NASCAR Cup practice and qualifying rained out; Bowman on pole

NASCAR was forced to cancel both practice and qualifying for the Cup and Xfinity Series at Richmond, due to persistent rain showers.

Nick DeGroot
Although wet weather tires will be available for the race if need be, NASCAR decided against using them for practice and qualifying. 

At the beginning of the year, the sanctioning body revealed a wet weather package for short ovals, including Richmond.

NASCAR was forced to postpone Friday's Modified race as well, which is set to run later today after the Xfinity race — weather permitting. 

The field will be set by the metric score, which is determined by previous race finish and fastest lap rank, as well the driver/owner points standings.

That means Alex Bowman will start from pole position on Sunday. Kyle Busch will be second, William Byron third, Ross Chastain fourth, and Tyler Reddick fifth.

Bowman enters Richmond as the championship leader after Hendrick Motorsports had the 100-point penalty for each of their cars/drivers rescinded by an appeals panel this week.

Justin Allgaier will start from pole position for the Xfinity race with Sammy Smith alongside. 

Sam Mayer, Riley Herbst, Daniel Hemric, Sheldon Creed, Josh Berru, Chandler Smith, Brandon Jones, and John-Hunter Nemechek.

Dawson Cram and Kyle Weatherman are the DNQs. 

Richmond Cup Lineup

Pos. Car No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
2 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
3 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
5 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
6 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
7 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
8 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
9 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports  Chevrolet
10 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
11 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
13 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
14 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford
16 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
18 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
19 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
20 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet
21 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
22 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
23 42 Noah Gragson Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
24 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
25 16 A.J. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
26 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford
27 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
28 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
29 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
30 9 Josh Berry Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
31 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford
32 10 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
33 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
34 15 J.J. Yeley Rick Ware Racing Ford
35 78 Anthony Alfredo Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
36 77 Ty Dillon Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
37 13 Chandler Smith Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

 

