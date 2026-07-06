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Race report
NASCAR Cup Chicago

Chase Briscoe wins Chicagoland NASCAR Cup race in JGR 1-2-3

Briscoe held off Christopher Bell in the closing laps as Joe Gibbs Racing swept the podium in NASCAR’s return to Chicagoland

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Briscoe, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Chase Briscoe collected his sixth career NASCAR Cup win and his first of the 2026 season on Sunday, winning in NASCAR's long-awaited return to Chicagoland Speedway.

He had to hold off a charging Christopher Bell at the end of the race, and led a Joe Gibbs Racing 1-2-3 with Bell second and Denny Hamlin third.

Briscoe also claimed the win on crew chief James Small's birthday, delivering him quite the gift.

 

Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman finished fourth and fifth, respectively. 

Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Ty Gibbs, Corey Heim, and Riley Herbst filled out the remainder of the top ten.

Hamlin took over the championship lead one week ago by a single point, and that lead exploded at Chicagoland after Tyler Reddick suffered a hole in the radiator. Hamlin now leads by 44 points over his 23XI Racing driver.

Stage 1

NASCAR's return to Chicagoland got off to a wild start. Nemechek pushed up the track at the exit of Turn 2 on the very first lap, pushing Stenhouse into the wall. Preece attempted to check up, only to get hit from behind. As he spun, Connor Zilisch spun as well while trying to avoid him.

Preece's car slid to a halt and could not move due to flat tires, while Zilisch pounded the inside wall in his fifth DNF of the last seven races.

Preece returned to the race four laps down, while Larson now led the way. However, on the long run, Hamlin's car came alive and he snatched the lead away.

 

Around 33 laps into the race, frustrations were already boiling over in the middle of the field. Smith ran into the back of Hocevar, wrecking both cars into the outside wall. They were wounded, but able to continue.

A few laps later, Van Gisbergen got into the back of rival Austin Hill, sending him crashing into the outside wall on Lap 47. These two have quite the history, and SVG has loudly blamed Hill for wrecking him at both Pocono and San Diego. Hill's team was certain it was payback, and Hill doored Van Gisbergen before falling out of the race.

 

This caution was good news for Preece, who had already taken a wave-around and now got the free pass, putting him just two laps down.

But the contact was limited to the race track, as Bell collided with Gilliland in the pits, spinning him out and damaging Bell's right-front. Hamlin also had a bad pit stop, putting him outside the top 20.

Five cars opted to stay out during this yellow, led by Cindric and Herbst, while several others grabbed track position with two-tire calls.

As things sorted out after a chaotic restart, it was Hendrick Motorsports in command with Byron leading Larson.

Byron went on to win Stage 1 over Larson, Wallace, Cindric, Briscoe, Buescher, Herbst, Hamlin, Gibbs, and Reddick.

Stage 2

The caution was extended a bit as NASCAR made repairs to the surface of pit road, but once it opened, this round of pit stops were much cleaner.

On the restart, Wallace muscled into the race lead and soon after, Larson went spinning from second place. He ended up stuck in the wet infield grass, losing two laps as track workers pulled him out.

 

On the other side of that, Preece had once again parlayed a wave-around into a free pass, getting all four laps back within a 100 laps of losing them.

Wallace continued to lead until about halfway through Stage 2, battling three-wide with fellow Toyota drivers Briscoe and Hamlin before falling back to third.

As Hamlin now challenged teammate Briscoe for the race lead, a round of green-flag pit stops got underway. Buescher had to back up after the team failed to secure a wheel. But the real drama involved championship contender Reddick.

The No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota limped into its pit box with major issues, spewing oil all over the side of the car and onto the track after striking debris. This forced a caution flag in the middle of green-flag pit stops.

Blaney was suddenly the leader, but as things cycled out after he and about seven others finally pitted, Byron took control.

On the restart, Jones slid up into the wall, complaining about a broken steering rack. Wallace also nearly lost it, but quickly regained control.

The rest of the stage remained green, with Byron winning Stage 2 as well. He was followed by Briscoe, Hamlin, Gibbs, Blaney, Bell, Elliott, Bowman, Cindric, and Nemechek

Stage 3

Things calmed down for the start of the final stage as the sun set over Chicagoland. Byron was still out front, with all four JGR cars pursuing him.

Briscoe was the closest in the runner-up spot, but he actually tagged the wall trying to keep up with Byron.

With 52 laps to go, Briscoe pitted from second. Byron reacted the following lap, but the undercut was strong enough to vault Briscoe ahead. He continued to lead for the rest of the race, but the gap was rapidly closing in the final ten laps.

