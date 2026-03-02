Skip to main content

Race report
NASCAR Cup Circuit of the Americas

Tyler Reddick beats Van Gisbergen to earn historic COTA NASCAR Cup win

SVG's road course win streak is over, but Reddick's 2026 win streak continues into unprecedented territory at the Circuit of the Americas

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Tyler Reddick simply cannot be stopped. Even Shane van Gisbergen at a road course wasn't quite enough to deny him, as Reddick earned his third consecutive win to open the 2026 NASCAR Cup season.

Reddick is the first driver in the entire history of NASCAR to win the first three races of a new season -- Daytona, Atlanta, and now COTA.

He further cements himself atop the championship standings with Sunday's win, crossing the finish line about four seconds clear of van Gisbergen.

Behind Reddick and SVG, Christopher Bell finished third, Ty Gibbs fourth, and Michael McDowell fifth. Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Ryan Blaney, AJ Allmendinger, and Denny Hamlin filled out the remainder of the top ten. 

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota; Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota; Shane van Gisbergen, No. 97 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Stage 1

Briscoe took Reddick and Chastain three-wide into Turn 1 at the very start, taking the lead early. The field kept it clean with no incidents as Blaney, who showed great long-run speed in practice, ran Briscoe down. He took the lead and set sail, pulling out to several seconds over the field.

After starting 13th, van Gisbergen cut through the field, surging from 13th to third. As the end of the stage drew near, several drivers opted to short-pit, sacrificing stage points for track position. Blaney was among them, handing the Stage 1 win to Chastain.

Chastain was followed by teammate van Gisbergen, and then McDowell, Buescher, Allmendinger, Gibbs, Bowman, Elliott, Hocevar, and Hamlin.

Stage 2

Blaney regained the lead as the rest of the field pitted, with van Gisbergen leading them off pit road. Chastain lost five positions after a brief stall.

Van Gisbergen restarted back in 15th, but he had slightly fresher tires than the cars now ahead of him.

On the restart, Zilisch went spinning through Turn 1 after a bump from behind by Suarez. Soon after, Gragson went for a spin between Turn 6a and Turn 6b. 

Out front, Reddick took control of the race for the first time since starting from pole.  He led until pitting with three laps to go in the stage, flipping it in order to position himself for the race win. 

Josh Berry also went for a spin mid-pack, but he continued on without the need for a full-course caution.

During pit stops, Bowman was issued a pass-through penalty for an uncontrolled tire. Austin Dillon also spent an extended time on pit road due to a broken shifter.

As the rest of the leaders dove to pit road, it cleared the way for Gibbs to win the stage. He was followed by Allmendinger, Suarez, Gilliland, Reddick, Wallace, Blaney, Custer, Byron, van Gisbergen.

Stage 3

Reddick held the lead over Blaney, while van Gisbergen slotted into fifth on the restart. In the back of the field, Erik Jones went for a spin, but was able to et back rolling.

At the backend of the top ten, Larson and Bell were making heavy contact in a heated back-and-forth battle for position.

Briscoe abruptly slowed with 32 laps to go, as something broke in the rear-end. He had a top five run going. He became the first car to go to the garage during Sunday's race.

Reddick pitted from the lead with 26 laps to go, followed by Blaney. Van Gisbergen followed them one lap later.

Suddenly, everything changed as Chastain spun off track due to a loose wheel that became disconnected. NASCAR threw a caution, and the Stage 1 winner was held for two laps. There will also be additional penalties next week.

During the first natural caution of the race, a handful of cars pitted, but Reddick, Blaney, van Gisbergen, and Zilisch led another group of drivers who stayed out on older tires.

Also, Bowman climbed out of the car as he was feeling ill, and Myatt Snider finished the race for him in the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.

Read Also:

On the restart, van Gisbergen passed Blaney for second while his teammate Zilisch got spun in Turn 1 for the second time in the same race. Zane Smith was also involved, upending his day.

Back in the pack, Busch got into teammate Jesse Love, which ended up sending Buescher spinning at the exit of the final corner.

With fresh tires, Bell muscled his way up to third, but it was van Gisbergen vs. Reddick for the lead. The Kiwi got close, but he was unable to mount a proper attack on the championship leader. He finally faded, and the #45 23XI Racing Toyota drove off into the sunset.

The race went green to the end, even as Carson Hocevar spun on the final lap, costing himself a handful of positions.

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 95

2:58'52.130

   5    
2 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 95

+3.944

2:58'56.074

 3.944 6    
3 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 95

+4.705

2:58'56.835

 0.761 7    
4 United States T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 95

+8.152

2:59'00.282

 3.447 7    
5 United States M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 95

+10.423

2:59'02.553

 2.271 6    
6 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 95

+12.719

2:59'04.849

 2.296 7    
7 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 95

+14.197

2:59'06.327

 1.478 8    
8 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 95

+14.213

2:59'06.343

 0.016 6    
9 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 95

+14.894

2:59'07.024

 0.681 7    
10 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 95

+15.424

2:59'07.554

 0.530 6    
11 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 95

+18.834

2:59'10.964

 3.410 7    
12 United States K. Busch Richard Childress Racing 8 Chevrolet 95

+19.736

2:59'11.866

 0.902 7    
13 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 95

+21.438

2:59'13.568

 1.702 6    
14
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 95

+23.589

2:59'15.719

 2.151 6    
15 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 95

+23.946

2:59'16.076

 0.357 7    
16 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 95

+25.462

2:59'17.592

 1.516 7    
17 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 95

+25.650

2:59'17.780

 0.188 6    
18 United States R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 95

+26.276

2:59'18.406

 0.626 7    
19 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 95

+29.805

2:59'21.935

 3.529 8    
20 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 95

+31.278

2:59'23.408

 1.473 7    
21 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 95

+32.311

2:59'24.441

 1.033 6    
22 United States N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 95

+33.718

2:59'25.848

 1.407 6    
23 United States R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 95

+35.123

2:59'27.253

 1.405 5    
24 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 95

+35.834

2:59'27.964

 0.711 6    
25 Mexico D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 95

+35.912

2:59'28.042

 0.078 6    
26
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 95

+37.169

2:59'29.299

 1.257 6    
27
J. Love Richard Childress Racing
 33 Chevrolet 95

+39.086

2:59'31.216

 1.917 6    
28 United States R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 95

+41.900

2:59'34.030

 2.814 5    
29 United States C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 95

+43.951

2:59'36.081

 2.051 6    
30 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 95

+46.933

2:59'39.063

 2.982 7    
31 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 95

+1'07.424

2:59'59.554

 20.491 14    
32 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 95

+1'31.014

3:00'23.144

 23.590 6    
33 United States Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 95

+1'36.260

3:00'28.390

 5.246 6    
34 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 93

+2 Laps

2:59'39.894

 2 Laps 7    
35 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 93

+2 Laps

2:59'43.167

 3.273 7    
36 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 89

+6 Laps

2:59'45.398

 4 Laps 8    
37 United States C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 62

+33 Laps

1:57'23.964

 27 Laps 5    
View full results

