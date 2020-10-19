NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover
22 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
19 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
27 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
30 Oct
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
06 Nov
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

shares
comments
Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021
By:

Xfinity Series points leader Chase Briscoe will move fulltime to the Cup Series next season at Stewart-Haas Racing, Motorsport.com has learned.

Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Highpoint.com celebrates his win
Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Ford Performance Racing School
Race winner Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Race winner Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang
Clint Bowyer, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation

Briscoe, 25, will drive the No. 14 Ford beginning in the 2021 season. He will replace Clint Bowyer, who announced Oct. 8 he was leaving SHR at the end of the year and moving to the Fox Sports broadcast booth next season.

SHR presented Briscoe a contract for the new ride on shortly thereafter and an official announcement of the move could come as soon as Tuesday, multiple sources confirmed.

Stewart-Haas Racing did not immediately return a request for comment.

Briscoe, who began his racing career on dirt, has been competing regularly in stock cars since 2016 and has quickly developed into one of NASCAR’s top up-and-coming talents.

He has won a series-best nine races so far this season in the Xfinity Series and currently leads the playoff standings heading into Saturday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. He is already guaranteed to be one of the four drivers competing for the series title in two weeks at Phoenix.

In his relatively brief stock car racing career, Briscoe won six races and the ARCA Menards Series championship in 2016; he’s won a pair of races in the Truck Series and finished sixth in the series standings in 2017; and he has 11 Xfinity wins in 78 starts dating back to 2018.

Briscoe began racing in sprint cars and at the age of 13 became the youngest driver to win a 410 sprint car race, breaking the record set by NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon by one year.

He continues to race occasionally on dirt, entering his own midget car at this season’s Chili Bowl Nationals in January.

Related video

Kevin Harvick: "Our car was plenty fast to win the race today"

Previous article

Kevin Harvick: "Our car was plenty fast to win the race today"

Next article

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Clint Bowyer , Chase Briscoe
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

Trending Today

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market

Vanwall to build £2million continuation cars of F1 title-winner
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vanwall to build £2million continuation cars of F1 title-winner

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener

Ricciardo key to Renault's progress - Abiteboul
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ricciardo key to Renault's progress - Abiteboul

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Isaac Vinales lands Kawasaki WSBK ride for 2021

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point defends switch to 2020 Mercedes suspension

Davies touched by Ducati tributes ahead of farewell win
World Superbike World Superbike / Breaking news

Davies touched by Ducati tributes ahead of farewell win

Latest news

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

Kevin Harvick: "Our car was plenty fast to win the race today"
Video Inside
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick: "Our car was plenty fast to win the race today"

"We've not hit it right in a while," admits Truex
NAS NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

"We've not hit it right in a while," admits Truex

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

22m
2
Formula 1

The latest state of play in F1's 2021 driver market

3
Formula 1

Vanwall to build £2million continuation cars of F1 title-winner

2h
4
Supercars

Supercars boss confirms Bathurst opener

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo key to Renault's progress - Abiteboul

Latest news

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1
NAS

NASCAR lifts suspension of Kyle Larson effective on Jan. 1

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021
NAS

Chase Briscoe to replace Bowyer at Stewart-Haas in 2021

Kevin Harvick: "Our car was plenty fast to win the race today"
NAS

Kevin Harvick: "Our car was plenty fast to win the race today"

"We've not hit it right in a while," admits Truex
NAS

"We've not hit it right in a while," admits Truex

Logano out-duels Harvick for Kansas Cup win, heads to title race
NAS

Logano out-duels Harvick for Kansas Cup win, heads to title race

Latest videos

Logano: ‘You gotta want it, man!’ 07:34:31
NASCAR Cup

Logano: ‘You gotta want it, man!’

Harvick: ‘Joey’s a good blocker’ 07:34:33
NASCAR Cup

Harvick: ‘Joey’s a good blocker’

Final Laps: Logano holds off Harvick to win and advance at Kansas 07:34:32
NASCAR Cup

Final Laps: Logano holds off Harvick to win and advance at Kansas

Preview Show: Is playoff upset brewing at Kansas? 04:36
NASCAR Cup

Preview Show: Is playoff upset brewing at Kansas?

Hometown Bowyer explains a lap around Kansas on iRacing 07:33:34
NASCAR Cup

Hometown Bowyer explains a lap around Kansas on iRacing

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.