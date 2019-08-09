NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Michigan II / Practice report

Austin Dillon fastest in Friday's Cup practice at Michigan

shares
comments
Austin Dillon fastest in Friday's Cup practice at Michigan
By:
Aug 9, 2019, 5:36 PM

With three poles in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series already this season, Austin Dillon looks primed to win a fourth.

Late in the 50-minute session Friday, Dillon rocketed to the top of the speed chart, leading practice at Michigan International Speedway with an average lap speed of 189.969 mph.

“Those first couple runs weren’t very comfortable. We’re still a little free,” Dillon said. “I’m really proud of ECR power and we have a rocket ship today.”

Dillon has won poles this season at Fontana, Calif., Talladega, Ala., and Chicagoland. He’s still looking for his first win of the 2019 season.

In 14 career starts at Michigan, Dillon’s best performance is a pair of fourth-place finishes in 2018 and 2015.

Brad Keselowski ended up second (189.929 mph) and Jimmie Johnson was third (189.603 mph). Alex Bowman and Daniel Hemric completed the top-five.

Rounding the top-10 speeds were Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, the June Michigan race winner Joey Logano and Paul Menard.

Bowyer had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the practice session as his No. 14 Ford was late out of the garage last weekend for qualifying.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 6 37.901     189.969
2 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 8 37.909 0.008 0.008 189.929
3 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 7 37.974 0.073 0.065 189.603
4 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 5 38.104 0.203 0.130 188.957
5 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 5 38.104 0.203 0.000 188.957
6 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 5 38.106 0.205 0.002 188.947
7 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 5 38.149 0.248 0.043 188.734
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 4 38.178 0.277 0.029 188.590
9 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 4 38.192 0.291 0.014 188.521
10 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 7 38.228 0.327 0.036 188.344
11 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 7 38.270 0.369 0.042 188.137
12 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 7 38.289 0.388 0.019 188.044
13 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 7 38.296 0.395 0.007 188.009
14 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 5 38.325 0.424 0.029 187.867
15 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 5 38.357 0.456 0.032 187.710
16 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 5 38.358 0.457 0.001 187.705
17 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 7 38.382 0.481 0.024 187.588
18 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 4 38.388 0.487 0.006 187.559
19 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 5 38.455 0.554 0.067 187.232
20 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 7 38.485 0.584 0.030 187.086
21 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 5 38.497 0.596 0.012 187.028
22 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 6 38.514 0.613 0.017 186.945
23 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 7 38.559 0.658 0.045 186.727
24 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 7 38.615 0.714 0.056 186.456
25 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 7 38.676 0.775 0.061 186.162
26 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 7 38.842 0.941 0.166 185.366
27 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 5 38.894 0.993 0.052 185.119
28 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 7 38.894 0.993 0.000 185.119
29 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 5 38.965 1.064 0.071 184.781
30 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 4 39.100 1.199 0.135 184.143
31 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 5 39.262 1.361 0.162 183.383
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 1 39.608 1.707 0.346 181.781
33 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 3 39.609 1.708 0.001 181.777
34 51 United States Cody Ware  Ford 3 39.995 2.094 0.386 180.023
35 52 United States Austin Theriault  Ford 9 40.176 2.275 0.181 179.211
36 27 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 1 40.327 2.426 0.151 178.540
37 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 2 40.706 2.805 0.379 176.878
38 53 United States Spencer Boyd  Ford 13 42.791 4.890 2.085 168.260
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Michigan II
Drivers Austin Dillon
Teams Richard Childress Racing
Author Jim Utter

