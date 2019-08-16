NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Letarte says Dale Jr is “recovering and processing the situation”

shares
comments
Letarte says Dale Jr is “recovering and processing the situation”
By:
Aug 16, 2019, 5:27 PM

Renowned former NASCAR crew chief and broadcaster Steve Letarte has said Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his family are doing “relatively OK, healthy, no major medical issues” after he spent time with them yesterday in the aftermath of their frightening plane crash.

Speaking ahead of second practice for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol Motor Speedway, Letarte told NBCSN viewers about his meeting with his friends on Thursday: “I feel very fortunate that I got to spend a little bit of time with Dale, Amy and Isla, and much like the reports said it was a scary situation, and they’re doing relatively OK, healthy, no major medical issues. Now they’re together, resting, recovering and processing the situation.”

Earnhardt was flying into the Bristol area for his broadcast duties with NBC, as well as overseeing his Jr Motorsports team, when his private jet crashed upon landing, slid off the runway and burst into flames.

Read Also:

“Up in the booth, I miss him already, but I’m excited for whenever he chooses to come back up here and call some races with us,” added Letarte. “But, more than anything, I was very thankful for the opportunity, after such a scary situation, to just see them and know they really were OK.”

Fellow commentator and ex-driver Jeff Burton said he’d spoken with Earnhardt by phone on Friday morning, and added: “It was good to hear Dale Jr’s voice this morning, and I know he hates not being here, but he’s doing what he needs to do to take care of himself and his family. But he’s going to be watching, I’m telling you! I can bet you he’ll be sending us texts many times this weekend, letting us know what we’re missing.

“All things considered, this was as good of an outcome as you could expect. That was a very, very scary situation.”

Slider
List

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage
1/8

Photo by: Jerry Jordan - KickinTheTires.net

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage
2/8

Photo by: Jerry Jordan - KickinTheTires.net

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage
3/8

Photo by: Jerry Jordan - KickinTheTires.net

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage
4/8

Photo by: Jim Utter

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage
5/8

Photo by: Jim Utter

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage
6/8

Photo by: Jim Utter

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage
7/8

Photo by: Jim Utter

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage

Dale Earnhardt Jr. plane crash wreckage
8/8

Photo by: Jim Utter

Next article
Toyota drivers dominate Friday's first Cup practice at Bristol

Previous article

Toyota drivers dominate Friday's first Cup practice at Bristol

Next article

Matt DiBenedetto tops final Cup practice at Bristol

Matt DiBenedetto tops final Cup practice at Bristol
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Dale Earnhardt Jr. , Jeff Burton
Author Charles Bradley

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own
NAS

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs
NAS

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"
NAS

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.