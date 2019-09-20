NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Truex tops Friday's final Cup practice at Richmond

Truex tops Friday's final Cup practice at Richmond
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 6:46 PM

Martin Truex Jr. looks ready to try to make it two-for-two in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.

Truex, who won the 2019 playoff opener last weekend at Las Vegas, was fastest in Friday’s final practice session at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, where he also won the spring race.

Truex’s average lap speed of 121.885 mph was set early in the 50-minute session and remained atop the leaderboard the whole time.

In 27 career Cup starts at Richmond, Truex has one win, four top-five and 10 top-10 finishes and has won one pole.

“Richmond has been a great track for us the past few years. Obviously getting the win in the spring was huge because it was our first with (Joe Gibbs Racing) and kind of got us going for the rest of the season,” Truex said.

“We just need to keep it up and do all that we can to give ourselves the best chance possible for the rest of the playoffs and not just take it easy.”

Chase Elliott ended up second (119.861 mph) and Daniel Hemric was third (119.268 mph). Denny Hamlin was fourth and Austin Dillon completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 were Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Ryan Newman.

Kyle Larson ended up fastest among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. Erik Jones and Clint Bowyer ended up second and third, respectively, in that category.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 61 22.152     121.885
2 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 53 22.526 0.374 0.374 119.861
3 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 59 22.638 0.486 0.112 119.268
4 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 74 22.649 0.497 0.011 119.211
5 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 72 22.690 0.538 0.041 118.995
6 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 70 22.696 0.544 0.006 118.964
7 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 73 22.701 0.549 0.005 118.937
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 86 22.721 0.569 0.020 118.833
9 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 79 22.748 0.596 0.027 118.692
10 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 76 22.770 0.618 0.022 118.577
11 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 63 22.80 0.648 0.030 118.421
12 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 40 22.810 0.658 0.010 118.369
13 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 52 22.815 0.663 0.005 118.343
14 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 48 22.822 0.670 0.007 118.307
15 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 82 22.826 0.674 0.004 118.286
16 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 72 22.828 0.676 0.002 118.276
17 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 70 22.829 0.677 0.001 118.271
18 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 76 22.835 0.683 0.006 118.240
19 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 79 22.836 0.684 0.001 118.234
20 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 44 22.847 0.695 0.011 118.177
21 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 87 22.849 0.697 0.002 118.167
22 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 59 22.853 0.701 0.004 118.146
23 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 61 22.863 0.711 0.010 118.095
24 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 76 22.868 0.716 0.005 118.069
25 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 75 22.868 0.716 0.0 118.069
26 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 78 22.883 0.731 0.015 117.992
27 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 54 22.955 0.803 0.072 117.621
28 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 24 23.087 0.935 0.132 116.949
29 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 53 23.099 0.947 0.012 116.888
30 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 53 23.130 0.978 0.031 116.732
31 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 65 23.175 1.023 0.045 116.505
32 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 71 23.414 1.262 0.239 115.316
33 51 United States Austin Theriault  Chevrolet 27 23.511 1.359 0.097 114.840
34 52 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 20 23.756 1.604 0.245 113.655
35 53 United States Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 14 23.929 1.777 0.173 112.834
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Martin Truex Jr.
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Richmond II

Richmond II

19 Sep - 21 Sep
Qualifying Starts in
02 Hours
:
04 Minutes
:
08 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 20 Sep
11:35
11:35
Final Practice Fri 20 Sep
13:35
13:35
Qualifying Fri 20 Sep
18:05
18:05
Race Sat 21 Sep
19:30
19:30
Latest results Standings

