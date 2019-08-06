NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Chicagoland
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona II
04 Jul
-
06 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kentucky
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
19 Jul
-
21 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
85 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Watkins Glen / Analysis

Chase Elliott's dominant victory 'couldn’t come at a better time'

shares
comments
Chase Elliott's dominant victory 'couldn’t come at a better time'
By:
Aug 6, 2019, 5:58 PM

Chase Elliott was already in the 2019 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs but Sunday’s win at Watkins Glen provided an important reminder he could well be a serious title contender.

Race Winner Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Race Winner Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS
Race Winner Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS
Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA AUTO PARTS

Elliott, 23, won early in the 2019 season to lock in his playoff berth, winning the spring race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

However, the summer months have not been kind to Elliott and his No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team. In the seven races prior to Sunday, Elliott had an average finish of 26.4 and had finished 29th or worse four times.

It was not a surprise if fans had begun to doubt whether Elliott could be a factor when the playoffs kick off next month.

“The past month-and-a-half has been awful,” Elliott said. “We’ve had fast cars at times. It wasn’t just a complete lack of speed. But one thing or another ended up for a bad weekend.”

The Elliott and the No. 9 rolled into Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International this past weekend and took no prisoners. 

Elliott was fastest in final practice on Saturday, then won the pole in qualifying Saturday evening. In Sunday’s race, he won the first two stages and led 80 of 90 laps on his way to out-dueling Martin Truex Jr. for the victory.

Read Also:

“We’ve never had a weekend like that in my career – showing up, qualifying on the pole and leading the most laps and win the race,” Elliott said. “That’s the kind of weekend you want to have.

“That’s the kind of team and the kind of effort you have to put on occasionally and often to compete with the guys that you’re going to have to beat in this deal.”

Getting back to the performances that the No. 9 is capable of was crew chief Alan Gustafson’s primary goal heading into the Glen.

“The biggest thing I wanted to do this weekend is perform to the potential to the team and the car and get back on track, and certainly we did that in style, which was fantastic,” he said. “We needed to get out of that rut to get back on track and get focused on competing and improving and get some confidence back. 

“It couldn’t come at a better time, and certainly these things come and go. It happens to everybody, I think, and you can use those last weeks that we had to kind of reflect on what we could do better and improve, and I feel like we’ve done that.

“So, all in all, (the last several weeks) certainly hurt us in the points, but I think it’s probably going to make our team a bit stronger.”

Team owner Rick Hendrick certainly thinks so and still believes Elliott could win his first Cup series championship this year. 

“I think Chase has shown that he can win at any track. He’s really good with equipment, doesn’t tear up anything. I think if we can get the car good enough for Chase, he can win a championship, and he can win it this year,” Hendrick said.

“So, we’ll just have to keep tuning on the car and giving him good stuff like they did (Sunday). He’s just so smooth, so good, reminds me a lot of his dad. Knows when to race, doesn’t wreck a car, but he can be aggressive when he needs to. 

“I think Chase is going to be a contender for a lot of years to come.”

Next article
DiBenedetto admits "I'm fighting for my life" after WGI top-ten

Previous article

DiBenedetto admits "I'm fighting for my life" after WGI top-ten

Next article

Bubba Wallace to honor Adam Petty with Darlington scheme

Bubba Wallace to honor Adam Petty with Darlington scheme
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Watkins Glen
Drivers Chase Elliott
Teams Hendrick Motorsports
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Darlington

Darlington

30 Aug - 1 Sep
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest 01:59
NASCAR Cup

Nascar Las Vegas Recap & Indy latest

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating' 06:20
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Larson: Top Chevy team depends on who's 'cheating'

Latest news

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8
NAS

The other side of Alex Bowman - Part 8

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy
NAS

Currey suspended for violating NASCAR's substance abuse policy

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own
NAS

Hamlin ended one Cinderella story in hopes of writing his own

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs
NAS

Jimmie Johnson needs to 'clean things up' to make playoffs

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"
NAS

Kyle Busch: "Flat out getting our ass kicked by our teammates"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.