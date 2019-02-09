Martin Truex Jr. leads first Daytona 500 practice session
Martin Truex Jr., who has never won a NASCAR Cup race at Daytona or Talladega, was fastest in Saturday’s first practice for the Daytona 500.
Truex sent his session-best lap speed of 195.920 mph late in the session while running together with his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Erik Jones.
Busch ended up second-fastest (195.852 mph) and Jones third (195.793 mph). Tyler Reddick was fourth and Ty Dillon completed the top-five.
Ryan Newman ended up sixth, Daniel Hemric seventh, Matt DiBenedetto eighth, Alex Bowman ninth and Michael McDowell rounded out the top-10.
All 42 cars entered in the race made at least one lap. Kurt Busch completed the most laps (18).
There were no incidents in the 50-minute session.
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|4506
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|16
|45.937
|195.920
|2
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|14
|45.953
|0.016
|0.016
|195.852
|3
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|17
|45.967
|0.030
|0.014
|195.793
|4
|31
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|17
|46.369
|0.432
|0.402
|194.095
|5
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|15
|46.384
|0.447
|0.015
|194.032
|6
|62
|Brendan Gaughan
|Chevrolet
|6
|46.386
|0.449
|0.002
|194.024
|7
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Chevrolet
|16
|46.409
|0.472
|0.023
|193.928
|8
|95
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Toyota
|14
|46.494
|0.557
|0.085
|193.573
|9
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|9
|46.613
|0.676
|0.119
|193.079
|10
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|6
|46.688
|0.751
|0.075
|192.769
|11
|96
|Parker Kligerman
|Toyota
|13
|46.829
|0.892
|0.141
|192.189
|12
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|3
|46.873
|0.936
|0.044
|192.008
|13
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|10
|46.964
|1.027
|0.091
|191.636
|14
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|11
|47.029
|1.092
|0.065
|191.371
|15
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|9
|47.116
|1.179
|0.087
|191.018
|16
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|7
|47.163
|1.226
|0.047
|190.828
|17
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|9
|47.185
|1.248
|0.022
|190.739
|18
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|9
|47.242
|1.305
|0.057
|190.508
|19
|27
|Casey Mears
|Chevrolet
|7
|47.271
|1.334
|0.029
|190.392
|20
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|16
|47.280
|1.343
|0.009
|190.355
|21
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|13
|47.287
|1.350
|0.007
|190.327
|22
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|3
|47.362
|1.425
|0.075
|190.026
|23
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|11
|47.377
|1.440
|0.015
|189.966
|24
|71
|Ryan Truex
|Chevrolet
|14
|47.440
|1.503
|0.063
|189.713
|25
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|6
|47.506
|1.569
|0.066
|189.450
|26
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|7
|47.537
|1.600
|0.031
|189.326
|27
|40
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|6
|47.619
|1.682
|0.082
|189.000
|28
|47
|Ryan Preece
|Chevrolet
|11
|47.620
|1.683
|0.001
|188.996
|29
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|6
|47.631
|1.694
|0.011
|188.953
|30
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|10
|47.671
|1.734
|0.040
|188.794
|31
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|7
|47.675
|1.738
|0.004
|188.778
|32
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|9
|47.779
|1.842
|0.104
|188.367
|33
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|9
|47.790
|1.853
|0.011
|188.324
|34
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|18
|47.840
|1.903
|0.050
|188.127
|35
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|7
|48.041
|2.104
|0.201
|187.340
|36
|32
|Corey Lajoie
|Ford
|11
|48.170
|2.233
|0.129
|186.838
|37
|36
|Matt Tifft
|Ford
|5
|48.311
|2.374
|0.141
|186.293
|38
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|1
|48.316
|2.379
|0.005
|186.274
|39
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|6
|48.387
|2.450
|0.071
|186.000
|40
|52
|Cody Ware
|Chevrolet
|2
|49.171
|3.234
|0.784
|183.035
|41
|51
|B.J. McLeod
|Chevrolet
|5
|49.578
|3.641
|0.407
|181.532
|42
|66
|Joey Gase
|Toyota
|7
|50.142
|4.205
|0.564
|179.490
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Daytona Clash
|Drivers
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Teams
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Author
|Jim Utter
