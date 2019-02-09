Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Daytona Clash / Practice report

Martin Truex Jr. leads first Daytona 500 practice session

By:
26m ago

Martin Truex Jr., who has never won a NASCAR Cup race at Daytona or Talladega, was fastest in Saturday’s first practice for the Daytona 500.

Truex sent his session-best lap speed of 195.920 mph late in the session while running together with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Erik Jones.

Busch ended up second-fastest (195.852 mph) and Jones third (195.793 mph). Tyler Reddick was fourth and Ty Dillon completed the top-five.

Ryan Newman ended up sixth, Daniel Hemric seventh, Matt DiBenedetto eighth, Alex Bowman ninth and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-10.

All 42 cars entered in the race made at least one lap. Kurt Busch completed the most laps (18).

There were no incidents in the 50-minute session.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 16 45.937     195.920
2 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 14 45.953 0.016 0.016 195.852
3 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 17 45.967 0.030 0.014 195.793
4 31 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 17 46.369 0.432 0.402 194.095
5 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 15 46.384 0.447 0.015 194.032
6 62 United States Brendan Gaughan  Chevrolet 6 46.386 0.449 0.002 194.024
7 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 16 46.409 0.472 0.023 193.928
8 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 14 46.494 0.557 0.085 193.573
9 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 9 46.613 0.676 0.119 193.079
10 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 6 46.688 0.751 0.075 192.769
11 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 13 46.829 0.892 0.141 192.189
12 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 3 46.873 0.936 0.044 192.008
13 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 10 46.964 1.027 0.091 191.636
14 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 11 47.029 1.092 0.065 191.371
15 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 9 47.116 1.179 0.087 191.018
16 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 7 47.163 1.226 0.047 190.828
17 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 9 47.185 1.248 0.022 190.739
18 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 9 47.242 1.305 0.057 190.508
19 27 United States Casey Mears  Chevrolet 7 47.271 1.334 0.029 190.392
20 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 16 47.280 1.343 0.009 190.355
21 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 13 47.287 1.350 0.007 190.327
22 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 3 47.362 1.425 0.075 190.026
23 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 11 47.377 1.440 0.015 189.966
24 71 United States Ryan Truex  Chevrolet 14 47.440 1.503 0.063 189.713
25 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 6 47.506 1.569 0.066 189.450
26 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 7 47.537 1.600 0.031 189.326
27 40 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 6 47.619 1.682 0.082 189.000
28 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 11 47.620 1.683 0.001 188.996
29 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 6 47.631 1.694 0.011 188.953
30 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 10 47.671 1.734 0.040 188.794
31 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 7 47.675 1.738 0.004 188.778
32 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 9 47.779 1.842 0.104 188.367
33 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 9 47.790 1.853 0.011 188.324
34 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 18 47.840 1.903 0.050 188.127
35 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 7 48.041 2.104 0.201 187.340
36 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 11 48.170 2.233 0.129 186.838
37 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 5 48.311 2.374 0.141 186.293
38 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 1 48.316 2.379 0.005 186.274
39 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 6 48.387 2.450 0.071 186.000
40 52 Cody Ware  Chevrolet 2 49.171 3.234 0.784 183.035
41 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 5 49.578 3.641 0.407 181.532
42 66 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 7 50.142 4.205 0.564 179.490
Joey Logano leads Daytona Clash practice, four cars wreck

Joey Logano leads Daytona Clash practice, four cars wreck
Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona Clash
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

