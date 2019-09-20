IndyCar
IndyCar / Laguna Seca / Testing report

Herta dominates second IndyCar test session at Laguna Seca

Herta dominates second IndyCar test session at Laguna Seca
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 1:09 AM

Harding Steinbrenner Racing’s rookie Colton Herta set a time over four-tenths clear of the IndyCar field in the four-hour afternoon test session at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

The 19-year-old set a time of 1min10.0720sec, an average of 114.979mph to beat Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power by 0.4663sec.

On his final run on fresh tires, Power was on a theoretically better lap than his previous best when he encountered a slower car at the uphill left Turn 6 and his subsequent off brought out the red flag, earning him a five-minute penalty. The #12 team elected to sit out the remaining seven minutes of the session.

Felix Rosenqvist was another driver who had to serve five minutes in the sin-bin for causing a red flag, but he finished the session third and still turned more laps than anyone – 72 – in the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda.

Late improvements by the other two Penskes of title contenders Josef Newgarden and Simon Pagenaud saw them improve to fourth and eighth respectively, separated by Graham Rahal, this morning’s pacesetter Scott Dixon, and the fastest Andretti Autosport-Honda, that of Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Newgarden’s nearest title challenger, Alexander Rossi, ninth, 0.75sec off the ultimate pace and mere hundredths ahead of teammate Zach Veach.

Conor Daly, driving a fifth Andretti car, was a commendable 13th, 0.14sec off his fastest teammate’s time.

First official practice begins at 10.30am local (Pacific) time on Friday.

RANK CAR NO. DRIVER TEAM ENGINE QUICK LAP DIFFERENCE TOTAL LAPS
1 88 Colton Herta Harding Steinbrenner Racing Honda 1:10.072 --.---- 44
2 12 Will Power Team Penske Chevy 1:10.538 0.4663 56
3 10 Felix Rosenqvist Chip Ganassi Racing Teams Honda 1:10.590 0.5176 72
4 2 Josef Newgarden Team Penske Chevy 1:10.640 0.5684 61
5 15 Graham Rahal Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 1:10.771 0.6989 66
6 9 Scott Dixon Chip Ganassi Racing Teams Honda 1:10.789 0.7174 46
7 28 Ryan Hunter-Reay Andretti Autosport Honda 1:10.809 0.7370 33
8 22 Simon Pagenaud Team Penske Chevy 1:10.813 0.7411 66
9 27 Alexander Rossi Andretti Autosport Honda 1:10.823 0.7511 33
10 26 Zach Veach Andretti Autosport Honda 1:10.831 0.7588 54
11 7 Marcus Ericsson Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda 1:10.888 0.8156 57
12 19 Santino Ferrucci Dale Coyne Racing Honda 1:10.947 0.8750 48
13 25 Conor Daly Andretti Autosport Honda 1:10.948 0.8756 46
14 18 Sebastien Bourdais Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda 1:11.075 1.0029 59
15 59 Max Chilton Carlin Chevy 1:11.171 1.0985 42
16 5 James Hinchcliffe Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports Honda 1:11.231 1.1586 49
17 14 Tony Kanaan AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 1:11.282 1.2102 40
18 98 Marco Andretti Andretti Herta with Marco & Curb-Agajanian Honda 1:11.299 1.2275 43
19 23 Charlie Kimball Carlin Chevy 1:11.366 1.2942 50
20 60 Jack Harvey Meyer Shank Racing with Arrow SPM Honda 1:11.369 1.2969 40
21 4 Matheus Leist AJ Foyt Enterprises Chevy 1:11.380 1.3084 51
22 21 Spencer Pigot Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 1:11.392 1.3199 41
23 30 Takuma Sato Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda 1:11.414 1.3418 47
24 20 Ed Jones Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy 1:11.438 1.3655 52
About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Laguna Seca
Author David Malsher

Race hub

Laguna Seca

Laguna Seca

20 Sep - 22 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Practice 1 Fri 20 Sep
10:30
10:30
Practice 2 Fri 20 Sep
14:10
14:10
Practice 3 Sat 21 Sep
10:00
10:00
Qualifying Sat 21 Sep
13:35
13:35
Race Sun 22 Sep
12:00
12:00
Latest results Standings

Latest videos

