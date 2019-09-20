NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Final Practice in
00 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Practice report

Chris Buescher is surprise leader of Friday's first Cup practice

shares
comments
Chris Buescher is surprise leader of Friday's first Cup practice
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 4:39 PM

Chris Buescher topped Friday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice, the only non-playoff driver in the top-10.

Buescher set his average lap speed of 121.147 mph early in the 50-minute session at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and it stood the entire time.

In seven career Cup starts at Richmond, Buescher’s best finish 17th in 2017.

Joey Logano ended up second (120.962 mph) and William Byron was third (120.827 mph). Kyle Busch and Kyle Larson completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, Chase Elliott and Ryan Newman.

Martin Truex Jr., who won this race in the spring and last weekend’s playoff opener at Las Vegas, ended up 13th.

Larson was fastest among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Jones and Clint Bowyer were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 42 22.287     121.147
2 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 41 22.321 0.034 0.034 120.962
3 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 46 22.346 0.059 0.025 120.827
4 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 43 22.372 0.085 0.026 120.687
5 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 33 22.409 0.122 0.037 120.487
6 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 49 22.477 0.190 0.068 120.123
7 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 49 22.479 0.192 0.002 120.112
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 48 22.481 0.194 0.002 120.101
9 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 61 22.510 0.223 0.029 119.947
10 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 41 22.516 0.229 0.006 119.915
11 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 39 22.519 0.232 0.003 119.899
12 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 57 22.550 0.263 0.031 119.734
13 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 50 22.552 0.265 0.002 119.723
14 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 54 22.556 0.269 0.004 119.702
15 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 45 22.558 0.271 0.002 119.691
16 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 34 22.578 0.291 0.020 119.585
17 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 60 22.593 0.306 0.015 119.506
18 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 57 22.599 0.312 0.006 119.474
19 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 39 22.605 0.318 0.006 119.443
20 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 45 22.607 0.320 0.002 119.432
21 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 36 22.607 0.320 0.0 119.432
22 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 47 22.633 0.346 0.026 119.295
23 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 50 22.640 0.353 0.007 119.258
24 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 66 22.651 0.364 0.011 119.200
25 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 39 22.652 0.365 0.001 119.195
26 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 50 22.657 0.370 0.005 119.168
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 39 22.809 0.522 0.152 118.374
28 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 40 22.827 0.540 0.018 118.281
29 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 45 22.875 0.588 0.048 118.033
30 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 37 22.891 0.604 0.016 117.950
31 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 27 22.963 0.676 0.072 117.580
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 35 23.050 0.763 0.087 117.137
33 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 25 23.156 0.869 0.106 116.600
34 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 15 23.442 1.155 0.286 115.178
35 52 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 21 23.502 1.215 0.060 114.884
36 27 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 20 23.536 1.249 0.034 114.718
37 53 United States Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 14 23.724 1.437 0.188 113.809
38 51 United States Austin Theriault  Chevrolet 6 24.172 1.885 0.448 111.699
Next article
Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins

Previous article

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Chris Buescher
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Richmond II

Richmond II

19 Sep - 21 Sep
Final Practice Starts in
00 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 20 Sep
11:35
11:35
Final Practice Fri 20 Sep
13:35
13:35
Qualifying Fri 20 Sep
18:05
18:05
Race Sat 21 Sep
19:30
19:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

2
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen in FP2

2h
3
Formula 1

Perez: Magnussen ignored "gentleman's agreement" in practice

1h
4
MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Vinales leads Rossi in FP2

3h
5
Formula 1

Magnussen: Perez knows clash was his fault

34m

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Chris Buescher is surprise leader of Friday's first Cup practice
NAS

Chris Buescher is surprise leader of Friday's first Cup practice

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins
F1

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins

Richmond NASCAR complete weekend schedule
NSXF

Richmond NASCAR complete weekend schedule

Kevin Harvick's playoff plan: "Hammer away race by race"
NAS

Kevin Harvick's playoff plan: "Hammer away race by race"

Erik Jones will need 'no mistakes' to rebound at Richmond
NAS

Erik Jones will need 'no mistakes' to rebound at Richmond

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.