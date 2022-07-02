Chase Briscoe fastest in Cup practice at Road America

Listen to this article

Briscoe went out in the first group and posted an average lap speed of 108.216 mph – the only driver on the day to top the 108 mph mark.

“It’s a very challenging track, but that’s why I like going there. It does wear you out. It gets like a slick, worn-out dirt track, as weird as that sounds, but that’s why I like it,” Briscoe said.

“I just like the feat of trying to wrestle a 4-mile road course. It’s huge. It takes over two minutes to run the race track, so I just enjoy the challenge of racing there and trying to get these cars to do what you want each lap, with every turn. It’s a lot of fun and, when it pays off, it’s incredibly rewarding.”

Tyler Reddick ended up second-fastest overall (107.992 mph) and Ross Chastain – who led the second session (107.737 mph) – was third-fastest overall.

Austin Cindric was fourth and Kyle Larson rounded out the top-five.

Group B

Chastain led the way in the second 20-minute session, with an average lap speed of 107.737 mph.

Chris Buescher ended up second (107.696 mph) and Joey Hand was third (107.675 mph).

Michael McDowell was fourth and Cody Ware rounded out the top-five.

Just as the session concluded, Denny Hamlin spun in Turn 14 but did not appear to suffer any damage to his No. 11 Toyota.

Group A

Briscoe led the way in the first 20-minute practice session with an average lap speed of 108.216 mph.

Reddick ended up second-fastest (107.992 mph) and Cindric was third (107.728 mph). Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon rounded out the top-five.

In the final five minutes of the session, Larson spun on track and was able to continue after sliding into the dirt.

Martin Truex Jr. locked his brakes and went off track but was also able to continue on without assistance.