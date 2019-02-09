Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Practice report

Bubba Wallace tops abbreviated second Daytona 500 practice

shares
comments
Bubba Wallace tops abbreviated second Daytona 500 practice
By:
1h ago

Darrell Wallace Jr., who finished second in last year’s Daytona 500, was fastest in Saturday’s second rain-shortened practice session.

Wallace’s average lap speed at 195.020 mph topped the second practice session, which was called after rain brought it to a halt just over 23 minutes into the session.

Ty Dillon ended up second-fastest (195.008 mph) and David Ragan third (194.940 mph). Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Michael McDowell, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, William Byron and Chase Elliott.

Once again, the top speed in the session came from a group of cars in a draft.

There were no incidents in the session before it was halted.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 6 46.149     195.020
2 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 6 46.152 0.003 0.003 195.008
3 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 3 46.168 0.019 0.016 194.940
4 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 5 46.255 0.106 0.087 194.574
5 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 9 46.491 0.342 0.236 193.586
6 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 4 46.543 0.394 0.052 193.370
7 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 1 46.918 0.769 0.375 191.824
8 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 4 46.918 0.769 0.000 191.824
9 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 1 46.923 0.774 0.005 191.804
10 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 1 46.931 0.782 0.008 191.771
11 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 1 46.983 0.834 0.052 191.559
12 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 2 47.163 1.014 0.180 190.828
13 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 7 47.218 1.069 0.055 190.605
14 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 3 47.407 1.258 0.189 189.845
15 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 4 47.412 1.263 0.005 189.825
16 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 2 47.453 1.304 0.041 189.661
17 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 6 47.467 1.318 0.014 189.605
18 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 3 47.491 1.342 0.024 189.510
19 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 7 47.534 1.385 0.043 189.338
20 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 2 47.539 1.390 0.005 189.318
21 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 4 47.564 1.415 0.025 189.219
22 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 1 47.609 1.460 0.045 189.040
23 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 3 47.625 1.476 0.016 188.976
24 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 3 47.766 1.617 0.141 188.419
25 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 7 47.770 1.621 0.004 188.403
26 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 2 47.796 1.647 0.026 188.300
27 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 4 47.799 1.650 0.003 188.288
28 27 United States Casey Mears  Chevrolet 1 47.814 1.665 0.015 188.229
29 31 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 6 47.819 1.670 0.005 188.210
30 71 United States Ryan Truex  Chevrolet 1 47.828 1.679 0.009 188.174
31 40 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 1 47.840 1.691 0.012 188.127
32 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 1 47.896 1.747 0.056 187.907
33 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 1 48.164 2.015 0.268 186.862
34 62 United States Brendan Gaughan  Chevrolet 1 48.190 2.041 0.026 186.761
35 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 1 48.584 2.435 0.394 185.246
36 66 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 2 50.527 4.378 1.943 178.123
37 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet   0.000     0.000
Next article
Martin Truex Jr. leads first Daytona 500 practice session

Previous article

Martin Truex Jr. leads first Daytona 500 practice session
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Drivers Darrell Wallace Jr.
Teams Richard Petty Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

Joey Logano leads Daytona Clash practice, four cars wreck Daytona Clash
NASCAR Cup / Practice report

Joey Logano leads Daytona Clash practice, four cars wreck

5h ago
Philip Morris unfazed by Ferrari F1 sponsorship investigation Article
Formula 1

Philip Morris unfazed by Ferrari F1 sponsorship investigation

Ericsson: Consistency in an IndyCar is “biggest issue” Article
IndyCar

Ericsson: Consistency in an IndyCar is “biggest issue”

Latest videos
StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number 01:32
NASCAR Cup

StarCom Racing buys charter, signs driver for 2019 season and Daniel Hemric’s new Iconic Number

Dec 18, 2018
Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3 03:48
NASCAR Cup

Discovering NASCAR with Nicki Shields 3

Dec 6, 2018

News in depth
Bubba Wallace tops abbreviated second Daytona 500 practice
NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace tops abbreviated second Daytona 500 practice

Martin Truex Jr. leads first Daytona 500 practice session
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. leads first Daytona 500 practice session

Joey Logano leads Daytona Clash practice, four cars wreck
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano leads Daytona Clash practice, four cars wreck

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.