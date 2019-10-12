NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Qualifying in
01 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Talladega II / Breaking news

Kevin Harvick to surpass an Earnhardt milestone at Talladega

shares
comments
Kevin Harvick to surpass an Earnhardt milestone at Talladega
By:
Oct 12, 2019, 5:35 PM

Kevin Harvick’s NASCAR career doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon but it will reach an interesting milestone on Sunday.

Kevin Harvick
Kevin Harvick
Kevin Harvick
Dale Earnhardt
Dale Earnhardt in car before qualifying
Dale Earnhardt
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Jimmy John's
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Mobil 1

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway will mark Harvick’s 677th career start in the series, one more than the total career starts of the driver he replaced in 2001, the late Dale Earnhardt.

Earnhardt died in a last-lap wreck in the 2001 Daytona 500, which was his 676th career start. The next week, Richard Childress Racing tapped Harvick to drive Earnhardt’s car – rebranded from No. 3 to No. 29 – for the remainder of the year. 

Two weeks later, Harvick secured his first series win, outlasting Jeff Gordon in a side-by-side duel to the finish at Atlanta and his career ballooned from there. 

“It should make a lot of us standing here feel old,” Harvick said on Friday at Talladega about his milestone start. “I think, as you look back and you don’t realize how long it actually has been and – and you guys have heard me say this before – but in the beginning it was really hard to understand the magnitude of the circumstances the first couple years, just because you didn’t really understand much about what was going on as you got into the second year and really started to understand what happened the year before.

“Sometimes you do things and then all of a sudden you get past those things and you haven’t really taken in all of the things that happen because you just didn’t understand them. Really, that first particular year we raced so much and the team protected me from so many things because we were on the road so much and didn’t have to really understand the magnitude of it, but there was no hiding from it over an offseason and the next year, as the expectations changed.

“But when you look at, like when I came in, we started racing 36 races and so it happened a little bit quicker than it would have with – I don’t know what the total number of years (Earnhardt raced) were – but I’m sure it’s more (his career covered 27 years).”

Perfect timing

It seems perfect timing that Harvick will surpass Earnhardt’s career start mark at Talladega, a track on which the former seven-time Cup series champion enjoyed his most success (10 wins) and won his last race in October 2000.

Earnhardt and Harvick’s former team owner, Richard Childress, will pace the field in Sunday’s race behind the wheel of the No. 3 Chevrolet Earnhardt drove to the final victory of his career. Childress will be joined in the car by Johnny Morris, founder of RCR sponsor Bass Pro Shops.

Harvick, now 43 years old, has enjoyed a resurgence of his career since moving to Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014. He’s added 25 race wins and a series championship since and doesn’t appear ready to stop anytime soon.

Next article
Daniel Hemric on 2020: "I think I will land on my feet"

Previous article

Daniel Hemric on 2020: "I think I will land on my feet"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Talladega II
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Talladega II

Talladega II

11 Oct - 13 Oct
Qualifying Starts in
01 Hours
:
25 Minutes
:
32 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 11 Oct
10:35
12:35
Final Practice Fri 11 Oct
13:35
15:35
Qualifying Sat 12 Oct
13:35
15:35
Race Sun 13 Oct
11:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Raikkonen: F1's wet-weather limitations "look ridiculous"

2
Formula 1

Three GPs earmarked for F1 qualifying race trials

3
Supercars

Penske's cheeky Indy 500 challenge to Supercars squad

4
Formula 1

Steiner: We should have listened to drivers more

5
Formula 1

Bottas can only "blame" himself for gap to Hamilton

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Kevin Harvick to surpass an Earnhardt milestone at Talladega
NAS

Kevin Harvick to surpass an Earnhardt milestone at Talladega

Daniel Hemric on 2020: "I think I will land on my feet"
NAS

Daniel Hemric on 2020: "I think I will land on my feet"

Clint Bowyer tops Friday's final Cup practice at Talladega
NAS

Clint Bowyer tops Friday's final Cup practice at Talladega

Denny Hamlin tops first Talladega practice at nearly 205 mph
NAS

Denny Hamlin tops first Talladega practice at nearly 205 mph

Matt Crafton to stand by for Paul Menard at Talladega
NAS

Matt Crafton to stand by for Paul Menard at Talladega

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.