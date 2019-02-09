Bubba Wallace tops abbreviated second Daytona 500 practice
Darrell Wallace Jr., who finished second in last year’s Daytona 500, was fastest in Saturday’s second rain-shortened practice session.
Wallace’s average lap speed at 195.020 mph topped the second practice session, which was called after rain brought it to a halt just over 23 minutes into the session.
Ty Dillon ended up second-fastest (195.008 mph) and David Ragan third (194.940 mph). Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Paul Menard completed the top-five.
Rounding out the Top 10 were Michael McDowell, Martin Truex Jr., Alex Bowman, William Byron and Chase Elliott.
Once again, the top speed in the session came from a group of cars in a draft.
There were no incidents in the session before it was halted.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|4506
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|6
|46.149
|195.020
|2
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|6
|46.152
|0.003
|0.003
|195.008
|3
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|3
|46.168
|0.019
|0.016
|194.940
|4
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|5
|46.255
|0.106
|0.087
|194.574
|5
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|9
|46.491
|0.342
|0.236
|193.586
|6
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|4
|46.543
|0.394
|0.052
|193.370
|7
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|1
|46.918
|0.769
|0.375
|191.824
|8
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|4
|46.918
|0.769
|0.000
|191.824
|9
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|1
|46.923
|0.774
|0.005
|191.804
|10
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|1
|46.931
|0.782
|0.008
|191.771
|11
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|1
|46.983
|0.834
|0.052
|191.559
|12
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|2
|47.163
|1.014
|0.180
|190.828
|13
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|7
|47.218
|1.069
|0.055
|190.605
|14
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|3
|47.407
|1.258
|0.189
|189.845
|15
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|4
|47.412
|1.263
|0.005
|189.825
|16
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|2
|47.453
|1.304
|0.041
|189.661
|17
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|6
|47.467
|1.318
|0.014
|189.605
|18
|47
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|3
|47.491
|1.342
|0.024
|189.510
|19
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|7
|47.534
|1.385
|0.043
|189.338
|20
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|2
|47.539
|1.390
|0.005
|189.318
|21
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|4
|47.564
|1.415
|0.025
|189.219
|22
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|1
|47.609
|1.460
|0.045
|189.040
|23
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|3
|47.625
|1.476
|0.016
|188.976
|24
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|3
|47.766
|1.617
|0.141
|188.419
|25
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|7
|47.770
|1.621
|0.004
|188.403
|26
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|2
|47.796
|1.647
|0.026
|188.300
|27
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|4
|47.799
|1.650
|0.003
|188.288
|28
|27
|Casey Mears
|Chevrolet
|1
|47.814
|1.665
|0.015
|188.229
|29
|31
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|6
|47.819
|1.670
|0.005
|188.210
|30
|71
|Ryan Truex
|Chevrolet
|1
|47.828
|1.679
|0.009
|188.174
|31
|40
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|1
|47.840
|1.691
|0.012
|188.127
|32
|95
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Toyota
|1
|47.896
|1.747
|0.056
|187.907
|33
|96
|Parker Kligerman
|Toyota
|1
|48.164
|2.015
|0.268
|186.862
|34
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|Chevrolet
|1
|48.190
|2.041
|0.026
|186.761
|35
|36
|Matt Tifft
|Ford
|1
|48.584
|2.435
|0.394
|185.246
|36
|66
|Joey Gase
|Toyota
|2
|50.527
|4.378
|1.943
|178.123
|37
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|0.000
|0.000
