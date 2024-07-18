Indy Road Course winner McDowell sees "an opportunity" in oval return

For the first time since 2020, NASCAR will compete on the historic 2.5-mile oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after having spent the past three seasons running on the road course configuration.

McDowell was last year’s race winner, and his impressive victory locked him and his No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford team into the playoffs just the second time in his career. He out-dueled Chase Elliott down the stretch to gain the win as the race ended on a grueling 77-lap green flag run.

“It is cool to go back there because we won last year and there will be banners there with us in Victory Lane. That is cool. It is going to be fun,” he said. “I know people won’t believe me when I say this, but I am. I wish we were still racing on the road course or had a doubleheader.

“I believe we should be racing on the oval at Indy as well. Just its history, and it’s just different. The feel is different. It’s no different than the Indy 500 versus the Indy Grand Prix when the Indy Car guys run on the road course. It’s still a cool race and still a cool weekend, but it’s not the Indy 500.”

Don’t get McDowell wrong. He appreciates the history of IMS as much as anyone – he is a winner at the track after all.

He also has plenty of experience on the oval, having made 12 career Cup starts at the track with a best finish of seventh in 2020.

“There’s something really special about going to Indy – it’s almost hard to explain. The track has so much history and so many emotions associated with it, it’s a place where you really want to win,” McDowell, 39, said.

“At the end of the day, a lot of the time you’re battling the track itself. It can be difficult to pass because the corners are so tight, and you can’t really run well in a pack. Track position and restarts will be the key to a good run.”

How will IMS race with the Next Gen car?

McDowell is also curious to see if the Next Gen car – which has never been used on the Indy oval – lives up to its reputation of producing exciting racing on intermediate and high-speed big oval tracks.

Lackluster racing was a common complaint before NASCAR switched over to the road course three years ago.

“I’ve been in the sport a long time, so I have a lot of seat time at Indy. Some other guys do, but a lot of the guys don’t,” he said. “I look at that as an opportunity, and I’ve driven a lot of different packages there from low downforce to high downforce, no drag to a lot of drag, a thousand horsepower to 500 horsepower.

“I feel like I’ve experienced a lot there, and I’m looking forward to getting the Next Gen car on the Indy oval and see what it can do.”

McDowell’s crew chief, Travis Peterson agrees.

“Being back on the oval will have its own set of challenges compared to the road course. It’s a tough place to pass and track position and strategy will be key,” he said.

“Michael is one of the few Cup drivers with experience on the oval, so we’ll have a good gameplan. We just need to capitalize on the opportunity.”