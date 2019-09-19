NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
First Practice in
21 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Interview

Kevin Harvick's playoff plan: "Hammer away race by race"

shares
comments
Kevin Harvick's playoff plan: "Hammer away race by race"
By:
Sep 19, 2019, 5:43 PM

Off to a strong start in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, don’t expect Kevin Harvick to coast to the next round.

Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1, Daniel Suarez, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Haas Automation
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, Toyota Camry Bass Pro Shops
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1 celebrates his win
Race Winner Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Busch Beer

Harvick’s runner-up finish in Sunday’s playoff opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway has vaulted him to second in the playoff standings and a 52-point cushion over the cutoff line.

After next week’s race at the Charlotte Roval, the four drivers lowest in points and without a win will be eliminated from further title contention.

Harvick could likely advance without pushing the envelope, but don’t expect the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford team to let off the gas.

“We want to just hammer away race by race. I think the backup plan is to survive and advance, but we want to win,” Harvick said. “We want to be racing for the lead and trying to win stages and be aggressive. 

“I think being aggressive is just going to bite you less than kind of being passive and just trying to mediocre your way into the next round by looking at the points. 

“We want to go out there and try to do the things we have done all year and lean on our experience of being in these types of situations before there is nothing that is going to surprise us.”

Read Also:

Harvick’s three wins this season have come in the last eight races but he was still strong in the spring race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway, when he started from the pole, led 30 laps and finished fourth.

In 37 career Cup starts at Richmond, Harvick has three wins, 15 top-five and 24 top-10 finishes and he’s led more than 1,100 laps. In fact, Harvick hasn’t finished outside the top-15 at Richmond since April 2012.

The No. 4 team’s playoff experience, combined with what they learned from their first trip this season to Richmond, should make them a likely top contender for a win this weekend.

“Anything that happens that is off the wall shouldn’t be a surprise to us because we have been a part of some of those situations and seen them as we have gone through the playoffs,” Harvick said. 

“You have to adapt and adjust as the weeks go by, but it is definitely an aggressive, one-week-at-a-time approach.”

Next article
Erik Jones will need 'no mistakes' to rebound at Richmond

Previous article

Erik Jones will need 'no mistakes' to rebound at Richmond
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Teams Stewart-Haas Racing
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Richmond II

Richmond II

19 Sep - 21 Sep
First Practice Starts in
21 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 20 Sep
11:35
11:35
Final Practice Fri 20 Sep
13:35
13:35
Qualifying Fri 20 Sep
18:05
18:05
Race Sat 21 Sep
19:30
19:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Steiner explains why Haas didn't make Hulkenberg offer

2
Formula 1

Hulkenberg admits F1 future "out of my hands"

2h
3
Formula 1

Ferrari unveils new nosecone design for Singapore

4
MotoGP

Marquez warns Misano Moto2 ruling sets bad precedent

2h
5
Formula 1

Kubica to leave Williams after 2019

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Kevin Harvick's playoff plan: "Hammer away race by race"
NAS

Kevin Harvick's playoff plan: "Hammer away race by race"

Erik Jones will need 'no mistakes' to rebound at Richmond
NAS

Erik Jones will need 'no mistakes' to rebound at Richmond

Truex's Las Vegas win a reminder "this is what we can do"
NAS

Truex's Las Vegas win a reminder "this is what we can do"

RCR to release Hemric following 2019 season
NAS

RCR to release Hemric following 2019 season

Bowyer, Busch and Jones face NASCAR playoff elimination
NAS

Bowyer, Busch and Jones face NASCAR playoff elimination

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.