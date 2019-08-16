NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Bristol II / Practice report

Matt DiBenedetto tops final Cup practice at Bristol

shares
comments
Matt DiBenedetto tops final Cup practice at Bristol
By:
Aug 16, 2019, 6:17 PM

Matt DiBenedetto led the way in final practice at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Leavine Family Racing Toyota Camry.

Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Procore

DiBenedetto, who learned this week he will be out at Leavine Family Racing at the conclusion of the 2019 season, led the way in final practice at 128.848mph.

Ryan Blaney was second on the speed charts but the session did not end the way he would have wanted. While lapping, he suffered a power steering failure and dropped fluid around the track.

"Just blew the power steering pump, blew the guts out of it," he told NBCSN. "Happened right in the middle of (Turns) 3 and 4 when you're fully turned left ... it was an instant kind of snap. Not sure what it did to my shoulder but I just needed a second.

"That stinks but at least we didn't hit the wall or nothing."

Blaney also topped the five lap, ten lap and 15 consecutive lap averages.

 

NASCAR decided to add an extra 12 minutes to the session following the track cleanup. 

Aric Almirola, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman rounded out the top-five.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 88 14.892     128.848
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 53 14.962 0.070 0.070 128.245
3 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 69 14.964 0.072 0.002 128.228
4 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 83 14.965 0.073 0.001 128.219
5 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 53 14.971 0.079 0.006 128.168
6 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 68 14.991 0.099 0.020 127.997
7 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 48 15.009 0.117 0.018 127.843
8 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 71 15.036 0.144 0.027 127.614
9 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 79 15.047 0.155 0.011 127.520
10 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 83 15.048 0.156 0.001 127.512
11 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 53 15.098 0.206 0.050 127.090
12 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 68 15.162 0.270 0.064 126.553
13 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 116 15.165 0.273 0.003 126.528
14 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 77 15.176 0.284 0.011 126.436
15 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 92 15.195 0.303 0.019 126.278
16 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 59 15.198 0.306 0.003 126.253
17 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 84 15.198 0.306 0.0 126.253
18 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 99 15.201 0.309 0.003 126.229
19 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 65 15.204 0.312 0.003 126.204
20 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 85 15.230 0.338 0.026 125.988
21 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 76 15.254 0.362 0.024 125.790
22 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 84 15.257 0.365 0.003 125.765
23 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 34 15.257 0.365 0.0 125.765
24 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 60 15.284 0.392 0.027 125.543
25 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 105 15.291 0.399 0.007 125.486
26 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 72 15.297 0.405 0.006 125.436
27 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 62 15.30 0.408 0.003 125.412
28 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 92 15.326 0.434 0.026 125.199
29 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 55 15.336 0.444 0.010 125.117
30 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 85 15.376 0.484 0.040 124.792
31 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 19 15.474 0.582 0.098 124.002
32 53 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 9 15.639 0.747 0.165 122.693
33 36 United States Chase Briscoe  Ford 50 15.649 0.757 0.010 122.615
34 54 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 18 15.656 0.764 0.007 122.560
35 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 57 15.682 0.790 0.026 122.357
36 52 United States Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 51 15.881 0.989 0.199 120.824
37 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 36 16.0 1.108 0.119 119.925

Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol II
Drivers Matt DiBenedetto
Teams Leavine Family Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

