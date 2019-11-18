NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Paul Menard, David Ragan exit the NASCAR Cup Series

shares
comments
Paul Menard, David Ragan exit the NASCAR Cup Series
By:
Nov 18, 2019, 6:59 PM

While Kyle Busch was celebrating his second NASCAR Cup Series title, drivers Paul Menard and David Ragan were concluding their final fulltime seasons in the series.

Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Motorcraft / Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center
David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Thank You David
Paul Menard, Wood Brothers Racing, Ford Mustang Menards / Maytag
David Ragan, Front Row Motorsports, Ford Mustang Mannington Commercial

Both had largely unremarkable days – Menard finished 17th for the Wood Brothers while Ragan was 27th in his Front Row Motorsports Ford.

Both have elected to retire from fulltime competition but are likely to still venture into other forms of racing on occasion.

“It was a hard race for everybody,” team co-owner Eddie Wood said. “There weren’t many caution flags so you really didn’t have opportunities to work on the car.

“Our race was pretty uneventful, no mistakes, and we were glad that Paul was able to be still running good at the end of his last race.” 

Menard’s finish secured the 19th place in the series standings for him and the No. 21 Wood Brothers team, which means the team will be eligible to participate in the rotation of future Goodyear tire tests.

Ragan said his team tried some strategy calls during the race to earn track position but none of them played out to their favor.

“We probably lost a lap or two that we shouldn’t have, but we were being aggressive because we didn’t really have anything to lose,” he said. “I can’t say enough about everybody at Front Row Motorsports and the NASCAR industry for making this last weekend special.

“It was a tough season. I wish we had some better results to show for it, but the last season won’t dictate my 13-year career. We’ve had a lot of fun, a lot of good memories and don’t regret anything that we’ve done.”

Menard ended his career with one win in 471 Cup Series starts. He also won three times in the Xfinity Series, twice in the former Grand-Am Road Racing Series and one victory in ARCA. His best series finish in Cup was 14th in 2015.

Ragan completed his fulltime career with two wins in 470 Cup starts. He also won twice in the Xfinity Series and once in ARCA. His best series finish in Cup was 13th in 2008.

Read Also:

Next article
Harvick's title hopes rested on trying "something different"

Previous article

Harvick's title hopes rested on trying "something different"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Paul Menard , David Ragan
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Homestead

Homestead

15 Nov - 17 Nov
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
12:35
15:35
Final Practice
Fri 15 Nov
Fri 15 Nov
15:30
18:30
Qualifying
Sat 16 Nov
Sat 16 Nov
11:05
14:05
Race
Sun 17 Nov
Sun 17 Nov
12:00
15:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Alex Marquez replaces Lorenzo at Honda MotoGP team

1h
2
Formula 1

FIA: Hamilton opted not to defend himself to stewards

3
NASCAR Cup

Steve Phelps: NASCAR wants to put the 'stock' back in 'stock car'

4
MotoGP

Avintia gets improved Ducati MotoGP contract

2h
5
Formula 1

Kubica "couldn't do anything" in Verstappen incident

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Paul Menard, David Ragan exit the NASCAR Cup Series
NAS

Paul Menard, David Ragan exit the NASCAR Cup Series

Harvick's title hopes rested on trying "something different"
NAS

Harvick's title hopes rested on trying "something different"

Hamlin: "I don't think I could have done a better job"
NAS

Hamlin: "I don't think I could have done a better job"

Truex: "One mistake probably cost us a shot at it"
NAS

Truex: "One mistake probably cost us a shot at it"

Kyle Busch wins Homestead finale, claims second Cup title
NAS

Kyle Busch wins Homestead finale, claims second Cup title

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.