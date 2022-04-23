Tickets Subscribe
NASCAR Cup / Talladega Results

NASCAR Cup Talladega qualifying results: Bell on pole

The starting lineup has been set for the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway, and it's a front row lockout for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Listen to this article

The Toyota looked very strong in both rounds of qualifying. All six TRD-powered cars qualified inside the top-12 with five of them making the final round.

Christopher Bell claimed pole position for his second career pole, beating out teammate Martin Truex Jr. by 0.081s. His other pole came earlier this year at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

There were no incidents. All cars with the exception of the No. 77 car driven by Landon Cassill put down a qualifying time.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 2 52.927     180.928
2 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 2 53.008 0.081 0.081 180.652
3 16 United States Daniel Hemric Chevrolet 2 53.221 0.294 0.213 179.929
4 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 2 53.234 0.307 0.013 179.885
5 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 2 53.254 0.327 0.020 179.817
6 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 2 53.255 0.328 0.001 179.814
7 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 2 53.308 0.381 0.053 179.635
8 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 2 53.316 0.389 0.008 179.608
9 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 2 53.336 0.409 0.020 179.541
10 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 2 53.399 0.472 0.063 179.329
11 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 2 53.514 0.362 0.001 178.944
12 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 2 53.515 0.363 0.001 178.940
13 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 2 53.572 0.420 0.057 178.750
14 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 2 53.602 0.450 0.030 178.650
15 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 2 53.626 0.474 0.024 178.570
16 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 2 53.628 0.476 0.002 178.563
17 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 2 53.635 0.483 0.007 178.540
18 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 2 53.653 0.501 0.018 178.480
19 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 2 53.657 0.505 0.004 178.467
20 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 2 53.689 0.537 0.032 178.361
21 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 2 53.708 0.556 0.019 178.297
22 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 2 53.743 0.591 0.035 178.181
23 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 2 53.744 0.592 0.001 178.178
24 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 2 53.751 0.599 0.007 178.155
25 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 2 53.764 0.612 0.013 178.112
26 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 2 53.802 0.650 0.038 177.986
27 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 2 53.813 0.661 0.011 177.950
28 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 2 53.940 0.788 0.127 177.531
29 41 United States Cole Custer Chevrolet 2 53.943 0.791 0.003 177.521
30 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 2 53.964 0.812 0.021 177.452
31 62 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 2 53.989 0.837 0.025 177.369
32 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 2 54.178 1.026 0.189 176.751
33 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 2 54.205 1.053 0.027 176.663
34 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 2 54.677 1.525 0.472 175.138
35 44 United States Greg Biffle Chevrolet 2 54.791 1.639 0.114 174.773
36 15 United States David Ragan Ford 2 55.118 1.966 0.327 173.736
37 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 2 55.129 1.977 0.011 173.702
38 55 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 2 55.662 2.510 0.533 172.038
39 77 United States Landon Cassill Chevrolet        
