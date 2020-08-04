NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Atlanta
07 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
14 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
28 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
05 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Race 1 in
4 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
16 Aug
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
10 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
25 Sep
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
02 Oct
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
09 Oct
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Next event in
74 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Next event in
81 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team

shares
comments
Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team
By:
Aug 4, 2020, 2:47 PM

Bob Leavine announced Tuesday that he has completed the sale of his one-car Leavine Family Racing team, including the team’s assets and its charter in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Rheem
Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Rheem
Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Rheem
Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Rheem-RTP
Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Rheem
Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Rheem-RTP and Jason Ratcliff
Christopher Bell, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Procore
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Dumont Jets
Matt DiBenedetto, Leavine Family Racing, Toyota Camry Toyota Express Maintenance
Bob Leavine

The team, which has been in existence since 2011 and fielded a fulltime entry in the Cup Series since 2016, currently fields the No. 95 Toyota with rookie Christopher Bell and enjoys a technical alliance with Joe Gibbs Racing.

“It’s with great sadness today that I announce the sale of the Leavine Family Racing team, assets and charter. Since 2011, Sharon and our entire family have enjoyed being a part of the NASCAR community with Matt DiLiberto joining the family as a co-owner in 2016,” Bob Leavine said in a statement. “We will say goodbye at the conclusion of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season.

“This decision has not been made lightly. Family has always been a part of the team’s name and this is how we view every member of our race team – as our family. There is no good time to make this announcement, but doing it earlier allows our people to explore employment opportunities, for next season, to provide for their families. There will be opportunities with the new owners which was important to our decision.”

What's next for LFR and Bell?

Spire Motorsports is expected to acquire the assets of Leavine Family Racing, Motorsport.com has learned. The organization already owns one charter in the Cup Series.

Bell has had a rocky start to his rookie season. While showing speed, he has one top-five and five top-10 finishes in 20 races and is ranked 23rd in the series standings. His best finish was fourth in the first race of the Pocono doubleheader.

“This year has been challenging for not only our race team, but our industry, our country and the entire world. The pandemic has impacted our economy and unfortunately that’s just not something we are able to overcome in order to continue racing beyond this season,” Leavine said.

“Leavine Family Racing will continue to compete through the end of 2020, and we want to leave on a positive note – contending for top-finishes with Christopher Bell, Toyota, TRD, and all of our partners.

“Thank you to everyone for your support through this journey. Thank you to our partners and fans and most of all, thank you to everyone who has been part of the Leavine Family Racing family over the last decade.”

In its first season in 2011, Leavine Family Racing qualified for four of the eight races it attempted with driver David Starr. The team made its first start in the spring Texas race that season, starting 33rd and finishing 38th after Starr was involved in an accident.

The team finished a career-best 22nd in the series standings in 2019 with driver Matt DiBenedetto.

The following statement was issued by Paul Doleshal, Group Manager for Motorsports, Toyota Motor North America (TMNA): “We want to thank Bob and Sharon Leavine, Matt DiLiberto, Jeremy Lange and everyone at Leavine Family Racing (LFR) for a successful partnership. We entered this 2020 racing season with high hopes for LFR and the team has not disappointed. While the season may not have started out as everyone wanted, after returning from the shutdown due to COVID-19, LFR rebounded with some very strong on-track performances. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the world and more closely, the entire NASCAR family in so many ways and for LFR, that has forced the sale of the race team. We’re certainly disappointed and saddened by the news, but most importantly, we want to wish Bob, Sharon, Matt, Jeremy and everyone impacted the best of luck in their future endeavors.”

Read Also:

Team Penske and Brad Keselowski announce contract extension

Previous article

Team Penske and Brad Keselowski announce contract extension
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Christopher Bell
Teams Leavine Family Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
42m

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing

Helio Castroneves aims for full-time IndyCar return in 2021
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Helio Castroneves aims for full-time IndyCar return in 2021

F1 reveals format for two-day Imola grand prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 reveals format for two-day Imola grand prix

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
1h

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team

F1's penalty system "not working right" - Steiner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
3h

F1's penalty system "not working right" - Steiner

Ferrari changes allow Binotto to step back from tech role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari changes allow Binotto to step back from tech role

Marc Marquez to miss Brno MotoGP race after more surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marc Marquez to miss Brno MotoGP race after more surgery

Latest news

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news
1h

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team

Team Penske and Brad Keselowski announce contract extension
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Team Penske and Brad Keselowski announce contract extension

Keselowski: Bar to reach Cup Series has "lowered significantly"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Interview

Keselowski: Bar to reach Cup Series has "lowered significantly"

Hamlin lost out on Loudon win but loved the "great racing"
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Hamlin lost out on Loudon win but loved the "great racing"

Trending

1
Formula 1

Pirelli says long stints caused British GP tyre failures

1h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo to raise Grosjean's moves in drivers' briefing

42m
3
IndyCar

Helio Castroneves aims for full-time IndyCar return in 2021

4
Formula 1

F1 reveals format for two-day Imola grand prix

5
NASCAR Cup

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team

1h

Latest videos

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 08:37
NASCAR Cup

Superbird+Daytona - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 17:42
NASCAR Cup

Richard Petty - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed 14:43
NASCAR Cup

CHEVY MONTE CARLO - Everything You Need to Know | Up to Speed

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway 04:37
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Preece and Kevin Harvick talk about racing at Martinsville Speedway

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Latest news

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team
NAS

Leavine Family Racing announces sale of its Cup team

Team Penske and Brad Keselowski announce contract extension
NAS

Team Penske and Brad Keselowski announce contract extension

Keselowski: Bar to reach Cup Series has "lowered significantly"
NAS

Keselowski: Bar to reach Cup Series has "lowered significantly"

Hamlin lost out on Loudon win but loved the "great racing"
NAS

Hamlin lost out on Loudon win but loved the "great racing"

Brad Keselowski cruises to New Hampshire Cup win
NAS

Brad Keselowski cruises to New Hampshire Cup win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.