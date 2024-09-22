All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
NASCAR Cup Bristol II

Daniel Suarez salvages playoff hopes despite dreadful Bristol showing

The Trackhouse driver may be one of the first to be relieved after finishing a race 31st, four laps down.

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Upd:

Daniel Suarez started 35th at Bristol and never made much progress as he battled an ill-handling No. 99 Chevrolet. He fell off the lead lap early and spent the majority of the race outside of the top-30. By the time the checkered flag flew, he was four laps behind but still had a reason to smile as he advanced into the Round of 12 by 12 points. 

"It was a struggle," said Suarez. "Since yesterday when we unloaded the car for first practice, we just didn't have the speed. As you know, with a short amount of practice, qualifying, and going to the race, if you don't have speed out of the trailer, it's very, very difficult to bring it back to speed. We made it better, but it wasn't good enough. We were running 30th, 28th, 32nd all night long, and that's what we had."

How did he advance with such an abysmal showing? Well, he relied heavily on the 36-point cushion he built up before Bristol, earned through a runner-up finish at Atlanta and a decent showing at Watkins Glen. But more than that, misfortune visiting Martin Truex Jr. once more made things a bit easier for him in the closing laps as he managed to keep Ty Gibbs at bay.

Holding back Gibbs

"You know, I can only control so much," continued Suarez. "I can only control what the 99 car can do and everything else is out of my hands. At one point there, I felt bad for the 54 [Gibbs] because I had to hold him back quite a bit and he got passed, but I had to do that. I wasn't fast enough to run away from him, so I had to play games to be able to affect him as much as possible in a clean way."

That strategy worked out well as Gibbs got to within four points of Suarez before burning up his tires in a futile effort to pass him. In the closing laps, Gibbs lost several spots and fell to 15th in the final running order. 

Suarez can breathe, but only for a moment. As the points reset yet again for the Round of 12, he is now inside the elimination zone for the start of the next three-race stretch, six points out. Luckily for him, the first rounds mirror each other with another drafting track (Talladega) and road course (Charlotte Rova). Both of Suarez's wins at the Cup level came at such tracks -- Atlanta and Sonoma.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Martin Truex Jr.'s 2024 NASCAR Cup title run ends with 0.09mph error

Top Comments

Nick DeGroot
More from
Nick DeGroot
Martin Truex Jr.'s 2024 NASCAR Cup title run ends with 0.09mph error

Martin Truex Jr.'s 2024 NASCAR Cup title run ends with 0.09mph error

NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Martin Truex Jr.'s 2024 NASCAR Cup title run ends with 0.09mph error
Kyle Larson takes dominant Bristol win; Truex eliminated from playoffs

Kyle Larson takes dominant Bristol win; Truex eliminated from playoffs

NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
Kyle Larson takes dominant Bristol win; Truex eliminated from playoffs
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Remembering Alan Kulwicki: NASCAR's tragic maverick champion
Daniel Suarez
More from
Daniel Suarez
How the Penske duo bested Trackhouse in NASCAR overtime

How the Penske duo bested Trackhouse in NASCAR overtime

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
How the Penske duo bested Trackhouse in NASCAR overtime
Playoff predictions: Who will win the 2024 NASCAR Cup championship?

Playoff predictions: Who will win the 2024 NASCAR Cup championship?

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta II
Playoff predictions: Who will win the 2024 NASCAR Cup championship?
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Inspired by Pitbull, the “revolution” sweeping through NASCAR
Trackhouse Racing Team
More from
Trackhouse Racing Team
Chastain "surprised" he could potentially miss the 2024 playoffs

Chastain "surprised" he could potentially miss the 2024 playoffs

NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
Chastain "surprised" he could potentially miss the 2024 playoffs
For Suarez, NASCAR racing in Mexico is "literally a dream"

For Suarez, NASCAR racing in Mexico is "literally a dream"

NASCAR Cup
For Suarez, NASCAR racing in Mexico is "literally a dream"
Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025

Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025

NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
Shane van Gisbergen goes full-time NASCAR Cup racing in 2025

Latest news

McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties
Verstappen questioning his F1 future over swearing punishment

Verstappen questioning his F1 future over swearing punishment

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Verstappen questioning his F1 future over swearing punishment
Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over

Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo: "Fairytale ending didn't happen" if F1 career over

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global