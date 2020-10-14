Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
Tickets
23 Oct
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
French GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Race in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
29 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
08 Hours
:
07 Minutes
:
41 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence

shares
comments
Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence
By:
Co-author: Rachit Thukral

Loic Duval has suggested that his future lies in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as he prepares to take part in this weekend's Petit Le Mans instead of the clashing Zolder DTM round.

Duval will be part of JDC-Miller MotorSports' line-up in the Mustang Sampling-backed #5 Cadillac DPi-V.R for the 10-hour enduro at Road Atlanta, forming an all-French line-up alongside team regulars Sebastien Bourdais and Tristan Vautier.

It marks the 38-year-old's first IMSA outing since January's Rolex 24 at Daytona, where he, Bourdais and the recently-axed Joao Barbosa finished in third.

Originally named as JDC's third man for all four Michelin Endurance Cup races this year, Duval didn't take part in the six-hour Road Atlanta event in September owing to a clash with his regular DTM programme with Audi.

However, the German manufacturer has given him special dispensation to miss this weekend's upcoming second Zolder round, with Benoit Treluyer taking his place.

Discussing the decision to forgo the Belgian event to race at Petit Le Mans, Duval said: "First of all we had a calendar at the beginning of the year which due to the COVID-19 situation has changed. And I was named also with the American team [JDC] in the US.

"After the change of calendar, for sure the DTM was still the priority and it’s overall still the priority. Afterwards we had the call from our bosses telling us that Audi would pull out of the DTM, we also spoke about the situation [and] if we have opportunities in the future, if we have to give the priority to the DTM or if we are allowed to do something else.

"If I go to the US, it’s also because of my future. Unfortunately, the DTM the way we know it today [with Class One regulations] is not going to happen next year. And while I have all the opportunities and this is something also as a sportsman as a human being we have to look at it because it’s a good opportunity for me for the future to be in the US."

#5 Mustang Sampling Racing / JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi, DPi: Sebastien Bourdais, Loic Duval, Joao Barbosa

#5 Mustang Sampling Racing / JDC-Miller MotorSports Cadillac DPi, DPi: Sebastien Bourdais, Loic Duval, Joao Barbosa

Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images

In a pre-season interview with Motorsport.com, 2013 Le Mans 24 Hours winner Duval suggested he saw his future more in endurance racing and in particular prototypes, having also raced in the European Le Mans Series in LMP2 this year.

Now that the DTM has confirmed it will be moving away from the failed Class One format and adopting upgraded GT3 machinery for 2021, Duval reiterated his disinterest in the new formula when asked for his thoughts on the situation by Motorsport.com last weekend.

"I would love to continue what I have been doing since many years with Audi, but to be honest I don’t see myself racing and running in GT cars right now," clarified Duval. "It’s not something that I’m really in love with. I love cars with downforce.

"I’m more into the DTM the way it is now [with Class One cars], SUPER GT, DPi, LMP2, LMP1, these are more the kind of thing I love to do. So ideally I will do something like that.

"For sure the last priority for me would be to drive an R8 or whatever in a GT championship."

Read Also:

Castroneves expects to announce 2021 plans within a month

Previous article

Castroneves expects to announce 2021 plans within a month
Load comments

About this article

Series DTM , IMSA
Drivers Loic Duval
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat

Carey warns against F1 history being "straightjacket" for change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Carey warns against F1 history being "straightjacket" for change

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

DAS not a "game-changer" for Mercedes at Nurburgring

Horner believes DAS helped Hamilton at restart
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner believes DAS helped Hamilton at restart

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars set to drop Newcastle for 2021

Latest news

Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence

Castroneves expects to announce 2021 plans within a month
IndyCar IndyCar / Breaking news

Castroneves expects to announce 2021 plans within a month

Auberlen credits BMW M6 with GTD domination at Charlotte
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Auberlen credits BMW M6 with GTD domination at Charlotte

Garcia “crashed four or five times” on way to Charlotte win
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Garcia “crashed four or five times” on way to Charlotte win

Trending

1
Formula 1

Carey warns against F1 history being "straightjacket" for change

37m
2
Formula 1

Abiteboul: Top bosses could discuss Red Bull/Renault deal

3h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes: No safety concerns over Hamilton’s steering wheel

1h
4
Formula 1

Red Bull says Hulkenberg an option for 2021 F1 seat

5
IndyCar

Rosenqvist to leave Ganassi and join Arrow McLaren SP

Latest news

Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence
IMSA

Duval hints at IMSA future amid Zolder DTM absence

Castroneves expects to announce 2021 plans within a month
IndyCar

Castroneves expects to announce 2021 plans within a month

Auberlen credits BMW M6 with GTD domination at Charlotte
IMSA

Auberlen credits BMW M6 with GTD domination at Charlotte

Garcia “crashed four or five times” on way to Charlotte win
IMSA

Garcia “crashed four or five times” on way to Charlotte win

IMSA Charlotte: Garcia, Taylor score fifth win for Corvette
IMSA

IMSA Charlotte: Garcia, Taylor score fifth win for Corvette

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA
Feb 14, 2020

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.