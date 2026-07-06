Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Chicagoland 2026

It's incredible to think that Tyler Reddick had a 129-point lead in the championship just before Memorial Day Weekend in May, as he now trails Denny Hamlin by 44 points.

Reddick lost the points lead for the first time this year one week ago, and while he ran strong at Chicagoland this weekend, a piece of debris punches through the radiator and put him 30 laps down after repairs.

The biggest mover in the standings was race winner Chase Briscoe, jumping three spots from 11th to eighth in the championship. As for the biggest loser, four different drivers dropped two positions, and the highest-ranked among them was Daniel Suarez, falling from ninth to 11th in the standings. Ryan Preece also lost two critical positions, dropping below the cut-line from 15th to 17th.

Erik Jones is now on the bubble, moving back above the cut-line, and just four points ahead of Preece. Joey Logano and AJ Allmendinger are both 16 points behind, and Brad Keselowski is only 19 points behind despite being ranked 20th.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Chicagoland (Race 19 of 36)

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.