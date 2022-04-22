NASCAR Cup Talladega schedule, entry list and how to watch

Listen to this article

How to watch NASCAR at Talladega

The Cup and Xfinity Series take on Talladega Superspeedway, as well as the ARCA cars. Brad Keselowski is the defending winner of the spring 'Dega race while Bubba Wallace is the most recent winner at the 2.66 mile track.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, April 22

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

5:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

Saturday, April 23

11 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FOX SPORTS 1

1 p.m. - ARCA Menards Series race (76 laps / 202 miles) - FOX SPORTS 1

4 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (113 laps / 300 miles) - FOX

Sunday, April 24

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (188 laps / 500 miles) - FOX

There are 39 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with three open teams entered. The No. 44, No. 55 and No. 62 cars are the open entries. All drivers will make the field.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 David Ragan

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 44 Greg Biffle NY Racing Team Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 55 JJ Yeley MBM Motorsports Ford 62 Noah Gragson Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 77 Landon Cassill Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Kyle Busch became the eighth different winner this season in the Bristol Dirt Race, meaning that half the 16-driver playoff field is now filled with winners. A winless Chase Elliott continues to lead the regular season standings. Denny Hamlin, 23rd in points, is locked in via his win at Richmond, which puts Daniel Suarez out.

DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 9 0 1 6 1 2432 276 9.6 10.9 324 2 2 Ryan Blaney 9 0 4 6 3 2264 339 7.3 11.2 321 -3 3 3 Joey Logano 9 0 3 5 0 2430 34 9.7 12.2 303 -21 0 4 William Byron 9 2 4 4 0 2246 482 12.4 14.4 295 -29 12 5 Alex Bowman 9 1 2 5 0 2429 16 11.7 11.3 273 -51 6 6 Kyle Busch 9 1 2 6 0 2280 100 11.7 12.1 273 -51 5 7 Martin Truex, Jr. 9 0 1 4 0 2339 97 17.4 14.6 253 -71 3 8 Ross Chastain 9 1 5 5 0 2192 156 19.8 14.9 250 -74 6 9 Kyle Larson 9 1 4 4 1 2237 86 10.1 17.3 249 -75 6 10 Chase Briscoe 9 1 2 3 0 2295 187 9.4 15.8 245 -79 6 11 Tyler Reddick 9 0 3 4 0 2303 196 10.6 14.9 241 -83 2 12 Aric Almirola 9 0 1 4 0 2432 6 19.1 13.6 237 -87 0 13 Kevin Harvick 9 0 1 3 0 2274 12 18.4 15.2 225 -99 0 14 Austin Cindric 9 1 1 2 1 2307 32 10.7 15.9 222 -102 5 15 Christopher Bell 9 0 1 4 1 2276 111 9.8 18.3 220 -104 0 16 Daniel Suarez 9 0 2 3 0 2246 92 17.8 17.0 212 -112 1