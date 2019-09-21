IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar / Laguna Seca / Breaking news

Rosenqvist slams stewards for "really unfair" decision

Rosenqvist slams stewards for “really unfair” decision
By:
Co-author: Jamie Klein
Sep 21, 2019, 10:13 PM

Felix Rosenqvist has slammed IndyCar race officials as “maybe having something against me” after his two fastest times from qualifying were deleted, resulting in him starting the final round at Laguna Seca from the back of the grid, despite setting the fastest time in his session.

Rosenqvist ran wide and spun on the exit of Turn 6 during the early moments of the Q1 Group 2 session, just ahead of Arrow SPM’s James Hinchcliffe, which led IndyCar stewards to delete Rosenqvist's two fastest times.

Despite keeping his engine running and rejoining – rather than causing a red flag – the officials opted not to take the most lenient penalty, which would have been on deletion of just his fastest time.

Rosenqvist’s main argument was that the incident occurred during the black-tire laps, rather than the alternate red-tired laps that would set the fastest times.

“I don’t know what they were thinking,” he told NBCSN about the decision. “That lap didn’t mean anything for anyone. I had a spin, then they were saying that I blocked someone while I was spinning.

“It was the second lap on blacks which doesn’t mean anything. We were working for three days for this moment, we had the fastest time on-track and the guys have been doing an incredible job. I think it’s really unfair for them to just take that away, honestly one of the most stupid decisions I’ve ever seen.”

When asked if he would speak to the stewards about the decision, he replied: “It doesn’t matter. They ruined our day, maybe someone had something against me, they want [Colton] Herta to win the rookie championship or whatever. I mean, we just have to regroup for the race on a good strategy starting from the back.”

After the session, Rosenqvist also tweeted…

 

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta beats title contenders to pole

Laguna Seca IndyCar: Herta beats title contenders to pole
Series IndyCar
Event Laguna Seca
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Felix Rosenqvist
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author Charles Bradley

