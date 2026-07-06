Official race results: 2026 NASCAR Cup at Chicagoland
Chase Briscoe led a Joe Gibbs Racing 1-2-3 in NASCAR's return to Chicagoland Speedway
Chase Briscoe, No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
Chase Briscoe returns to Victory Lane for the first time since Talladega in October, 2025, earning his sixth career win at Chicagoland Speedway.
It was a trio of Joe Gibbs Racing Toyotas at the front of the field at the checkered flag, with Briscoe beating Christopher Bell to the line by just 0.276s, with Denny Hamlin just over three seconds back in third.
William Byron led the way for Hendrick Motorsports in fourth, with teammate Alex Bowman fifth. Byron also swept the stages, winning Stage 1 and Stage 2. He also led the most laps at 94 of a possible 267.
Bubba Wallace was the top-finishing 23XI Racing driver in sixth, leading a trio of 23XI drivers in the top ten. That included part-time driver Corey Heim in ninth, while Tyler Reddick was the one missing after a piece of debris pierced the radiator and put him way behind.
Of note, seven Toyota drivers finished inside the top ten, which is a new record for the manufacturer.
Just 16 cars finished on the lead, while Austin Hill and Connor Zilisch were the only DNFs. Zilisch now has four last-place finishes this year after a difficult rookie campaign.
NASCAR Cup 2026 Chicagoland 'Eero 400' race results
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Pits
|Points
|1
|C. BriscoeJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|267
|
3:09'18.368
|8
|2
|C. BellJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|267
|
+0.276
3:09'18.644
|0.276
|11
|3
|D. HamlinJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|267
|
+3.359
3:09'21.727
|3.083
|9
|4
|W. ByronHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+3.988
3:09'22.356
|0.629
|9
|5
|A. BowmanHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+8.032
3:09'26.400
|4.044
|9
|6
|B. Wallace23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|267
|
+10.983
3:09'29.351
|2.951
|9
|7
|R. BlaneyTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|267
|
+12.544
3:09'30.912
|1.561
|9
|8
|T. GibbsJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|267
|
+12.823
3:09'31.191
|0.279
|9
|9
|
C. Heim23XI Racing
|67
|Toyota
|267
|
+12.904
3:09'31.272
|0.081
|9
|10
|R. Herbst23XI Racing
|35
|Toyota
|267
|
+15.714
3:09'34.082
|2.810
|8
|11
|C. ElliottHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+18.932
3:09'37.300
|3.218
|9
|12
|J. LoganoTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|267
|
+21.485
3:09'39.853
|2.553
|10
|13
|A. CindricTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|267
|
+21.658
3:09'40.026
|0.173
|8
|14
|D. SuarezSpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|267
|
+26.265
3:09'44.633
|4.607
|9
|15
|E. JonesLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Toyota
|267
|
+27.634
3:09'46.002
|1.369
|9
|16
|T. GillilandFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|267
|
+30.972
3:09'49.340
|3.338
|12
|17
|A. AllmendingerKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'19.186
|1 Lap
|9
|18
|R. ChastainTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'20.300
|1.114
|9
|19
|C. BuescherRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'22.589
|2.289
|9
|20
|T. DillonKaulig Racing
|10
|Chevrolet
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'23.369
|0.780
|10
|21
|B. KeselowskiRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'26.590
|3.221
|9
|22
|C. HocevarSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'27.934
|1.344
|10
|23
|J. NemechekLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Toyota
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'32.760
|4.826
|10
|24
|A. DillonRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'33.651
|0.891
|9
|25
|S. van GisbergenTrackHouse Racing
|97
|Chevrolet
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'34.925
|1.274
|10
|26
|R. Stenhouse JrHyak Motorsports
|47
|Chevrolet
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'35.628
|0.703
|11
|27
|N. GragsonFront Row Motorsports
|4
|Ford
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'36.596
|0.968
|9
|28
|Z. SmithFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'42.839
|6.243
|14
|29
|M. McDowellSpire Motorsports
|71
|Chevrolet
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'43.351
|0.512
|10
|30
|C. WareRick Ware Racing
|51
|Chevrolet
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'44.518
|1.167
|10
|31
|C. CusterHaas Factory Team
|41
|Chevrolet
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'47.115
|2.597
|10
|32
|R. PreeceRFK Racing
|60
|Ford
|266
|
+1 Lap
3:09'50.603
|3.488
|10
|33
|
J. BerryWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|265
|
+2 Laps
3:09'27.152
|1 Lap
|9
|34
|K. LarsonHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|265
|
+2 Laps
3:09'39.451
|12.299
|10
|35
|J. YeleyNY Racing Team
|44
|Chevrolet
|256
|
+11 Laps
3:09'24.599
|9 Laps
|13
|36
|T. Reddick23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|237
|
+30 Laps
3:09'46.114
|19 Laps
|12
|37
|A. HillRichard Childress Racing
|33
|Chevrolet
|47
|
+220 Laps
35'29.225
|190 Laps
|5
|38
|
C. ZilischTrackHouse Racing
|88
|Chevrolet
|0
|
+267 Laps
1.491
|47 Laps
|3
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