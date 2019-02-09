Wallace’s average lap speed at 195.020 mph topped the second practice session, which was called after rain brought it to a halt just over 23 minutes into the session.

Ty Dillon ended up second-fastest (195.008 mph) and David Ragan third (194.940 mph). Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Michael McDowell, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, William Byron and Chase Elliott.

Once again, the top speed in the session came from a group of cars in a draft.

There were no incidents in the session before it was halted.