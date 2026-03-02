Official results from 2026 NASCAR Cup race at Circuit of the Americas

Michael Jordan was once again right there to watch Tyler Reddick go back-to-back-to-back to open the 2026 NASCAR Cup season.

Reddick is the first driver in NASCAR history to do this at the Cup level, and he had to beat one of the best road racers out there to get it done as Shane van Gisbergen harassed him in the closing laps.

The #45 did not make any mistakes, and Reddick eventually pulled away as SVG faded, finishing second and ending his streak of five consecutive road/street course wins. Christopher Bell, who opted for fresh tires during the final caution, finish third.

Stage 1 winner Ross Chastain finished 35th after losing a wheel late in the race, while Stage 2 winner Ty Gibbs finished fourth in a great day for the #54 team.

2026 NASCAR Cup COTA race results

cla # driver manufacturer laps time gap int pits laps led retirement 1 45 Tyler Reddick Toyota 95 2:58'52.130 5 58 2 97 Shane van Gisbergen Chevrolet 95 2:58'56.074 3.944 3.944 6 2 3 20 Christopher Bell Toyota 95 2:58'56.835 4.705 0.761 7 4 54 Ty Gibbs Toyota 95 2:59'00.282 8.152 3.447 7 5 5 71 Michael McDowell Chevrolet 95 2:59'02.553 10.423 2.271 6 5 6 5 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 95 2:59'04.849 12.719 2.296 7 7 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 95 2:59'06.327 14.197 1.478 8 8 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 95 2:59'06.343 14.213 0.016 6 11 9 16 AJ Allmendinger Chevrolet 95 2:59'07.024 14.894 0.681 7 1 10 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 95 2:59'07.554 15.424 0.530 6 11 23 Darrell Wallace Jr Toyota 95 2:59'10.964 18.834 3.410 7 12 8 Kyle Busch Chevrolet 95 2:59'11.866 19.736 0.902 7 13 24 William Byron Chevrolet 95 2:59'13.568 21.438 1.702 6 1 14 88 Connor Zilisch Chevrolet 95 2:59'15.719 23.589 2.151 6 15 22 Joey Logano Ford 95 2:59'16.076 23.946 0.357 7 16 10 Ty Dillon Chevrolet 95 2:59'17.592 25.462 1.516 7 17 42 John Hunter Nemechek Toyota 95 2:59'17.780 25.650 0.188 6 18 60 Ryan Preece Ford 95 2:59'18.406 26.276 0.626 7 19 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 95 2:59'21.935 29.805 3.529 8 20 6 Brad Keselowski Ford 95 2:59'23.408 31.278 1.473 7 21 34 Todd Gilliland Ford 95 2:59'24.441 32.311 1.033 6 22 4 Noah Gragson Ford 95 2:59'25.848 33.718 1.407 6 23 35 Riley Herbst Toyota 95 2:59'27.253 35.123 1.405 5 24 17 Chris Buescher Ford 95 2:59'27.964 35.834 0.711 6 25 7 Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 95 2:59'28.042 35.912 0.078 6 26 21 Josh Berry Ford 95 2:59'29.299 37.169 1.257 6 27 33 Jesse Love Chevrolet 95 2:59'31.216 39.086 1.917 6 28 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Chevrolet 95 2:59'34.030 41.900 2.814 5 29 41 Cole Custer Chevrolet 95 2:59'36.081 43.951 2.051 6 30 51 Cody Ware Chevrolet 95 2:59'39.063 46.933 2.982 7 31 77 Carson Hocevar Chevrolet 95 2:59'59.554 1'07.424 20.491 14 32 2 Austin Cindric Ford 95 3:00'23.144 1'31.014 23.590 6 33 38 Zane Smith Ford 95 3:00'28.390 1'36.260 5.246 6 34 43 Erik Jones Toyota 93 2:59'39.894 2 Laps 2 Laps 7 35 1 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 93 2:59'43.167 2 Laps 3.273 7 4 36 48 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 89 2:59'45.398 6 Laps 4 Laps 8 37 19 Chase Briscoe Toyota 62 1:57'23.964 33 Laps 27 Laps 5 8