Martin Truex Jr. leads first Daytona 500 practice session

Truex sent his session-best lap speed of 195.920 mph late in the session while running together with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Erik Jones.

Busch ended up second-fastest (195.852 mph) and Jones third (195.793 mph). Tyler Reddick was fourth and Ty Dillon completed the top-five.

Ryan Newman ended up sixth, Daniel Hemric seventh, Matt DiBenedetto eighth, Alex Bowman ninth and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-10.

All 42 cars entered in the race made at least one lap. Kurt Busch completed the most laps (18).

There were no incidents in the 50-minute session.