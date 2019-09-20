Chris Buescher is surprise leader of Friday's first Cup practice

Buescher set his average lap speed of 121.147 mph early in the 50-minute session at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and it stood the entire time.

In seven career Cup starts at Richmond, Buescher’s best finish 17th in 2017.

Joey Logano ended up second (120.962 mph) and William Byron was third (120.827 mph). Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Ryan Newman.

Martin Truex Jr., who won this race in the spring and last weekend’s playoff opener at Las Vegas, ended up 13th.

Larson was fastest among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Jones and Clint Bowyer were second and third, respectively, in that category.