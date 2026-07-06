Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after Chicagoland 2026
After losing control of the championship at Sonoma, Reddick continues to bleed points, falling 44pts behind Hamlin after another issue at Chicagoland
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images
It's incredible to think that Tyler Reddick had a 129-point lead in the championship just before Memorial Day Weekend in May, as he now trails Denny Hamlin by 44 points.
Reddick lost the points lead for the first time this year one week ago, and while he ran strong at Chicagoland this weekend, a piece of debris punches through the radiator and put him 30 laps down after repairs.
The biggest mover in the standings was race winner Chase Briscoe, jumping three spots from 11th to eighth in the championship. As for the biggest loser, four different drivers dropped two positions, and the highest-ranked among them was Daniel Suarez, falling from ninth to 11th in the standings. Ryan Preece also lost two critical positions, dropping below the cut-line from 15th to 17th.
Erik Jones is now on the bubble, moving back above the cut-line, and just four points ahead of Preece. Joey Logano and AJ Allmendinger are both 16 points behind, and Brad Keselowski is only 19 points behind despite being ranked 20th.
2026 NASCAR Cup points after Chicagoland (Race 19 of 36)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|
Positions gained or lost
|1
|Denny Hamlin
|764
|--
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|720
|--
|3
|Ryan Blaney
|651
|--
|4
|Ty Gibbs
|627
|--
|5
|Chase Elliott
|584
|+1
|6
|Kyle Larson
|583
|-1
|7
|Chris Buescher
|541
|--
|8
|Chase Briscoe
|538
|+3
|9
|Carson Hocevar
|524
|-1
|10
|Christopher Bell
|512
|--
|11
|Daniel Suarez
|507
|-2
|12
|William Byron
|499
|--
|13
|Bubba Wallace
|484
|--
|14
|Shane van Gisbergen
|437
|--
|15
|Austin Cindric
|434
|+1
|16
|Erik Jones
|411
|+1
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|CHASE CUTLINE
|17
|Ryan Preece
|407
|-2
|18
|Joey Logano
|395
|-2
|19
|AJ Allmendinger
|395
|--
|20
|Brad Keselowski
|392
|-2
|21
|Michael McDowell
|377
|--
|22
|Ross Chastain
|375
|--
|23
|Zane Smith
|349
|--
|24
|Riley Herbst
|348
|+1
|25
|Todd Gilliland
|335
|+1
|26
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|330
|-2
|27
|John Hunter Nemechek
|325
|--
|28
|Austin Dillon
|293
|--
|29
|Alex Bowman
|266
|--
|30
|Noah Gragson
|231
|--
|31
|Josh Berry
|221
|--
|32
|Ty Dillon
|221
|+1
|33
|Cole Custer
|217
|-1
|34
|Connor Zilisch
|199
|--
|35
|Cody Ware
|163
|--
|36
|Kevin Magnussen
|11
|--
|37
|Casey Mears
|10
|--
|38
|Jimmie Johnson
|9
|--
|39
|Katherine Legge
|8
|--
|40
|BJ McLeod
|3
|--
Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.
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