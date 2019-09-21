IndyCar
IndyCar / Laguna Seca / Qualifying report

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta beats title contenders to pole

shares
comments
Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta beats title contenders to pole
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 10:06 PM

Colton Herta eclipsed the best efforts of the four NTT IndyCar Series contenders to score his third pole position of the season, as all four title contenders reached the Firestone Fast Six for the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.

Herta, who earlier this afternoon was confirmed for Andretti Autosport next year, lapped the 2.238-mile WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in 1min10.141sec, beating Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda’s Scott Dixon by just 0.0426sec, to take his and Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s third pole of the season, and second consecutive.

Alexander Rossi was only 0.0274sec further behind, and will start alongside Team Penske-Chevrolet’s points leader Josef Newgarden who blew his last effort with an off at Turn 2.

James Hinchcliffe did a fine job to get his Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda through to Q3 and will start fifth, on the same row as Simon Pagenaud’s Penske, which also had a wild moment through the Corkscrew on his final shot.

Teammate Will Power got knocked out at the end of Q2 by last-gasp efforts from Rossi and Pagenaud, and will line up seventh, alongside Graham Rahal in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda, while another driver expected to excel was Ryan Hunter-Reay who was fastest yesterday but will start only ninth.

Max Chilton excelled with 10thplace in his Carlin Racing-Chevrolet, ahead of Marcus Ericsson in the second Arrow SPM-Honda and Santino Ferrucci’s Dale Coyne Racing-Honda.

One of the pole favorites, Felix Rosenqvist in the second Ganassi car, lost his two fastest laps and was not allowed to advance from Q1 Group 2 as punishment for qualifying interference. He spun out of the uphill Turn 6, although he didn’t bring out a red flag and was able to restart without aid. His best lap would have put him top, and even his third best lap would have left him fourth and therefore advancing. Rosenqvist was disgusted and described the penalty as “unfair”.

Other disappointments within that group was RLLR’s Takuma Sato which failed by hundredths of a second to get through to the Top 12, while Marco Andretti who had looked strong in practice also failed to advance.

Conor Daly’s last-gasp effort left him just outside the Top six in Q1 Group 1, while Spencer Pigot was also disappointed not to get into the top half of the grid in the Ed Carpenter Racing-Chevrolet #21.

Firestone Fast Six

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 2 1'10.1405     114.867
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 4 1'10.1831 0.0426 0.0426 114.797
3 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 4 1'10.2105 0.070 0.0274 114.752
4 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 3 1'10.6719 0.5314 0.4614 114.003
5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 2 1'10.8003 0.6598 0.1284 113.796
6 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 4 1'10.8616 0.7211 0.0613 113.698
View full results

Q2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 5 1'09.9828     115.125
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'10.0845 0.1017 0.1017 114.958
3 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'10.2332 0.2504 0.1487 114.715
4 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 6 1'10.2674 0.2846 0.0342 114.659
5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 6 1'10.4387 0.4559 0.1713 114.380
6 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 7 1'10.6031 0.6203 0.1644 114.114
7 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 5 1'10.6086 0.6258 0.0055 114.105
8 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'10.6296 0.6468 0.0210 114.071
9 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 5 1'10.6919 0.7091 0.0623 113.971
10 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 3 1'10.7257 0.7429 0.0338 113.916
11 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 6 1'11.1666 1.1838 0.4409 113.210
12 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 5 1'12.4137 2.4309 1.2471 111.261
View full results

Q1 Group 2

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 5 1'10.2892     114.624
2 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 5 1'10.4489 0.1597 0.1597 114.364
3 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 1'10.5296 0.2404 0.0807 114.233
4 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'10.5649 0.2757 0.0353 114.176
5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 1'10.6462 0.3570 0.0813 114.044
6 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 6 1'10.7253 0.4361 0.0791 113.917
7 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'10.7920 0.5028 0.0667 113.809
8 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'10.8393 0.5501 0.0473 113.733
9 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 7 1'10.9806 0.6914 0.1413 113.507
10 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 6 1'10.9865 0.6973 0.0059 113.498
11 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'11.0527 0.7635 0.0662 113.392
12 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 7 1'11.2710 0.9818 0.2183 113.045
View full results

Q1 Group 1

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 6 1'10.3081     114.593
2 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'10.3097 0.0016 0.0016 114.590
3 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'10.3256 0.0175 0.0159 114.564
4 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 6 1'10.4809 0.1728 0.1553 114.312
5 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 6 1'10.5276 0.2195 0.0467 114.236
6 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'10.5860 0.2779 0.0584 114.142
7 United States Conor Daly United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'10.7787 0.4706 0.1927 113.831
8 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 7 1'10.8275 0.5194 0.0488 113.752
9 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 7 1'10.8407 0.5326 0.0132 113.731
10 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 7 1'11.0095 0.7014 0.1688 113.461
11 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 5 1'11.2454 0.9373 0.2359 113.085
12 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 5 1'11.5180 1.2099 0.2726 112.654
View full results

 

Series IndyCar

Series IndyCar
Event Laguna Seca
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Race Starts in
19 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 20 Sep
10:30
10:30
Practice 2 Fri 20 Sep
14:10
14:10
Practice 3 Sat 21 Sep
10:00
10:00
Qualifying Sat 21 Sep
13:35
13:35
Race Sun 22 Sep
12:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

