NASCAR 2023 Richmond schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Richmond Raceway hosts the first points-paying short track race of the year for the NASCAR Cup Series.
Tyler Reddick earned Toyota its first win of the year at COTA, surviving multiple overtime restarts to win the race. It was his fourth career win and his third at a road course.
Jenson Button was best amongst the international stars. Fellow F1 World Champion was Kimi Raikkonen 29th after getting collected in a late-race incident.
This week, an Appeals Panel amended the penalties issued to Hendrick Motorsports over the modification of the hood louvers on all four HMS cars. Although the crew chief suspensions and fines totaling $400,000 remain, the large points penalties have all been rescinded.
This puts Alex Bowman back to the top of the standings, 15 points ahead of Ross Chastain.
NASCAR also issued a $50,000 fine to Daniel Suarez for running into other vehicles on pit road following the Cup race at COTA. He was frustrated with both Bowman and his teammate Chastain.
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, DeWalt Toyota Camry and Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Netspend Chevrolet Camaro
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
What is the NASCAR at Richmond/Texas schedule?
(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)
*NOTE: The NASCAR Truck Series is at Texas Motor Speedway alongside IndyCar this weekend, while Cup and Xfinity are racing at Richmond Raceway.
Saturday, April 1
8:05 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - FS1
8:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - FS1
10:05 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice - FS1
10:35 a.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice - N/A
10:50 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - FS1
11:15 a.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying - N/A
1:00 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series Richmond race (250 laps) - FS1
4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series Texas race (167 laps) - FS1
Sunday, April 2
3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Toyota Owners 400 Richmond race (400 laps) – FS1
How can I watch?
- Date: Sunday, April 2
- TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Stages/Laps: 70/160/170 (400 total laps)
- TV channel: FOX | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
- Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
- Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, A SHOC Chevrolet Camaron
Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images
Who is racing at Richmond?
37 cars are on the entry list with one open entry. Kaulig Racing is entering a third car for the first time since the Daytona 500. The No. 13 Chevrolet will once again be driven by Chandler Smith. After missing the field for the 500, Richmond will now be his Cup debut.
Anthony Alfredo will be making his first Cup start of the year, stepping behind the wheel of the No. 78 car.
Josh Berry is again subbing for an injured Chase Elliott in the No. 9 car, while J.J. Yeley returns to the No. 15 after Button drove it at COTA.
Entry list for Richmond
|
No.
|
Driver
|
Team
|
Manufacturer
|
1
|
Ross Chastain
|
Chevrolet
|
2
|
Ford
|
3
|
Chevrolet
|
4
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
5
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
6
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
7
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
8
|
Richard Childress Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
9
|
Josh Berry
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
10
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
11
|
Toyota
|
12
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
13
|
Chandler Smith
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
14
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
15
|JJ Yeley
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
16
|
AJ Allmendinger
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
17
|
RFK Racing
|
Ford
|
19
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
20
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
21
|
Ford
|
22
|
Team Penske
|
Ford
|
23
|
Toyota
|
24
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
31
|
Kaulig Racing
|
Chevrolet
|
34
|
Ford
|
38
|
Front Row Motorsports
|
Ford
|
41
|
Stewart Haas Racing
|
Ford
|
42
|
Noah Gragson
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
43
|
Petty GMS Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
45
|
Tyler Reddick
|
23XI Racing
|
Toyota
|
47
|
Chevrolet
|
48
|
Alex Bowman
|
Hendrick Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
51
|
Rick Ware Racing
|
Ford
|
54
|
Ty Gibbs
|
Joe Gibbs Racing
|
Toyota
|
77
|
Spire Motorsports
|
Chevrolet
|
78
|
Anthony Alfredo
|
Ford
|
99
|
Daniel Suarez
|
Trackhouse Racing Team
|
Chevrolet
