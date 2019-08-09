NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Michigan II / Qualifying report

Brad Keselowski tops Harvick for Michigan Cup pole

Brad Keselowski tops Harvick for Michigan Cup pole
By:
Aug 9, 2019, 10:10 PM

Brad Keselowski is one step closer to his first NASCAR Cup Series career win at his home track of Michigan International Speedway.

Keselowski saved his best for last as he was the final of 38 cars to attempt a qualifying lap Friday and his average lap speed of 190.471 mph was enough to win the pole for Sunday’s Consumers Energy 400.

Keselowski was one of only two drivers to top the 190 mph barrier, as Kevin Harvick came up just short at 190.089 mph.

The pole is Keselowski’s second of the 2019 season and 16th of his career. The native of Rochester Hills, Mich., started eighth and finished sixth in the June Michigan race.

“That’s great,” Keselowski said. “The Discount Tire Ford Mustang has been incredible since we unloaded. We were really fast in practice and then everybody started picking up a bunch in qualifying and I got nervous.

“We picked up just enough to get our second pole of the year and hopefully we can turn it into a win.”

Asked how much his car will need to change for the race, Keselowski said: “This is the last non-impound race we have with this (rules) package and with that in mind, there is a lot you can do to optimize the car for today that maybe won’t carry over to Sunday. 

“Still, it’s good to be starting first.”

William Byron ended up third, Alex Bowman fourth and Clint Bowyer completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top-10 starters are Chase Elliott, Austin Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano and Paul Menard.

Austin Dillon had been fastest in Friday’s lone practice session prior to qualifying.

Read Also:

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Time Gap Mph
1 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 37.801   190.471
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 37.877 0.076 190.089
3 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 37.954 0.153 189.703
4 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 37.993 0.192 189.509
5 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 38.007 0.206 189.439
6 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 38.018 0.217 189.384
7 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 38.030 0.229 189.324
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 38.035 0.234 189.299
9 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 38.044 0.243 189.255
10 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 38.076 0.275 189.095
11 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 38.087 0.286 189.041
12 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 38.117 0.316 188.892
13 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 38.204 0.403 188.462
14 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 38.219 0.418 188.388
15 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 38.222 0.421 188.373
16 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 38.279 0.478 188.093
17 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 38.316 0.515 187.911
18 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 38.323 0.522 187.877
19 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 38.385 0.584 187.573
20 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 38.398 0.597 187.510
21 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 38.439 0.638 187.310
22 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 38.527 0.726 186.882
23 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 38.585 0.784 186.601
24 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 38.595 0.794 186.553
25 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 38.698 0.897 186.056
26 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 38.790 0.989 185.615
27 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 38.854 1.053 185.309
28 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 38.863 1.062 185.266
29 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 38.902 1.101 185.080
30 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 38.922 1.121 184.985
31 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 39.121 1.320 184.044
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 39.594 1.793 181.846
33 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 39.727 1.926 181.237
34 27 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 40.004 2.203 179.982
35 52 United States Austin Theriault  Ford 40.133 2.332 179.403
36 51 United States Cody Ware  Ford 40.135 2.334 179.395
37 77 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 40.319 2.518 178.576
38 53 United States Spencer Boyd  Ford 41.477 3.676 173.590
Austin Dillon fastest in Friday's Cup practice at Michigan

Both RCR Cup cars fail post-qualifying inspection at Michigan

Both RCR Cup cars fail post-qualifying inspection at Michigan
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Michigan II
Drivers Brad Keselowski
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

