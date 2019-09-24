NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
First Practice in
2 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
9 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
16 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
23 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
30 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
37 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
44 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
51 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Christopher Bell to join Leavine Family Racing in 2020

Christopher Bell to join Leavine Family Racing in 2020
By:
Sep 24, 2019, 5:09 PM

As expected, Christopher Bell will move up to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in 2020 behind the wheel of the No. 95 Leavine Family Racing Toyota.

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem/Smurfit Kappa
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Supra Rheem/Smurfit Kappa, crew chief Jason Ratcliff
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance

Bell will have sponsorship from Rheem and Procore. Additionally, the technical alliance between LFR and Joe Gibbs Racing that began earlier this year will be "enhanced" for the 2020 season.

The Norman, Oklahoma native will make his MENCS debut in 2020 Daytona 500 at the age of 25. He joined Toyota Racing Development as a rising star in 2013 and won the 2017 Truck Series title with Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“Since I was young, I wanted to make a career out of racing,” said Bell. “To take this next step and race in the NASCAR Cup Series with the support of LFR, JGR and Toyota is just a dream come true. It also means a lot to me to have Rheem make the move to Cup racing with me. I wouldn’t be in the position I am today without their support and I’m also excited to have the opportunity to represent Procore now.

“Having been under the JGR banner these past seasons in the Xfinity Series and with TRD for as long as I can remember, having their continued support as I transition to LFR is extremely comforting and will be a tremendous benefit to me. I can’t wait to close out this season in the Xfinity Series with a strong run, and I’m looking forward to the challenge that awaits in 2020.”

 

“I’ve said from the start, I want this team to be competitive,” said Bob Leavine, LFR team founding owner. “Christopher is one of the most talented drivers we’ve seen come up through NASCAR’s ranks and together, with JGR and Toyota’s support, I’m confident our team will continue to grow, just as it has this past year. We’re certainly happy to continue to progress our relationship with both JGR and TRD as the technical partnership takes the next step forward.”

Matt DiBenedetto, who currently drives the No. 95 for LFR, will move over to the Wood Brothers next season.

Series NASCAR Cup

Drivers Christopher Bell
Drivers Christopher Bell
Teams Joe Gibbs Racing , Leavine Family Racing
Author Nick DeGroot

