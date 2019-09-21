IndyCar
Previous
IndyCar / Breaking news

Andretti Autosport confirms Herta for 2020

shares
comments
Andretti Autosport confirms Herta for 2020
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 8:53 PM

Andretti Autosport has announced that the team will join forces with Harding Steinbrenner Racing in 2020 via a partnership that will see Andretti field a fifth entry driven by Colton Herta.

After a season that has seen rookie Herta become the youngest ever IndyCar winner with victory at Circuit of The Americas, and also score poles in Road America and Portland, the #88 Honda-powered entry will race under the Andretti Harding Steinbrenner Autosport banner.

Current HSR team principals Mike Harding and George Michael Steinbrenner IV joining Michael Andretti as leadership partners for the entry.

This formalizes the relationship between Andretti Autosport team and Harding Steinbrenner, that saw the squad sharing all data and debriefing together this year, with key AA engineers such as Nathan O’Rourke and Andy Listes working at HSR.

As Motorsport.com reported in August, Herta was courted by Arrow McLaren Racing SP, as the Sam Schmidt/Ric Peterson-owned team will be known next year. But Andretti had an option on Herta provided he could supply him with a guaranteed ride, and this deal has been completed.

Herta will thus join Alexander Rossi, Ryan Hunter-Reay, Marco Andretti and Zach Veach for the 2020 season.

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads Saturday practice

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads Saturday practice
Series IndyCar
Drivers Colton Herta
Teams Andretti Autosport , Harding Racing
Author David Malsher

