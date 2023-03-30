NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Listen to this article

Tyler Reddick earned Toyota its first win of the year at COTA, surviving multiple overtime restarts to win the race. It was his fourth career win and his third at a road course.

Jenson Button was best amongst the international stars. Fellow F1 World Champion was Kimi Raikkonen 29th after getting collected in a late-race incident.

This week, an Appeals Panel amended the penalties issued to Hendrick Motorsports over the modification of the hood louvers on all four HMS cars. Although the crew chief suspensions and fines totaling $400,000 remain, the large points penalties have all been rescinded.

This puts Alex Bowman back to the top of the standings, 15 points ahead of Ross Chastain.

NASCAR also issued a $50,000 fine to Daniel Suarez for running into other vehicles on pit road following the Cup race at COTA. He was frustrated with both Bowman and his teammate Chastain.

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry and Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Netspend Chevrolet Camaro Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Richmond/Texas schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

*NOTE: The NASCAR Truck Series is at Texas Motor Speedway alongside IndyCar this weekend, while Cup and Xfinity are racing at Richmond Raceway.

Saturday, April 1

8:05 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1

8:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1

10:05 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1

10:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A

10:50 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1

11:15 a.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A

1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series Richmond race (250 laps) - FS1

4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas race (167 laps) - FS1

Sunday, April 2

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Toyota Owners 400 Richmond race (400 laps) – FS1

How can I watch?

Date: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET Stages/Laps: 70/160/170 (400 total laps)

70/160/170 (400 total laps) TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)

FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada) Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV

FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, A SHOC Chevrolet Camaron Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Richmond?

37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Kaulig Racing is entering a third car for the first time since the Daytona 500. The No. 13 Chevrolet will once again be driven by Chandler Smith. After missing the field for the 500, Richmond will now be his Cup debut.

Anthony Alfredo will be making his first Cup start of the year, stepping behind the wheel of the No. 78 car.

Josh Berry is again subbing for an injured Chase Elliott in the No. 9 car, while J.J. Yeley returns to the No. 15 after Button drove it at COTA.

Entry list for Richmond