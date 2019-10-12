NASCAR Cup
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II / Qualifying report

Chase Elliott wins Talladega pole as Hendrick goes 1-2-3-4

Chase Elliott wins Talladega pole as Hendrick goes 1-2-3-4
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 9:58 PM

For the second time this season, Hendrick Motorsports posted the four fastest times in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying.

Chase Elliott’s average lap speed of 192.707 mph led the way on Saturday and handed him the pole for Sunday’s 1000Bulbs.com at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“We had a really fast (car) there. It was really faster than I was expecting it to be today, which is nice," said Elliott, who won the spring race at Talladega. "Alan (Gustafson, crew chief) and our team do such a good job at these places; really, Hendrick, as a whole, and our body shop and our engine shop doing the job that they do coming to these places and have fast race cars and really, it’s kind of on them. 

"I’m really proud of the effort. It was a tough week last week, obviously, so it’s just nice to come back and get a pole. Obviously, it’s a long race and anything can happen. So, we’ve got to take advantage of a good pit pick and we’ll go to work from there and see what happens.”  

The pole is his fourth this season, eighth of his career and fifth on a superspeedway.

His three HMS teammates will fill the first two rows of the field.

Alex Bowman ended up second (192.552 mph), William Byron third (192.248 mph) and Jimmie Johnson was fourth (191.566 mph). Aric Almirola completed the top-five.

The four Hendrick drivers also posted the four fastest speeds in qualifying for the season opening Daytona 500, when Byron won the pole.

Rounding out Sunday’s top-10 starters are Brad Keselowski, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano.

Before Denny Hamlin could complete his first qualifying lap, he pulled off the track and took his No. 11 Toyota directly to the garage. 

After an evaluation by his team, Hamlin said the engine blew. Either way, he will start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Time Gap Mph
1 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 49.692   192.707
2 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 49.732 0.040 192.552
3 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 49.808 0.116 192.258
4 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 49.988 0.296 191.566
5 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 49.992 0.30 191.551
6 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 50.007 0.315 191.493
7 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 50.053 0.361 191.317
8 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 50.055 0.363 191.310
9 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 50.078 0.386 191.222
10 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 50.130 0.438 191.023
11 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 50.179 0.487 190.837
12 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 50.195 0.503 190.776
13 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 50.223 0.531 190.670
14 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 50.264 0.572 190.514
15 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 50.315 0.623 190.321
16 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 50.316 0.624 190.317
17 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 50.341 0.649 190.223
18 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 50.452 0.760 189.804
19 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 50.481 0.789 189.695
20 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 50.567 0.875 189.373
21 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 50.577 0.885 189.335
22 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 50.594 0.902 189.271
23 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 50.616 0.924 189.189
24 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 50.656 0.964 189.040
25 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 50.750 1.058 188.690
26 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 50.776 1.084 188.593
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 50.863 1.171 188.270
28 62 United States Brendan Gaughan  Chevrolet 50.873 1.181 188.233
29 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 50.881 1.189 188.204
30 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 51.011 1.319 187.724
31 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 51.176 1.484 187.119
32 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 51.956 2.264 184.310
33 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 52.002 2.310 184.147
34 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 52.324 2.632 183.014
35 77 Jones Blake  Chevrolet 52.407 2.715 182.724
36 66 United States Joey Gase  Toyota 53.101 3.409 180.336
37 51 United States Austin Theriault  Ford 53.227 3.535 179.909
38 27 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 53.471 3.779 179.088
39 52 United States Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 54.404 4.712 176.016
40 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota    
Kevin Harvick to surpass an Earnhardt milestone at Talladega

Previous article

Kevin Harvick to surpass an Earnhardt milestone at Talladega
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega II
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Latest results Standings

