Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after COTA 2026
Reddick has disappeared with the championship lead, just three races into the 2026 season
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing
After winning all three races to start the year in a feat never seen before, Tyler Reddick has ran off with the early championship lead. As part of the format overhaul, wins are now worth an impressive 20 additional points over the runner-up spot.
That means Reddick has a massive 70-point lead over 23XI Racing teammate Bubba Wallace as NASCAR leaves COTA.
Shane van Gisbergen, who finished second, jumped all the way up to fifth from 16th in the championship standings.
2026 NASCAR Cup points after COTA (Race 3 of 36)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Tyler Reddick
|186
|2
|Bubba Wallace
|116
|3
|Chase Elliott
|114
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|100
|5
|Shane van Gisbergen
|90
|6
|Joey Logano
|90
|7
|Daniel Suarez
|87
|8
|AJ Allmendinger
|86
|9
|Michael McDowell
|83
|10
|Carson Hocevar
|82
|11
|Chris Buescher
|81
|12
|Brad Keselowski
|78
|13
|William Byron
|76
|14
|Zane Smith
|75
|15
|Kyle Larson
|73
|16
|Ryan Preece
|68
|17
|Ty Gibbs
|65
|18
|Noah Gragson
|65
|19
|Ty Dillon
|65
|20
|Ross Chastain
|64
|21
|John-Hunter Nemechek
|63
|22
|Kyle Busch
|61
|23
|Denny Hamlin
|60
|24
|Christopher Bell
|59
|25
|Riley Herbst
|53
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|49
|27
|Chase Briscoe
|46
|28
|Josh Berry
|45
|29
|Cole Custer
|40
|30
|Todd Gilliland
|39
|31
|Austin Cindric
|39
|32
|Connor Zilisch
|37
|33
|Cody Ware
|37
|34
|Austin Dillon
|35
|35
|Erik Jones
|32
|36
|Alex Bowman
|23
|37
|Casey Mears
|9
|38
|BJ McLeod
|3
