, as did DiBenedetto.

With two laps left in the stage, Haley took over the race lead followed by Briscoe and Smith.

Briscoe got around Haley near the end of Lap 19 to take the lead for the first time in the race.

Stage 1 

Allmendinger locked up the Stage 1 win when Justin Allgaier ran off course in Turn 1 on the last lap of the stage to bring out a caution. 

Allgaier got stuck in a gravel pit, taking him out of contention early. 

Cindric was second, Cole Custer third, Reddick fourth and Haley completed the top-five.

Allmendinger, who started on the pole, took control early in the race and had moved out to a 1.4-second lead over DiBenedetto after four laps. Cindric ran third, Custer fourth and Reddick fifth.

On Lap 5, Brandon Jones went off course in Turn 11 but was able to continue on without further incident. Jones did make a pit stop at his next opportunity.

 

Halfway through the first stage, Allmendinger maintained more than a 1.5-second lead over DiBenedetto with Cindric in third.

With three laps remaining, DiBenedetto, Bell and Smith were among a group of drivers who elected to make the first pit stop.

After nine laps, Allmendinger had expanded his lead to more than 4 seconds over Cindric.

Before the race, the cars of Jones (backup car), Dexter Bean (engine change), Nic Hammann, Brandon Brown and Loris Hezemans (all unapproved adjustments) had to move to the rear of the field.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Laps Led
1 20 United States Christopher Bell  Toyota 45   10
2 22 United States Austin Cindric  Ford 45 1.891 4
3 2 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 45 4.657  
4 9 United States Noah Gragson  Chevrolet 45 6.285  
5 21 United States Kaz Grala  Chevrolet 45 7.653  
6 11 United States Justin Haley  Chevrolet 45 7.978 1
7 98 United States Chase Briscoe  Ford 45 8.155 2
8 51 United States Jeremy Clements  Chevrolet 45 8.957  
9 7 United States Justin Allgaier  Chevrolet 45 9.790  
10 00 United States Cole Custer  Ford 45 10.675  
11 39 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 45 10.725  
12 1 United States Michael Annett  Chevrolet 45 11.398  
13 8 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 45 13.198  
14 07 United States Ray Black Jr.  Chevrolet 45 15.957  
15 74 Nick Hammann  Chevrolet 45 15.959  
16 19 United States Brandon Jones  Toyota 45 17.583  
17 52 United States David Starr  Chevrolet 45 21.419  
18 4 United States Ryan Vargas  Chevrolet 45 22.850  
19 35 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 45 25.331  
20 93 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 45 29.044  
21 78 United States Ryan Ellis  Toyota 45 29.40  
22 99 Netherlands Loris Hezemans  Toyota 45 35.138  
23 15 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 45 45.265  
24 10 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 45 1'19.892 10
25 66 United States Tommy Joe Martins  Toyota 45 1'22.642  
26 23 United States John Hunter Nemechek  Chevrolet 45 1'22.864  
27 18 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 44 2.177 18
28 5 United States Vinnie Miller  Chevrolet 44 1 lap  
29 08 United States Gray Gaulding  Chevrolet 44 1 lap  
30 61 Dick Karth  Toyota 43 2 laps  
31 36 United States Josh Williams  Chevrolet 41 4 laps  
32 90 Dexter Bean  Chevrolet 39 6 laps  
33 0 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 37 8 laps  
34 01 United States Stephen Leicht  Chevrolet 36 9 laps  
35 13 United States Chad Finchum  Toyota 15 30 laps  
36 43 Preston Pardus  Chevrolet 14 31 laps  
37 86 United States Brandon Brown  Chevrolet 10 35 laps  
38 38 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 2 43 laps  
Next article
A.J. Allmendinger wins pole for Road America Xfinity race

Previous article

A.J. Allmendinger wins pole for Road America Xfinity race
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR XFINITY
Event Road America
Drivers Christopher Bell
Author Jim Utter

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

2
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Marquez beats Rossi to pole

3
Formula 1

Williams had to "reconfigure the machine" to begin F1 revival

Latest news

Christopher Bell takes Xfinity win at Road America
NSXF

Christopher Bell takes Xfinity win at Road America

A.J. Allmendinger wins pole for Road America Xfinity race
NSXF

A.J. Allmendinger wins pole for Road America Xfinity race

Jeremy Clements ready to capitalize on another Road America win
NSXF

Jeremy Clements ready to capitalize on another Road America win

Justin Allgaier will return to JR Motorsports in 2020
NSXF

Justin Allgaier will return to JR Motorsports in 2020

Road America/CTMP NASCAR weekend schedule
NSXF

Road America/CTMP NASCAR weekend schedule

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.