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NASCAR Cup Chicago

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Chicagoland 2026

After losing control of the championship at Sonoma, Reddick continues to bleed points, falling 44pts behind Hamlin after another issue at Chicagoland

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

It's incredible to think that Tyler Reddick had a 129-point lead in the championship just before Memorial Day Weekend in May, as he now trails Denny Hamlin by 44 points.

Reddick lost the points lead for the first time this year one week ago, and while he ran strong at Chicagoland this weekend, a piece of debris punches through the radiator and put him 30 laps down after repairs.

The biggest mover in the standings was race winner Chase Briscoe, jumping three spots from 11th to eighth in the championship. As for the biggest loser, four different drivers dropped two positions, and the highest-ranked among them was Daniel Suarez, falling from ninth to 11th in the standings. Ryan Preece also lost two critical positions, dropping below the cut-line from 15th to 17th.

Erik Jones is now on the bubble, moving back above the cut-line, and just four points ahead of Preece. Joey Logano and AJ Allmendinger are both 16 points behind, and Brad Keselowski is only 19 points behind despite being ranked 20th.

Read Also:

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Chicagoland (Race 19 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Denny Hamlin 764 --
2 Tyler Reddick 720 --
3 Ryan Blaney 651 --
4 Ty Gibbs 627 --
5 Chase Elliott 584 +1
6 Kyle Larson 583 -1
7 Chris Buescher 541 --
8 Chase Briscoe 538 +3
9 Carson Hocevar 524 -1
10 Christopher Bell 512 --
11 Daniel Suarez 507 -2
12 William Byron 499 --
13 Bubba Wallace 484 --
14 Shane van Gisbergen 437 --
15 Austin Cindric 434 +1
16 Erik Jones 411 +1
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Ryan Preece 407 -2
18 Joey Logano 395 -2
19 AJ Allmendinger 395 --
20 Brad Keselowski 392 -2
21 Michael McDowell 377 --
22 Ross Chastain 375 --
23 Zane Smith 349 --
24 Riley Herbst 348 +1
25 Todd Gilliland 335 +1
26 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 330 -2
27 John Hunter Nemechek 325 --
28 Austin Dillon 293 --
29 Alex Bowman 266 --
30 Noah Gragson 231 --
31 Josh Berry 221 --
32 Ty Dillon 221 +1
33 Cole Custer 217 -1
34 Connor Zilisch 199 --
35 Cody Ware 163 --
36 Kevin Magnussen 11 --
37 Casey Mears 10 --
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 3 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

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