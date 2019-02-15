Kyle Busch tops Friday's first NASCAR Cup practice at Daytona

Busch, who got into an incident with Jimmie Johnson in the first of Thursday night’s two Daytona 500 qualifying races, bolted to the top of the speed chart with an average lap speed of 200.284 mph late in the session at Daytona International Speedway.

His JGR teammate, Truex, was second (200.200 mph) and rookie Ryan Preece was third (200.169 mph). Erik Jones and Ryan Newman completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Matt DiBenedetto, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, David Ragan and Chase Elliott.

Hamlin posted the fastest average lap speed among the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps (198.107 mph). DiBenedetto and Jones were second and third, respectively, in that category.