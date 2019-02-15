Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Daytona 500 / Practice report

Kyle Busch tops Friday's first NASCAR Cup practice at Daytona

shares
comments
Kyle Busch tops Friday's first NASCAR Cup practice at Daytona
By:
1h ago

Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. led the way in Friday’s first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series practice session.

Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Chocolate Bar #19
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Chocolate Bar Adam Stevens
Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops
Kyle Busch, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry M&M's Chocolate Bar

Busch, who got into an incident with Jimmie Johnson in the first of Thursday night’s two Daytona 500 qualifying races, bolted to the top of the speed chart with an average lap speed of 200.284 mph late in the session at Daytona International Speedway.

His JGR teammate, Truex, was second (200.200 mph) and rookie Ryan Preece was third (200.169 mph). Erik Jones and Ryan Newman completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Matt DiBenedetto, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, David Ragan and Chase Elliott.

Hamlin posted the fastest average lap speed among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps (198.107 mph). DiBenedetto and Jones were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 15 44.936     200.285
2 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 19 44.955 0.019 0.019 200.200
3 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 17 44.962 0.026 0.007 200.169
4 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 14 44.965 0.029 0.003 200.156
5 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 21 44.979 0.043 0.014 200.093
6 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 18 44.982 0.046 0.003 200.080
7 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 18 44.990 0.054 0.008 200.044
8 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 28 45.084 0.148 0.094 199.627
9 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 20 45.159 0.223 0.075 199.296
10 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 16 45.179 0.243 0.020 199.208
11 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 23 45.242 0.306 0.063 198.930
12 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 21 45.244 0.308 0.002 198.921
13 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 20 45.309 0.373 0.065 198.636
14 62 United States Brendan Gaughan  Chevrolet 8 45.338 0.402 0.029 198.509
15 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 26 45.392 0.456 0.054 198.273
16 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 32 45.397 0.461 0.005 198.251
17 31 United States Tyler Reddick  Chevrolet 22 45.404 0.468 0.007 198.220
18 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 27 45.411 0.475 0.007 198.190
19 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 12 45.460 0.524 0.049 197.976
20 27 United States Casey Mears  Chevrolet 11 45.586 0.650 0.126 197.429
21 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 8 45.820 0.884 0.234 196.421
22 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 9 46.203 1.267 0.383 194.793
23 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 20 46.617 1.681 0.414 193.063
24 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 12 46.660 1.724 0.043 192.885
25 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 13 46.716 1.780 0.056 192.653
26 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 16 46.894 1.958 0.178 191.922
27 40 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 18 46.953 2.017 0.059 191.681
28 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 4 46.993 2.057 0.040 191.518
29 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 9 46.999 2.063 0.006 191.493
30 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 13 47.013 2.077 0.014 191.436
31 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 18 47.207 2.271 0.194 190.650
32 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 18 47.261 2.325 0.054 190.432
33 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 10 47.322 2.386 0.061 190.186
34 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 9 47.353 2.417 0.031 190.062
35 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 21 47.486 2.550 0.133 189.530
36 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 12 47.818 2.882 0.332 188.214
Next article
eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase takes on Charlotte

Previous article

eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase takes on Charlotte

Next article

Gallery: The Duels set the Daytona 500 grid

Gallery: The Duels set the Daytona 500 grid
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Daytona 500
Drivers Kyle Busch
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing
Author Jim Utter

Red zone: trending stories

Tech verdict: Is Ferrari's 2019 F1 car the leap it requires? Ferrari Launch
Formula 1 / Analysis

Tech verdict: Is Ferrari's 2019 F1 car the leap it requires?

1h ago
Ferrari's new matte paint a performance benefit Article
Formula 1

Ferrari's new matte paint a performance benefit

Ferrari will give Vettel Article
Formula 1

Ferrari will give Vettel "priority" over Leclerc if required

Latest videos
Previews & Predictions: Mexico Formula E & Daytona 500 08:02
NASCAR Cup

Previews & Predictions: Mexico Formula E & Daytona 500

Feb 14, 2019
17-car Wreck at Daytona's Clash 02:17
NASCAR Cup

17-car Wreck at Daytona's Clash

Feb 12, 2019

News in depth
Gallery: The Duels set the Daytona 500 grid
NASCAR Cup

Gallery: The Duels set the Daytona 500 grid

Kyle Busch tops Friday's first NASCAR Cup practice at Daytona
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch tops Friday's first NASCAR Cup practice at Daytona

eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase takes on Charlotte
eSports

eNASCAR Heat Pro League Showcase takes on Charlotte

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.