NASCAR Cup Indianapolis: Tyler Reddick leads Brickyard 400 practice

Sunday’s Brickyard 400 is the first for the series on the 2.5-mile oval track since the 2020 season – and the first ever for the Next Gen car. The series has run on the Indy Road Course for the last three years.

Reddick led the 50-minute session with an average lap speed of 182.581 mph as Toyotas claimed three of the top four fastest speeds.

Reigning series champion Ryan Blaney, driving the No. 12 Ford for track owner Roger Penske, was second quick at 181.928 mph.

“I hope it’s a good race,” Blaney said. “Gosh, I mean, this place definitely deserves a good showing and it’s nice to be back on the big track and that’s the Brickyard to me.

“The road course was fun for a few years but this is the Brickyard and so hopefully, this car is raceable.”

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell were third and fourth, respectively, and Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman was fifth and the top Chevrolet.

Completing the top 10 were Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher, William Byron and Carson Hocevar.

Keselowski was the only driver in the top 10 who had previously won on the Indy oval.

The session was relatively incident free.

About 26 minutes into the session, NASCAR displayed a caution to halt the practice for debris on the track.

Then, just as the session was being brought to a close, Erik Jones spun off Turn 2 in his No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota. Jones did not appear to make contact any contact with the wall.

Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Reddick had the fastest average speed (179.151 mph). He was followed by Larson and Hamlin in that category.