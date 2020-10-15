Top events
IMSA / Road Atlanta II / Practice report

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Taylor leads opening practice for Acura

IMSA Petit Le Mans: Taylor leads opening practice for Acura
Ricky Taylor sent Acura Team Penske to the top of the times in opening practice for Motul Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Taylor, who along with co-driver Helio Castroneves has won the last three Prototype rounds in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, used the #7 Acura ARX-05 to lap the fabulous 2.54-mile road course in 70.086sec.

However, the majority of the session saw the car in the hands of third driver for the 10-hour race, Alexander Rossi, who hasn’t driven the Acura since January’s Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona and who has no previous experience of Road Atlanta.

Taylor’s best effort was just 0.068sec faster than Oliver Jarvis’ in the #77 Mazda RT24-P and 0.15sec ahead of the second Mazda of Jonathan Bomarito.

Swiftest of the Cadillac DPi-V.R drivers was Felipe Nasr in the Action Express Racing entry, just under quarter-second from top spot, with Sebastien Bourdais’ JDC-Miller machine fifth, a tenth quicker than Gabriel Aubry in the sister car.

Tower Motorsport by Starworks led LMP2 thanks to Mikkel Jensen, almost half a second faster than Scott Huffaker in the PR1 Mathiasen Motorsport car.

Laurens Vanthoor and Nick Tandy formed a Porsche 911 RSR 1-2 in GT Le Mans but getting seat time for the third drivers for the squad – Mathieu Jaminet and Matt Campbell naturally became priority.

Connor De Phillippi was third for BMW, 0.1 ahead of Antonio Garcia’s Corvette C8.R.

In GT Daytona, Bryan Sellers’ Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan led from Andy Lally’s similar Magnus Racing machine, with Darren Turner an impressive third in the Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage.

Second practice begins at 3.45pm local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor
United States Alexander Rossi 		DPi Acura DPi 36 1'10.086  
2 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez
France Olivier Pla 		DPi Mazda DPi 30 1'10.154 0.068
3 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United Kingdom Harry Tincknell
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 		DPi Mazda DPi 30 1'10.243 0.157
4 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 32 1'10.326 0.240
5 5 France Sébastien Bourdais
France Tristan Vautier
France Loic Duval 		DPi Cadillac DPi 39 1'10.398 0.312
6 85 United States Chris Miller
Brazil Matheus Leist
France Gabriel Aubry 		DPi Cadillac DPi 34 1'10.505 0.419
7 6 Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya
United States Dane Cameron
France Simon Pagenaud 		DPi Acura DPi 33 1'10.529 0.443
8 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
Australia Ryan Briscoe
New Zealand Scott Dixon 		DPi Cadillac DPi 29 1'10.872 0.786
9 8 Canada John Farano
Denmark Mikkel Jensen
Netherlands Job Van Uitert 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 37 1'11.078 0.992
10 52 United States Patrick Kelly
Switzerland Simon Trummer
United States Scott Huffaker 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 41 1'11.553 1.467
11 38 James McGuire
United Kingdom Matthew Bell
United States Colin Braun 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 34 1'11.569 1.483
12 51 United States Austin McCusker
Poland Jakub Smiechowski
United States Rob Hodes 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 07 31 1'14.364 4.278
13 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor
France Mathieu Jaminet 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 37 1'17.008 6.922
14 911 United Kingdom Nick Tandy
France Frédéric Makowiecki
Australia Matt Campbell 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR - 19 34 1'17.494 7.408
15 25 Canada Bruno Spengler
United States Connor de Phillippi
United States Colton Herta 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 38 1'17.607 7.521
16 3 Spain Antonio Garcia
United States Jordan Taylor
Netherlands Nick Catsburg 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 32 1'17.755 7.669
17 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards
Brazil Augusto Farfus 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 34 1'17.871 7.785
18 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner
Switzerland Marcel Fassler 		GTLM Corvette C8.R 33 1'18.698 8.612
19 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Madison Snow
United States Corey Lewis 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 29 1'19.946 9.860
20 44 United States Andy Lally
United States John Potter
United States Spencer Pumpelly 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 34 1'20.119 10.033
21 23 United Kingdom Ian James
Canada Roman De Angelis
United Kingdom Darren Turner 		GTD Aston Martin Vantage GT3 35 1'20.415 10.329
22 14 United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth
United States Aaron Telitz
United States Michael de Quesada 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 32 1'20.461 10.375
23 16 United States Ryan Hardwick
United States Patrick Long
Belgium Jan Heylen 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 34 1'20.484 10.398
24 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley
United States Dillon Machavern 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 30 1'20.501 10.415
25 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Matt McMurry
Japan Shinya Michimi 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 34 1'20.601 10.515
26 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell
United States Kyle Kirkwood 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 33 1'20.636 10.550
27 57 Portugal Alvaro Parente
Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 30 1'20.759 10.673
28 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach
United States Ben Keating 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 32 1'20.811 10.725
29 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Italy Alessandro Balzan
United States Jeff Westphal 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 31 1'20.871 10.785
30 9 Norway Dennis Olsen
Canada Zacharie Robichon
Germany Lars Kern 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 31 1'21.090 11.004
31 30 United States Rob Ferriol
Germany Markus Winkelhock
United States Andrew Davis 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 35 1'21.108 11.022
