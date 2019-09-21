IndyCar
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Qualifying in
01 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Laguna Seca / Practice report

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads Saturday practice

shares
comments
Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads Saturday practice
By:
Sep 21, 2019, 6:00 PM

Felix Rosenqvist put his Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda at the top of the IndyCar in FP3 with a run that beat the Team Penske-Chevrolet trio by around 0.2sec.

The Swedish rookie lapped the course in 1min10.406sec, an average speed of 114.433mph, to beat points leader and championship favorite Josef Newgarden by 0.1823sec, with Will Power and Simon Pagenaud in arrears by a mere 0.0042 and 0.0192sec respectively.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing’s Takuma Sato, who was confirmed this morning as a Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda driver again in 2020, sprung to prominence with fifth best time, three-tenths off top spot.

Max Chilton was an encouraging sixth quickest for Carlin-Chevrolet, ahead of Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s Colton Herta.

Defending champion Scott Dixon was eighth fastest, while Graham Rahal made it two RLLR cars in the top 10.

Title contender Alexander Rossi was only 10th, and like many, he had a minor off that appeared to do no real damage. He was just ahead of his Andretti Autosport teammates Marco Andretti and Conor Daly, driving a fifth AA car in the US Air Force-sponsored entry.

Sebastien Bourdais, who had to skip the ‘warm-up’ session due to neck pain yesterday, completed 22 laps this morning – more than anyone else – although Tristan Vautier is on standby to drive the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan car should Bourdais be unable to race.

Qualifying begins at 1.30pm local (Pacific) time.

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 20 1'10.4065     114.433
2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 18 1'10.5888 0.1823 0.1823 114.137
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 18 1'10.5930 0.1865 0.0042 114.130
4 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 19 1'10.6122 0.2057 0.0192 114.099
5 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 1'10.7109 0.3044 0.0987 113.940
6 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 15 1'10.7129 0.3064 0.0020 113.937
7 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 17 1'10.7824 0.3759 0.0695 113.825
8 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 17 1'10.8203 0.4138 0.0379 113.764
9 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 21 1'10.8631 0.4566 0.0428 113.695
10 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 16 1'10.8738 0.4673 0.0107 113.678
11 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 14 1'10.9301 0.5236 0.0563 113.588
12 United States Conor Daly United States Andretti Autosport 17 1'10.9405 0.5340 0.0104 113.571
13 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 15 1'11.0067 0.6002 0.0662 113.465
14 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 22 1'11.0091 0.6026 0.0024 113.462
15 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 16 1'11.0816 0.6751 0.0725 113.346
16 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 17 1'11.1091 0.7026 0.0275 113.302
17 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 18 1'11.1606 0.7541 0.0515 113.220
18 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 17 1'11.2426 0.8361 0.0820 113.090
19 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 18 1'11.4208 1.0143 0.1782 112.807
20 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 17 1'11.4390 1.0325 0.0182 112.779
21 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 18 1'11.4864 1.0799 0.0474 112.704
22 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 15 1'11.5426 1.1361 0.0562 112.615
23 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 17 1'11.7684 1.3619 0.2258 112.261
24 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 18 1'11.7856 1.3791 0.0172 112.234
View full results
Next article
RLLR retains Sato for 2020 IndyCar season

Previous article

RLLR retains Sato for 2020 IndyCar season
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Laguna Seca
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Qualifying Starts in
01 Hours
:
49 Minutes
:
46 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 20 Sep
19:30
10:30
Practice 2 Fri 20 Sep
23:10
14:10
Practice 3 Sat 21 Sep
19:00
10:00
Qualifying Sat 21 Sep
22:35
13:35
Race Sun 22 Sep
21:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Renault summoned over Ricciardo MGU-K breach

1h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes caught off guard by Ferrari's "big step"

2h
3
Formula 1

Pole shows Ferrari has all-round "powerful" car - Wolff

46m
4
Formula 1

Vettel, Hamilton slam "bullshit" reverse-grid race idea

3h
5
Formula 1

Singapore GP: Leclerc beats Hamilton to pole by 0.191s

Latest videos

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Gateway Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Mid-Ohio Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap 01:00
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Iowa 300 Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap 00:59
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Toronto Recap

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns 00:55
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports: Robert Wickens returns

Latest news

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads Saturday practice
Indy

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads Saturday practice

RLLR retains Sato for 2020 IndyCar season
Indy

RLLR retains Sato for 2020 IndyCar season

IndyCar spectator attendance “meaningfully up,” says Miles
Indy

IndyCar spectator attendance “meaningfully up,” says Miles

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Hunter-Reay tops second practice
Indy

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Hunter-Reay tops second practice

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rookies star in first practice despite offs
Indy

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Rookies star in first practice despite offs

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.