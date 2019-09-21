Andretti Autosport confirms Herta for 2020

After a season that has seen rookie Herta become the youngest ever IndyCar winner with victory at Circuit of The Americas, and also score poles in Road America and Portland, the #88 Honda-powered entry will race under the Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport banner.

Current HSR team principals Mike Harding and George Michael Steinbrenner IV joining Michael Andretti as leadership partners for the entry.

This formalizes the relationship between Andretti Autosport team and Harding Steinbrenner, that saw the squad sharing all data and debriefing together this year, with key AA engineers such as Nathan O’Rourke and Andy Listes working at HSR.

As Motorsport.com reported in August, Herta was courted by Arrow McLaren Racing SP, as the Sam Schmidt/Ric Peterson-owned team will be known next year. But Andretti had an option on Herta provided he could supply him with a guaranteed ride, and this deal has been completed.

Herta will thus join Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti and Zach Veach for the 2020 season.