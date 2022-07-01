2022 NASCAR at Road America - Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

How to watch the Road America race weekend

Both the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series take on Road America this weekend. Chase Elliott is the defending winner of the Cup Series race while. The Cup Series has only competed at RA twice in its history, first in 1956 and then again in 2021.

Here's how and where to watch all the on-track activity:

Friday, July 1

(All times EST.; Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

5:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series practice - USA NETWORK

6 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

Saturday, July 2

11:35 a.m. - NASCAR Cup Series practice - USA NETWORK

12:25 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series qualifying - USA NETWORK

2:30 p.m. - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (45 laps / 182.16 miles) - USA NETWORK

Sunday, July 3

3 p.m. - NASCAR Cup Series race (62 laps / 250.98 miles) - USA NETWORK

There are 37 cars on the NASCAR Cup Series entry list with one open entry -- Team Hezeberg with driver Loris Hezemans.

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 1 Ross Chastain TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 4 Kevin Harvick Stewart Haas Racing Ford 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford 7 Corey Lajoie Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Aric Almirola Stewart Haas Racing Ford 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart Haas Racing Ford 15 Joey Hand

Rick Ware Racing Ford 16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 17 Zane Smith RFK Racing Ford 18 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing Ford 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 27 Loris Hezemans Team Hezeberg Ford 31 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford 41 Cole Custer Stewart Haas Racing Ford 42 Ty Dillon Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 43 Erik Jones Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet 45 Kurt Busch 23XI Racing Toyota 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Ford 77 Josh Bilicki Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 78 Kyle Tilley Live Fast Motorsports Ford 99 Daniel Suarez TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet

Regular Season Standings and Playoff Picture

Chase Elliott extended his points lead with a victory last weekend at Nashville. He is the latest to join the two-win club. With 12 race winners, there are just four spots open for non-winners in the playoff field. Those coveted positions are currently held by Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr., Christopher Bell, and Kevin Harvick. Aric Almirola, currently 12th in the regular season standings is the first driver on the outside, looking in. DRIVER RACES WIN T5 T10 POLE LAPS LED AVST AVFN POINTS DIFF PPTS 1 Chase Elliott 17 2 4 11 1 4420 513 11.8 11.9 586 13 2 Ross Chastain 17 2 8 11 0 4309 426 15.8 12.4 556 -30 13 3 Ryan Blaney 17 0 6 9 3 4259 386 8.6 12.3 555 -31 4 4 Kyle Busch 17 1 6 11 0 4370 399 11.9 12.4 539 -47 6 5 Joey Logano 17 2 5 8 1 4535 181 11.6 13.9 534 -52 12 6 Kyle Larson 17 1 7 9 2 4272 273 9.4 14.4 519 -67 7 7 Martin Truex, Jr. 17 0 2 7 0 4525 254 15.0 14.4 516 -70 5 8 Christopher Bell 17 0 4 10 3 4491 158 9.2 14.8 480 -106 0 9 William Byron 17 2 4 5 0 4201 570 13.9 17.1 468 -118 13 10 Alex Bowman 17 1 3 9 0 4356 18 13.3 13.5 461 -125 6 11 Kevin Harvick 17 0 4 9 0 4480 13 19.3 13.2 452 -134 0 12 Aric Almirola 17 0 2 5 0 4645 6 17.9 14.4 443 -143 0 13 Tyler Reddick 17 0 4 6 0 4335 249 10.4 18.2 400 -186 2 14 Austin Dillon 17 0 3 6 0 4372 2 19.1 15.1 399 -187 0 15 Kurt Busch 17 1 5 7 0 4233 142 14.9 16.6 397 -189 7 16 Erik Jones 17 0 1 5 0 4590 51 19.1 17.5 394 -192 0 17 Austin Cindric 17 1 2 4 1 3946 58 12.1 16.8 392 -194 6 18 Chase Briscoe 17 1 3 4 1 4347 216 12.3 18.3 389 -197 6 19 Daniel Suarez 17 1 3 5 0 4288 203 15.2 17.9 388 -198 7 20 Denny Hamlin 17 2 3 4 1 4169 287 12.1 20.2 374 -212 12