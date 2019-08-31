IndyCar
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
IndyCar / Portland / Practice report

Portland IndyCar: Herta edges Penskes and Dixon in FP3

Portland IndyCar: Herta edges Penskes and Dixon in FP3
By:
Aug 31, 2019, 7:04 PM

Colton Herta was the only driver to duck under the 58sec barrier in third practice for tomorrow’s Grand Prix of Portland, going a tenth quicker than points leader Josef Newgarden.

The Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda driver clocked a 57.9939sec lap around the 1.964-mile road course to eclipse the Team Penske-Chevrolet of Newgarden by 0.1083, and Newgarden’s teammate Will Power by 0.1793sec.

Scott Dixon was just 0.0089 further down in P4, with Andretti Autosport-Honda’s Alexander Rossi and Ryan Hunter-Reay claiming fifth and sixth.

Jack Harvey was a highly impressive seventh on his return to the series with Meyer Shank Racing-Honda, while Graham Rahal, Felix Rosenqvist and Sebastien Bourdais completed the top 10.

Conor Daly was less than 0.15sec slower than temporary teammate James Hinchcliffe in the Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsport Hondas, and the entire 23-car field was covered by one second.

There were two red flags, both for spin and stalls, from AJ Foyt Racing’s Matheus Leist and Dale Coyne Racing’s Santino Ferrucci, currently lead rookie in the standings.

Following the session, the IndyCar drivers and their crews lined the pitlane, and its AMR Safety Team fanned across the start/finish line, holding a one-minute silent tribute to Anthoine Hubert, the French rising star who perished in a horrific Formula 2 accident at Spa-Francorchamps today.

Qualifying for the Grand Prix of Portland starts at 3pm local (Pacific) time.

IndyCar Series drivers, crews and staff members pay tribute to Anthoine Hubert.

IndyCar Series drivers, crews and staff members pay tribute to Anthoine Hubert.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / LAT Images

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 18 57.9939     121.916
2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 25 58.1022 0.1083 0.1083 121.689
3 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 21 58.1732 0.1793 0.0710 121.541
4 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 21 58.1821 0.1882 0.0089 121.522
5 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 23 58.2137 0.2198 0.0316 121.456
6 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 21 58.2331 0.2392 0.0194 121.415
7 United Kingdom Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM 20 58.2781 0.2842 0.0450 121.322
8 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 26 58.3251 0.3312 0.0470 121.224
9 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 28 58.3701 0.3762 0.0450 121.131
10 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 21 58.3912 0.3973 0.0211 121.087
11 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 18 58.4047 0.4108 0.0135 121.059
12 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 27 58.4149 0.4210 0.0102 121.038
13 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 18 58.4163 0.4224 0.0014 121.035
14 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 25 58.4455 0.4516 0.0292 120.974
15 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 24 58.5035 0.5096 0.0580 120.854
16 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 24 58.5116 0.5177 0.0081 120.838
17 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 23 58.5284 0.5345 0.0168 120.803
18 United States Conor Daly United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 20 58.5923 0.5984 0.0639 120.671
19 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 25 58.7112 0.7173 0.1189 120.427
20 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 20 58.7417 0.7478 0.0305 120.364
21 United States Charlie Kimball United Kingdom Carlin 21 58.7566 0.7627 0.0149 120.334
22 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 22 58.9102 0.9163 0.1536 120.020
23 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 21 58.9589 0.9650 0.0487 119.921
View full results
Frye moves to allay concerns over IndyCar aeroscreen

Frye moves to allay concerns over IndyCar aeroscreen

Series IndyCar
Event Portland
Author David Malsher

