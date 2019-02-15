Sign in
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Practice report

Menard leads second Friday practice ahead of the Daytona 500

Menard leads second Friday practice ahead of the Daytona 500
By:
44m ago

Friday’s final Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session ended up being a showcase for the new Ford Mustang.

Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft / Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft / Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
Jamie McMurray, Spire Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro McDonalds/Cessna/Bass Pro Shops
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Fastenal
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Fastenal

Paul Menard led the way with an average lap speed of 200.758 mph as Ford drivers took four of the top-five positions and nine of the Top 10 at Daytona International Speedway.

Jamie McMurray, the lone Chevrolet in the Top 10, ended up second (200.696 mph) and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was third (200.664 mph). Ryan Newman and Clint Bowyer completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Aric Almirola, Daniel Suarez, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Brad Keselowski.

The next non-Ford driver was 14th in the rundown (Austin Dillon).

Only 29 of the 40 cars entered in Sunday’s Daytona 500 elected to take part in the session.

Jamie McMurray ended up with the top average speed among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps (199.082 mph). Menard and Newman were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 12 44.830     200.758
2 40 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 18 44.844 0.014 0.014 200.696
3 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 16 44.851 0.021 0.007 200.664
4 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 24 44.857 0.027 0.006 200.638
5 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 12 44.868 0.038 0.011 200.588
6 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 19 44.872 0.042 0.004 200.571
7 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 14 44.880 0.050 0.008 200.535
8 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 16 44.899 0.069 0.019 200.450
9 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 16 44.904 0.074 0.005 200.428
10 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 16 44.904 0.074 0.000 200.428
11 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 15 44.913 0.083 0.009 200.387
12 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 13 45.035 0.205 0.122 199.845
13 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 15 45.056 0.226 0.021 199.751
14 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 12 45.309 0.479 0.253 198.636
15 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 14 45.325 0.495 0.016 198.566
16 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 12 45.450 0.620 0.125 198.020
17 31 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 10 45.584 0.754 0.134 197.438
18 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 18 45.672 0.842 0.088 197.057
19 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 11 45.707 0.877 0.035 196.906
20 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 11 45.710 0.880 0.003 196.893
21 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 10 45.747 0.917 0.037 196.734
22 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 23 45.760 0.930 0.013 196.678
23 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 12 45.782 0.952 0.022 196.584
24 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 20 45.808 0.978 0.026 196.472
25 62 United States Brendan Gaughan  Chevrolet 6 45.929 1.099 0.121 195.955
26 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 6 45.978 1.148 0.049 195.746
27 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 9 45.983 1.153 0.005 195.725
28 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 8 47.084 2.254 1.101 191.148
29 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 8 48.461 3.631 1.377 185.716

Take a lap around Daytona International Speedway with NASCAR Heat 3: 

Next article
Gallery: The Duels set the Daytona 500 grid

Previous article

Gallery: The Duels set the Daytona 500 grid
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Drivers Paul Menard
Teams Wood Brothers Racing
Author Jim Utter

