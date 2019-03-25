Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Martinsville / Breaking news

Clint Bowyer on Martinsville rally: "We kept beating ourselves"

shares
comments
Clint Bowyer on Martinsville rally:
By:
1h ago

There was no second consecutive win in the spring race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway for Clint Bowyer, but there was a heck of a comeback.

Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1 / Rush Truck Centers
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1, Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1 / Rush Truck Centers
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang PPG and Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Rush Truck Centers/Haas Automation
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1 / Rush Truck Centers
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1 / Rush Truck Centers

Bowyer appeared to have a solid No. 14 Ford in Sunday’s STP 500 but he didn’t look like he would be able to compete for Brad Keselowski or Chase Elliott for the win.

Still, he had a much-needed strong finish nearly wiped out by a pair of pit road speeding penalties, both in the final stage.

Bowyer and his team didn’t give up, though, and they clawed their way back to a seventh-place finish – his second-best finish of the 2019 season.

“I guess we need to get our stuff together on being on the same page with that pit road speed. It’s such an important thing and such a big part of this style of racing, where track position is everything,” Bowyer said.

“We push it to the limit, but it’s so hard to practice pit road speed. You’ve got trucks on pit road when you’re trying to practice that. I’m not making any excuses, it’s just when you’re trying to pinch every little thing out of it, it was hard this week to practice pit road speed because of all the stuff on pit road.”

Bowyer restarted 23rd following his second speeding penalty and had driven up to 13th when the race’s final caution was displayed with 54 of 500 laps remaining.

This time, Bowyer pitted without incident and restarted the 500-lap race in 10th. He gained three more positions before the end of the race.

“I don’t think anybody obviously had anything for (Keselowski) or (Elliott) made some adjustments there early and was really fast,” he said. “I think we were a top three car for sure, but we kept beating ourselves.

 “It’s obviously on us. We just weren’t on the same page. It’s frustrating.”

 

Next article
Chase Elliott thought he “could root (Keselowski) out of the way”

Previous article

Chase Elliott thought he “could root (Keselowski) out of the way”
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Martinsville
Drivers Clint Bowyer
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Ferrari expects to see impact of "corrections" in Bahrain Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari expects to see impact of "corrections" in Bahrain

2h ago
Article
Formula 1

"Disappointed" Renault must be hard on itself - Abiteboul

Schumacher set for F1 test debut with Ferrari Article
Formula 1

Schumacher set for F1 test debut with Ferrari

Latest videos
Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Mar 4, 2019
Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Feb 27, 2019

News in depth
Clint Bowyer on Martinsville rally:
NASCAR Cup

Clint Bowyer on Martinsville rally: "We kept beating ourselves"

Chase Elliott thought he “could root (Keselowski) out of the way”
NASCAR Cup

Chase Elliott thought he “could root (Keselowski) out of the way”

Kyle Busch: Third is better
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch: Third is better "than we probably should have had"

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.