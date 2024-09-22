All Series

Race report
NASCAR Cup Bristol II

Kyle Larson takes dominant Bristol win; Truex eliminated from playoffs

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was unstoppable in the Round of 16 elimination race as four drivers were dropped from the 2024 NASCAR Cup playoff field.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Kyle Larson led 462 of 500 laps in a stunning performance, winning at Bristol for his fifth victory of the 2024 season. It was also the 28th win of his career. He lapped up to 11th place on track and led more laps than any Bristol winner since Cale Yarborough nearly half a century ago in 1977.

"I've had a lot of good cars since I've come to Hendrick Motorsports, so it's tough to say (if that's the best one). But man, that was just great execution all weekend by the team. Practiced good. You've got to qualify good; we did that. Yeah, just had a great car. Thanks to the whole 5 team. They're the best in the business.
We dominate a lot of races but we might not close them all out, so it feels really good to close one out here.

"Just a phenomenal car, could kind of manage my stuff and then really pass some cars there at the end."

Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Race winner Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, HendrickCars.com Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott was second, over seven seconds behind at the finish. Bubba Wallace finished third, Denny Hamlin fourth, and Christopher Bell fifth. Ryan Blaney, Ryan Preece, Chase Briscoe, Alex Bowman, and Ross Chastain rounded out the top-ten.

Four drivers were also eliminated from the playoffs. They were the Joe Gibbs Racing duo of Ty Gibbs and Martin Truex Jr., RFK Racing's Brad Keselowski, and Harrison Burton in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Ford.

While Bowman led the race from pole position, Larson would quickly moved into the lead and never looked back. He swept the stages and went unchallenged as he set a blistering pace.

Read Also:

The fight to make the Round of 12

In the battle to advance, Suarez and Keselowski both fell off the lead lap early while Burton went behind the wall with power steering issues. 

The decisive moment of the race came when Corey LaJoie crashed with about 170 laps to go, making his final start with Spire Motorsports. The field filed down pit road for the final fuel stop, and that's where the playoff picture dramatically changed. Chase Briscoe had a slow stop, but it was Truex who saw his entire night go up in smoke. Running second, he got himself a speeding penalty, which put him to the rear of the field. There was never another caution and he remained trapped deep in the back.

The battle for the final transfer spot came down to Suarez and Gibbs. While the Trackhouse Racing team driver suffered through a dismal night, falling multiple laps down and rarely running inside the top-30, Gibbs was charging into the top-ten. With 100 laps to go, only four points separated them. However, Gibbs faded as Suarez picked up a couple more spots, giving him enough breathing room to clinch a spot in the Round of 12.

As the points reset for the next round, Larson is back atop of the points standings. The bottom four are now Austin Cindric, Suarez, Bowman, and Briscoe.

Read Also:
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points
1 K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 500

2:37'53.042

   7  
2 C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 500

+7.088

2:38'00.130

 7.088 6  
3 B. Wallace23XI Racing 23 Toyota 500

+9.729

2:38'02.771

 2.641 6  
4 D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 500

+10.088

2:38'03.130

 0.359 6  
5 C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 500

+10.349

2:38'03.391

 0.261 6  
6 R. BlaneyTeam Penske 12 Ford 500

+11.946

2:38'04.988

 1.597 6  
7 R. PreeceStewart-Haas Racing 41 Ford 500

+13.299

2:38'06.341

 1.353 7  
8 C. BriscoeStewart-Haas Racing 14 Ford 500

+13.791

2:38'06.833

 0.492 6  
9 A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 500

+14.077

2:38'07.119

 0.286 6  
10 R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 500

+14.735

2:38'07.777

 0.658 6  
11 M. McDowellFront Row Motorsports 34 Ford 499

+1 Lap

2:37'54.129

 1 Lap 7  
12 N. GragsonStewart-Haas Racing 10 Ford 499

+1 Lap

2:37'54.279

 0.150 6  
13 A. CindricTeam Penske 2 Ford 499

+1 Lap

2:37'57.245

 2.966 6  
14 C. BuescherRFK Racing 17 Ford 499

+1 Lap

2:37'58.553

 1.308 6  
15
T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
 54 Toyota 499

+1 Lap

2:37'58.789

 0.236 6  
16
Z. SmithSpire Motorsports
 71 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

2:37'59.047

 0.258 6  
17 W. ByronHendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

2:37'59.378

 0.331 6  
18
C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
 77 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

2:37'59.572

 0.194 6  
19 D. HemricKaulig Racing 31 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

2:38'00.415

 0.843 6  
20 T. Reddick23XI Racing 45 Toyota 499

+1 Lap

2:38'00.499

 0.084 6  
21 A. DillonRichard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

2:38'01.321

 0.822 6  
22 J. HaleyRick Ware Racing 51 Ford 499

+1 Lap

2:38'02.140

 0.819 7  
23 A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 499

+1 Lap

2:38'02.719

 0.579 6  
24 M. Truex JrJoe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 499

+1 Lap

2:38'03.623

 0.904 6  
25 K. BuschRichard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 498

+2 Laps

2:38'04.396

 1 Lap 6  
26 B. KeselowskiRFK Racing 6 Ford 497

+3 Laps

2:37'55.775

 1 Lap 6  
27 R. Stenhouse JrJTG Daugherty Racing 47 Chevrolet 497

+3 Laps

2:38'04.080

 8.305 6  
28 J. LoganoTeam Penske 22 Ford 496

+4 Laps

2:37'55.621

 1 Lap 7  
29 J. BerryStewart-Haas Racing 4 Ford 496

+4 Laps

2:37'56.448

 0.827 6  
30 E. JonesLegacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 496

+4 Laps

2:37'58.263

 1.815 7  
31 D. SuarezTrackHouse Racing 99 Chevrolet 496

+4 Laps

2:37'59.399

 1.136 6  
32 T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports 38 Ford 496

+4 Laps

2:38'03.904

 4.505 6  
33 J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 491

+9 Laps

2:38'07.931

 5 Laps 7  
34 J. BilickiMBM 66 Ford 467

+33 Laps

2:37'57.000

 24 Laps 10  
35 H. BurtonWood Brothers Racing 21 Ford 422

+78 Laps

2:38'05.392

 45 Laps 6  
36 C. LajoieSpire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 330

+170 Laps

1:52'54.365

 92 Laps 6  
37 K. GralaRick Ware Racing 15 Ford 296

+204 Laps

1:44'30.692

 34 Laps

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
