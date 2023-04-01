NASCAR Cup practice and qualifying rained out; Bowman on pole

Listen to this article

Although wet weather tires will be available for the race if need be, NASCAR decided against using them for practice and qualifying.

At the beginning of the year, the sanctioning body revealed a wet weather package for short ovals, including Richmond.

NASCAR was forced to postpone Friday's Modified race as well, which is set to run later today after the Xfinity race — weather permitting.

The field will be set by the metric score, which is determined by previous race finish and fastest lap rank, as well the driver/owner points standings.

That means Alex Bowman will start from pole position on Sunday. Kyle Busch will be second, William Byron third, Ross Chastain fourth, and Tyler Reddick fifth.

Bowman enters Richmond as the championship leader after Hendrick Motorsports had the 100-point penalty for each of their cars/drivers rescinded by an appeals panel this week.

Justin Allgaier will start from pole position for the Xfinity race with Sammy Smith alongside.

Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Daniel Hemric, Sheldon Creed, Josh Berru, Chandler Smith, Brandon Jones, and John-Hunter Nemechek.

Dawson Cram and Kyle Weatherman are the DNQs.

Richmond Cup Lineup