Qualifying report
NASCAR Cup Homestead-Miami

Reddick rebounds from Vegas flip to earn pole position at Homestead

Playoff drivers locked out the first two rows in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Last weekend, Tyler Reddick was rolling through the infield crash in a wild crash at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Just six days later, he's shown his determination to drag himself out of the elimination zone by winning pole position at Homestead.

Reddick's pole lap of 32.248s was more than enough to secure the top spot, earning his third pole of the year and the ninth of his Cup career. Joining him on the front row is Kyle Larson, who was 0.077s adrift of the pole.

Christopher Bell qualified third and Denny Hamlin fourth with Joe Gibbs Racing drivers locking out the second row. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who earned his first win of the year at Talladega earlier this month, was the highest-qualifying non-playoff driver in fifth.

Martin Truex Jr. was sixth, Chase Elliott seventh, Bubba Wallace eighth, Daniel Hemric ninth, and Justin Haley tenth.

There were no incidents during either round of qualifying and all drivers set a time.

Read Also:

Round 1

Reddick led the Group A drivers in the early-morning qualifying session with a 32.126s lap. Four of the five drivers who advanced were Toyota drivers with the 23XI duo of Reddick and Wallace advancing along with JGR drivers Hamlin and Truex.

Haley was the only Chevrolet driver to advance, representing Spire Motorsports and beating Josh Berry for the final spot by only 0.008s.

Two playoff drivers failed to advance and they were both Team Penske champions. Joey Logano, who won last week and is already locked into the Championship 4, was the lowest-qualifying playoff driver and was 13th in Group A (26th overall).

His teammate Ryan Blaney, who is in a far more precarious points position as he tries to earn back-to-back titles, will start 20th.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 1

32.126

   168.088
2 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 1

+0.093

32.219

 0.093 167.603
3 M. Truex JrJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 1

+0.158

32.284

 0.065 167.266
4 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 1

+0.216

32.342

 0.058 166.966
5 J. HaleySpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 1

+0.249

32.375

 0.033 166.795
6 J. BerryStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 1

+0.257

32.383

 0.008 166.754
7
T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 1

+0.267

32.393

 0.010 166.703
8 N. GragsonStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 1

+0.292

32.418

 0.025 166.574
9 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 1

+0.339

32.465

 0.047 166.333
10 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 1

+0.351

32.477

 0.012 166.272
11 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 1

+0.381

32.507

 0.030 166.118
12 M. McDowellFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 1

+0.384

32.510

 0.003 166.103
13 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 1

+0.436

32.562

 0.052 165.837
14 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 1

+0.451

32.577

 0.015 165.761
15 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 1

+0.471

32.597

 0.020 165.659
16 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 1

+0.511

32.637

 0.040 165.456
17 H. BurtonWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 1

+0.527

32.653

 0.016 165.375
18 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 1

+0.684

32.810

 0.157 164.584
19 C. FinchumMBM 66 Ford 1

+1.668

33.794

 0.984 159.792

In Group B, a Toyota again topped the charts with Bell lapping the track with a 32.268s lap. In a contrast to Group A, Bell was the only Toyota to move on while the remaining four spots were all held by Chevrolets. Stenhouse, Larson, Elliott and a surprise in Hemric all moved forward. The Kaulig Racing driver was the last driver to advance, beating Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman by 0.039s.

William Byron was far behind his Hendrick teammates with the 2024 Daytona 500 winner qualifying 25th.

Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Mph
1 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 1

32.268

   167.348
2 R. Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 1

+0.002

32.270

 0.002 167.338
3 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 1

+0.072

32.340

 0.070 166.976
4 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 1

+0.097

32.365

 0.025 166.847
5 D. HemricKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 1

+0.134

32.402

 0.037 166.656
6 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 1

+0.173

32.441

 0.039 166.456
7 C. BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 1

+0.212

32.480

 0.039 166.256
8
C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 1

+0.250

32.518

 0.038 166.062
9 K. BuschRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 1

+0.262

32.530

 0.012 166.001
10
Z. SmithSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 1

+0.269

32.537

 0.007 165.965
11 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 1

+0.276

32.544

 0.007 165.929
12 D. SuarezTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 1

+0.286

32.554

 0.010 165.878
13 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 1

+0.313

32.581

 0.027 165.741
14 K. GralaRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 1

+0.376

32.644

 0.063 165.421
15 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 1

+0.384

32.652

 0.008 165.380
16 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 1

+0.435

32.703

 0.051 165.122
17 C. LajoieRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 1

+0.533

32.801

 0.098 164.629
18 R. PreeceStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 1

+0.576

32.844

 0.043 164.414
19 J. YeleyNY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet 1

+0.795

33.063

 0.219 163.325

