Reddick tops NASCAR Cup practice at Kansas

Group A

Christopher Bell topped the leaderboard in Group A at 178.412mph, which put him third overall.

Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Chris Buescher, and Ryan Blaney rounded out the top-five in the first group.

In the closing moments, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. lost a right-rear tire and hit the outside wall in Turn 3. The team was able to repair the damage in time for qualifying.

Blaney ran the most laps at 33.

Group B

In the second group, Reddick and Ross Chastain quickly rocketed to the top of the charts. They stayed there for the rest of the session, with Reddick going fastest of all drivers at 178.903mph.

Ales Bowman, Daniel Suarez and Ty Gibbs rounded out the remainder of the top-five.

Reddick also ran the most laps at 32, and led the ten-lap consecutive lap averages at 176.699mph.

There were no incidents, though Bowman had a nervous moment as he tried to get onto pit road.