Bell and Hamlin (who hit the wall) overtook Byron and began to close on Briscoe. In lapped traffic, Bell caught Briscoe, but simply could not find a way by, and washed up on the white flag lap in Briscoe's dirty air.

Briscoe claimed victory, just 0.276s clear of Bell. He led a total of 51 laps.

RACE

All Stats
 
Cla Driver # Manufacturer Laps Time Interval Pits Points Retirement
1 United States C. Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Toyota 267

3:09'18.368

   8    
2 United States C. Bell Joe Gibbs Racing 20 Toyota 267

+0.276

3:09'18.644

 0.276 11    
3 United States D. Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 11 Toyota 267

+3.359

3:09'21.727

 3.083 9    
4 United States W. Byron Hendrick Motorsports 24 Chevrolet 267

+3.988

3:09'22.356

 0.629 9    
5 United States A. Bowman Hendrick Motorsports 48 Chevrolet 267

+8.032

3:09'26.400

 4.044 9    
6 United States B. Wallace 23XI Racing 23 Toyota 267

+10.983

3:09'29.351

 2.951 9    
7 United States R. Blaney Team Penske 12 Ford 267

+12.544

3:09'30.912

 1.561 9    
8 United States T. Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing 54 Toyota 267

+12.823

3:09'31.191

 0.279 9    
9
C. Heim 23XI Racing
 67 Toyota 267

+12.904

3:09'31.272

 0.081 9    
10 United States R. Herbst 23XI Racing 35 Toyota 267

+15.714

3:09'34.082

 2.810 8    
11 United States C. Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 9 Chevrolet 267

+18.932

3:09'37.300

 3.218 9    
12 United States J. Logano Team Penske 22 Ford 267

+21.485

3:09'39.853

 2.553 10    
13 United States A. Cindric Team Penske 2 Ford 267

+21.658

3:09'40.026

 0.173 8    
14 Mexico D. Suarez Spire Motorsports 7 Chevrolet 267

+26.265

3:09'44.633

 4.607 9    
15 United States E. Jones Legacy Motor Club 43 Toyota 267

+27.634

3:09'46.002

 1.369 9    
16 United States T. Gilliland Front Row Motorsports 34 Ford 267

+30.972

3:09'49.340

 3.338 12    
17 United States A. Allmendinger Kaulig Racing 16 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'19.186

 1 Lap 9    
18 United States R. Chastain TrackHouse Racing 1 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'20.300

 1.114 9    
19 United States C. Buescher RFK Racing 17 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:09'22.589

 2.289 9    
20 United States T. Dillon Kaulig Racing 10 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'23.369

 0.780 10    
21 United States B. Keselowski RFK Racing 6 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:09'26.590

 3.221 9    
22 United States C. Hocevar Spire Motorsports 77 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'27.934

 1.344 10    
23 United States J. Nemechek Legacy Motor Club 42 Toyota 266

+1 Lap

3:09'32.760

 4.826 10    
24 United States A. Dillon Richard Childress Racing 3 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'33.651

 0.891 9    
25 New Zealand S. van Gisbergen TrackHouse Racing 97 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'34.925

 1.274 10    
26 United States R. Stenhouse Jr Hyak Motorsports 47 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'35.628

 0.703 11    
27 United States N. Gragson Front Row Motorsports 4 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:09'36.596

 0.968 9    
28 United States Z. Smith Front Row Motorsports 38 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:09'42.839

 6.243 14    
29 United States M. McDowell Spire Motorsports 71 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'43.351

 0.512 10    
30 United States C. Ware Rick Ware Racing 51 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'44.518

 1.167 10    
31 United States C. Custer Haas Factory Team 41 Chevrolet 266

+1 Lap

3:09'47.115

 2.597 10    
32 United States R. Preece RFK Racing 60 Ford 266

+1 Lap

3:09'50.603

 3.488 10    
33
J. Berry Wood Brothers Racing
 21 Ford 265

+2 Laps

3:09'27.152

 1 Lap 9    
34 United States K. Larson Hendrick Motorsports 5 Chevrolet 265

+2 Laps

3:09'39.451

 12.299 10    
35 United States J. Yeley NY Racing Team 44 Chevrolet 256

+11 Laps

3:09'24.599

 9 Laps 13    
36 United States T. Reddick 23XI Racing 45 Toyota 237

+30 Laps

3:09'46.114

 19 Laps 12    
37 United States A. Hill Richard Childress Racing 33 Chevrolet 47

+220 Laps

35'29.225

 190 Laps 5    
38
C. Zilisch TrackHouse Racing
 88 Chevrolet 0

+267 Laps

1.491

 47 Laps 3    
View full results

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